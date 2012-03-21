Star Tracks: Wednesday, March 21, 2012
BABY STEPS
Bump watch has commenced! Reese Witherspoon steps out in Los Angeles on Wednesday – just moments after news broke of the actress's pregnancy with husband Jim Toth's first child.
CHECK MATE
Wearing a gingham top, Katie Holmes enjoys New York City's warm spring weather with a Tuesday afternoon stroll through the Big Apple.
BLACK TIE AFFAIR
Talk about a hot twosome! David and Victoria Beckham (in her own design) leave their brood at home for a glam date night out Tuesday at the the ASCAP Latin Music Awards in Beverly Hills.
HIP CHECK
Jennifer Lawrence leaves revelers green with envy while arriving at a Cinema Society- and Calvin Klein Collection-sponsored screening of The Hunger Games at N.Y.C.'s SVA Theatre on Tuesday.
CAPPED OFF
A scruffy Gerard Butler tries to go incognito while hitting the shops in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
BLUE PERIOD
Katy Perry rocks her favorite hue from head-to-toe Tuesday during a visit to the Paris studios of TV channel Canal+, where she taped an appearance on talk show Le Grand Journal.
IN FULL BLOOM
It's all coming up roses for actresses Emma Roberts and Kate Mara, who celebrate the launch of Salvatore Ferragamo's new fragrance Signorina in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
BELLY CURVE
Former Saved by the Bell star Elizabeth Berkley flaunts her new mom-to-be figure Tuesday after a lunch date with pal Cindy Crawford in Beverly Hills.
MAD ABOUT YOU
January Jones and Christina Hendricks make a color-coordinated statement on the red carpet Tuesday before taking the stage for a New York Times-hosted panel with their Mad Men costars in N.Y.C.
FAN-DEMONIUM
Continuing to promote The Hunger Games, Liam Hemsworth flashes a sexy smile outside N.Y.C.'s Good Morning America Tuesday.
LOUNGE ACT
A comfortable-looking Emma Watson takes a break Tuesday after filming her upcoming crime drama, The Bling Ring, which is directed and written by Sofia Coppola, in Los Angeles.
BABY ON BOARD
Supermodel mama Alessandra Ambrésio, who's expecting her second child, enjoys a casual day out with her little lady, 3-year-old daughter Anja, Tuesday afternoon in Santa Monica, Calif.
BABE IN ARMS
Proud mom Sandra Bullock lovingly gazes at her little man, Louis while dropping the 2-year-old off at his L.A. school Tuesday.
RIGHT HAND MAN
With Japan Fashion Week in full swing, a simply stylish Sarah Jessica Parker makes an upbeat arrival to Tokyo's Narita International Airport Tuesday with son James Wilkie, 9, by her side.
STAR IN STRIPES
Mom-to-be Sienna Miller lets her burgeoning belly lead the way while filming a commercial Tuesday afternoon in London.
SHOPPING SPREE
Tim McGraw and wife Faith Hill walk hand-and-hand after a shopping trip Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia, where the couple performed together in concert.