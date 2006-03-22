Star Tracks - Wednesday, March 22, 2006
SUNNY OUTLOOK
Sheryl Crow, at a Rock and Republic fashion show Monday in Culver City, Calif., doesn't let the rain dampen her spirits. "I'm really dedicating my life right now to getting back on my feet," the singer, recently treated for breast cancer, told PEOPLE. "I'm like a walking poster child for mammograms, and I'm just living life."
TALL ORDER
At the New York City premiere of her movie Lonesome Jim on Tuesday, Liv Tyler shines in Marc Jacobs. On her feet: "My favorite Christian Louboutin shoes, which are sickeningly tall," she tells PEOPLE. "In my size (10), they're like drag queen shoes. I have the biggest feet ever."
TRACTOR PULL
Paris Hilton burns rubber on a riding lawnmower Tuesday in Los Angeles, where she was filming a gardening-themed episode of The Simple Life. Hilton tore through a flower bed and later got her dress caught in a leaf blower.
GIRL POWER
Jessica Alba rises to the occasion at Women in Film's Girls in the Director's Chair event in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Along with top female producers and directors, Alba served on a panel that encouraged girls to pursue behind-the-camera jobs in entertainment.
BIRTHDAY BLOWOUT
In Madrid on Tuesday, Sharon Stone makes a wish at a press conference for her movie Basic Instinct 2. The actress turned 48 on March 10.
BIG MOMMA'S HOUSE
Wilmer Valderrama, Eva Longoria and a mic-hogging Jamie Foxx (who arrived as Longoria's date and sang an a cappella version of "Gold Digger") clown around at the premiere party for Valderrama's new MTV comedy show, Yo Momma, in West Hollywood on Monday.
FUELING UP
Laguna Beach star – and new pal of Nick Lachey – Kristin Cavallari refuels with some gas (and some caffeine) in Los Angeles on Monday.
UNMARRIED MAN
Brad Pitt – who, despite the rumors, did not marry Angelina Jolie in Italy over the weekend – looks a bit bleary eyed after a four-hour meal at the Paris restaurant L'Avenue on Monday.
SNOW JOB
John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Ray Romano and Josh Peck (from left) leave a frosty impression at the Hollywood premiere of their movie Ice Age: The Meltdown on Sunday.
DIFFERENT STRIPES
Demi Moore has her hands full Saturday during a day out in Beverly Hills with daughter Scout, who, at 14, already shows her mother's affinity for stripey style.
SPANISH FLY
Sporting new, white-blonde locks, Paris Hilton arrives in style at the Hollywood restaurant Spanish Kitchen on Sunday.
INSIDE JOB
Jodie Foster and Denzel Washington share some face time Monday at the New York City premiere of their Spike Lee-directed thriller Inside Man. "I don't think I have ever worked with an actor who is as good as Denzel," Foster told PEOPLE.
NOW & ZEN
Denise Richards, presumably feeling relaxed and centered, leaves her yoga class in Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday.
TWO TONE
Two generations of singing icons – Cher and Christina Aguilera – meet and greet at the Agent Provocateur fashion show, part of L.A. Fashion Week, in Culver City, Calif., on Monday. "It's the only show I'm going to," Cher said of the British lingerie line's first U.S. runway event.
MOTHERLY LOVE
A slimmed-down Courtney Love holds hands with daughter Frances Bean Cobain, 13, after dinner at the Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow on Saturday.