Dua Lipa Steals the Spotlight in N.Y.C., Plus Alicia Keys, Sandra Oh & Rosalie Chiang and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Dua Does It Again
Dua Lipa brings the "Electricity" to her show at Madison Square Garden on her Future Nostalgia Tour on March 1 in N.Y.C.
Touching Tribute
Alicia Keys honors Harry Belafonte's life and career at his 95th birthday celebration in N.Y.C. on March 1.
Dressed to the Nines
Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang look radiant at the world premiere of Disney and Pixar's Turning Red on March 1 in Hollywood.
Red Carpet Red-y
Also at the Turning Red premiere: Billie Eilish, who wrote a song for the movie with her brother Finneas.
Movie Night
Mark Wahlberg poses with fans at a screening of Father Stu in Miami on March 1.
Barbie in Brooklyn
Barbie Ferreira gets glammed up for the opening of the Coors Light Plastic-Free Future Mart in Brooklyn on March 1.
Furry Friend
Joe Manganiello cuddles his pup at the Filming Italy Los Angeles Festival on March 1 in L.A.
In Step
Ciara and Russell Wilson hold hands as they're seen out and about on March 1 In L.A.
Glam Girl
Charli XCX looks fierce as she steps out in Soho on March 1 in N.Y.C.
Tie-d Together
Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Alexandra Daddario pose together ahead of the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
Icons Only
MJ Rodriguez accepts the 2022 Icon Award at The Queerties on March 1 in L.A.
Face Off
Kate McKinnon strikes a playful pose between John Cameron Mitchell and Kyle MacLachlan at the Joe vs. Carole photocall in N.Y.C. on March 1.
Wow the Crowd
Sabrina Carpenter takes the stage as part of Samsung's Galaxy Creator Collective at Le Bain on March 1 in N.Y.C.
Spot On
Maya Hawke and boyfriend Spencer Barnett hit up Paris Fashion Week together on March 1.
Up to Bat
The Batman stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz dress to the nines for their film's New York City premiere on March 1.
Family Matters
Also at The Batman premiere: stepdad Jason Momoa, who brings kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf to support Kravitz at the film's premiere.
Beckhams in Paris
Victoria Beckham brings son Romeo as her date to the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
Coming to Netflix
Sofía Vergara heads to set dressed as Griselda Blanco to film her upcoming miniseries Griselda in L.A. on Feb. 28.
For the Children
Jamie Lee Curtis and Matt LeBlanc attend the 7th Annual Children's Hospital Los Angeles Make March Matter kick-off at Saban Theatre on March 1 in Beverly Hills.
Shoutout to Chicago
Michael Rainey Jr. is all smiles at a K-Swiss x Leaders event highlighting the brand's Chicago-themed reworked sneakers, hoodies and more.
Out & About
Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer step out in L.A. on Feb. 27.
Unbeatable Style
Rihanna continues to top her maternity style, this time with a sexy sheer ensemble at the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
Only Have Eyes For You
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively adorably pose at The Adam Project premiere in N.Y.C. on Feb. 28.
On the Pod
Jung Ho-yeon hits the stage during THR Awards Chatter podcast Chapman University taping on Feb. 28 in Orange, California.
Living Icon
Javier Bardem receives the International Icon Award at the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in L.A. on Feb. 28.
Premiere Night
Zoe Saldana attends the premiere of The Adam Project at Alice Tully Hall on Feb. 28 in N.Y.C.
On the Run
Ryan Phillippe takes a jog around his neighborhood in L.A. on Feb. 28.
'Shining' Gals
Mira Sorvino, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow attend the Shining Vale global premiere on Feb. 28 in L.A.
On-Screen Sisters
King Richard stars Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney attend the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on Feb. 28 in L.A.
Dior Darling
Anya Taylor-Joy wears a gorgeous beaded dress to the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
True-Crime Costars
In Beverly Hills, Renée Zellweger and Josh Duhamel pose at a red carpet event for NBC's crime drama The Thing About Pam at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Feb. 28.
Showtime in Nashville
Miranda Lambert and Elle King take the stage at the Ryman Auditorium on Feb. 28 in Nashville.
Queen of Saturday Night
Kate McKinnon chats with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Feb. 28.
D-Nice in D.C.
D-Nice hangs out at the D-Nice Live From The White House post event reception in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 28.
Premiere Pals
Also at The Adam Project premiere: Jennifer Garner, Sunrise Coigney, Jenna Lyons and Mark Ruffalo gather at Alice Tully Hall on Feb. 28 in N.Y.C.
New Orleans Nights
Harry Connick Jr. leads the 2022 Krewe of Orpheus parade on Feb. 28 in New Orleans.
Peace and Love
Pharrell Williams heads to the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28.
Star Power
Sophie Hunter joins husband Benedict Cumberbatch as he gets honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A. on Feb. 28.
Ruling the Runway
Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28.
Yeaaah!
Alexa Bliss links up with Lil Jon during her bachelorette weekend at Hakkasan.
Teacher Appreciation
Robin Roberts, TJ Holmes and Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson surprise an incredible third grade teacher, Xiomara Robinson, from Benjamin B. Comegys Elementary School in Philadelphia on Good Morning America on Feb. 28.
Greetings Gorgeous
Zoe Saldana waves hello as she walks through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Feb. 28.
Vacation Mode
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka enjoy a fun beach day in Miami on Feb. 27.
In the Spotlight
Sharon Stone exudes elegance at the Bulgari B.zero1 Aurora Awards during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 27.
Seeing Double
Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid twin backstage at the Versace Women's Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25.
Miami Madness
Wyclef Jean performs at Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open, presented by Richard Mille, at Island Gardens on Feb. 27 in Miami.
Redheads Do It Best
Kendall Jenner continues to sport red hair during a photoshoot on the balcony of the Costes hotel on Feb. 28 in Paris.
I Love New York
Spike Lee wears Knicks colors to his visit to the Empire State Building on Feb. 25 in N.Y.C.
Big Laughs
Karrueche Tran is in great spirits while out with friends in L.A. on Feb. 27.
Kiss and Tell
Amanda Seyfried rocks a lipstick-print little black dress for her late night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Feb. 25.
Winner, Winner
Host Anthony Anderson and Issa Rae celebrate their wins at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards in L.A. on Feb. 26.
New Wine
Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough toast the launch of their Fresh Vine Wine collection in Las Vegas on Feb. 26.
Bottle Service
Kate Hudson serves up drinks with her King Street Vodka at Nikki Beach Club during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach on Feb. 25.
Curtain Call
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick take their first curtain call after performing in Plaza Suite on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Feb. 25.
Let's Celebrate
Debra Messing poses at a photo call in N.Y.C. for the Broadway production of the new play Birthday Candles on Feb. 25.
Play Ball
Will Ferrell holds a bedazzled basketball while attending a game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Feb. 25.
Everything Is 'Gucci'
Parents-to-be A$AP Rocky and Rihanna out-dress everyone at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25.
Glitz & Glam
Cate Blanchett arrives at the 47th César Awards at L'Olympia on Feb. 25 in Paris.
Love You Very 'Matcha'
Kelly Rowland heads to Cha Cha Matcha after a workout in L.A. on Feb. 25.
Hey There
Rachel Brosnahan gets into character on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Feb. 25.
Model Behavior
In Milan, Iris Law poses at the Missoni Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show on Feb. 25.
New York Nights
Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoy a date night in N.Y.C. on Feb. 24.
Center Stage
Maluma takes the stage at Univision's 34th Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at FTX Arena on Feb. 24 in Miami.