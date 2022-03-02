Dua Lipa Steals the Spotlight in N.Y.C., Plus Alicia Keys, Sandra Oh & Rosalie Chiang and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated March 02, 2022 12:46 PM

1 of 96

Dua Does It Again

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Dua Lipa brings the "Electricity" to her show at Madison Square Garden on her Future Nostalgia Tour on March 1 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 96

Touching Tribute

Alicia Keys honors Harry Belafonte's life and career at his 95th birthday celebration in N.Y.C. on March 1. 

3 of 96

Dressed to the Nines

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang look radiant at the world premiere of Disney and Pixar's Turning Red on March 1 in Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 96

Red Carpet Red-y 

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Also at the Turning Red premiere: Billie Eilish, who wrote a song for the movie with her brother Finneas. 

Advertisement

5 of 96

Movie Night

Credit: John Parra/Getty

Mark Wahlberg poses with fans at a screening of Father Stu in Miami on March 1. 

6 of 96

Barbie in Brooklyn

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Barbie Ferreira gets glammed up for the opening of the Coors Light Plastic-Free Future Mart in Brooklyn on March 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 96

Furry Friend 

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Joe Manganiello cuddles his pup at the Filming Italy Los Angeles Festival on March 1 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 96

In Step

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Ciara and Russell Wilson hold hands as they're seen out and about on March 1 In L.A. 

Advertisement

9 of 96

Glam Girl

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Charli XCX looks fierce as she steps out in Soho on March 1 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 96

Tie-d Together

Credit: BFA

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Alexandra Daddario pose together ahead of the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 96

Icons Only

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

MJ Rodriguez accepts the 2022 Icon Award at The Queerties on March 1 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 96

Face Off

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Kate McKinnon strikes a playful pose between John Cameron Mitchell and Kyle MacLachlan at the Joe vs. Carole photocall in N.Y.C. on March 1. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 96

Wow the Crowd

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Sabrina Carpenter takes the stage as part of Samsung's Galaxy Creator Collective at Le Bain on March 1 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 96

Spot On

Credit: Jerome Domine/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

Maya Hawke and boyfriend Spencer Barnett hit up Paris Fashion Week together on March 1. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 96

Up to Bat

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz dress to the nines for their film's New York City premiere on March 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 96

Family Matters

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Also at The Batman premiere: stepdad Jason Momoa, who brings kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf to support Kravitz at the film's premiere. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 96

Beckhams in Paris

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Victoria Beckham brings son Romeo as her date to the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 96

Coming to Netflix

Credit: The IMage direct

Sofía Vergara heads to set dressed as Griselda Blanco to film her upcoming miniseries Griselda in L.A. on Feb. 28. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 96

For the Children

Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis and Matt LeBlanc attend the 7th Annual Children's Hospital Los Angeles Make March Matter kick-off at Saban Theatre on March 1 in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 96

Shoutout to Chicago

Credit: Mark Braboy

Michael Rainey Jr. is all smiles at a K-Swiss x Leaders event highlighting the brand's Chicago-themed reworked sneakers, hoodies and more.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 96

Out & About

Credit: The Image direct

Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer step out in L.A. on Feb. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 96

Unbeatable Style

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Rihanna continues to top her maternity style, this time with a sexy sheer ensemble at the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 96

Only Have Eyes For You

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively adorably pose at The Adam Project premiere in N.Y.C. on Feb. 28. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 96

On the Pod

Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Jung Ho-yeon hits the stage during THR Awards Chatter podcast Chapman University taping on Feb. 28 in Orange, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 96

Living Icon

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Javier Bardem receives the International Icon Award at the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in L.A. on Feb. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 96

Premiere Night

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Zoe Saldana attends the premiere of The Adam Project at Alice Tully Hall on Feb. 28 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 96

On the Run

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ryan Phillippe takes a jog around his neighborhood in L.A. on Feb. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 96

'Shining' Gals

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Mira Sorvino, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow attend the Shining Vale global premiere on Feb. 28 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 96

On-Screen Sisters

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

King Richard stars Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney attend the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on Feb. 28 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 96

Dior Darling

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Anya Taylor-Joy wears a gorgeous beaded dress to the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 96

True-Crime Costars

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

In Beverly Hills, Renée Zellweger and Josh Duhamel pose at a red carpet event for NBC's crime drama The Thing About Pam at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Feb. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 96

Showtime in Nashville

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Miranda Lambert and Elle King take the stage at the Ryman Auditorium on Feb. 28 in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 96

Queen of Saturday Night

Credit: Ryan Muir/NBC/Getty

Kate McKinnon chats with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Feb. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 96

D-Nice in D.C.

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

D-Nice hangs out at the D-Nice Live From The White House post event reception in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 96

Premiere Pals

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Also at The Adam Project premiere: Jennifer Garner, Sunrise Coigney, Jenna Lyons and Mark Ruffalo gather at Alice Tully Hall on Feb. 28 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 96

New Orleans Nights

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Harry Connick Jr. leads the 2022 Krewe of Orpheus parade on Feb. 28 in New Orleans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 96

Peace and Love

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams heads to the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 96

Star Power

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Sophie Hunter joins husband Benedict Cumberbatch as he gets honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A. on Feb. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 96

Ruling the Runway

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 96

Yeaaah!

Credit: Adam Kent

Alexa Bliss links up with Lil Jon during her bachelorette weekend at Hakkasan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 96

Teacher Appreciation

Credit: Heidi Gutman/ABC

Robin Roberts, TJ Holmes and Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson surprise an incredible third grade teacher, Xiomara Robinson, from Benjamin B. Comegys Elementary School in Philadelphia on Good Morning America on Feb. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 96

Greetings Gorgeous

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Zoe Saldana waves hello as she walks through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Feb. 28. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 96

Vacation Mode

Credit: MEGA

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka enjoy a fun beach day in Miami on Feb. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 96

In the Spotlight

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sharon Stone exudes elegance at the Bulgari B.zero1 Aurora Awards during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 96

Seeing Double

Credit: Sipa USA

Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid twin backstage at the Versace Women's Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 96

Miami Madness

Credit: John Parra/Getty

Wyclef Jean performs at Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open, presented by Richard Mille, at Island Gardens on Feb. 27 in Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 96

Redheads Do It Best

Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images

Kendall Jenner continues to sport red hair during a photoshoot on the balcony of the Costes hotel on Feb. 28 in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 96

I Love New York

Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Spike Lee wears Knicks colors to his visit to the Empire State Building on Feb. 25 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 96

Big Laughs

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Karrueche Tran is in great spirits while out with friends in L.A. on Feb. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 96

Kiss and Tell

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Amanda Seyfried rocks a lipstick-print little black dress for her late night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Feb. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 96

Winner, Winner

Credit: Earl Gibson/Shutterstock

Host Anthony Anderson and Issa Rae celebrate their wins at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards in L.A. on Feb. 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 96

New Wine

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough toast the launch of their Fresh Vine Wine collection in Las Vegas on Feb. 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 96

Bottle Service

Credit: Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson serves up drinks with her King Street Vodka at Nikki Beach Club during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach on Feb. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 96

Curtain Call

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick take their first curtain call after performing in Plaza Suite on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Feb. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 96

Let's Celebrate

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Debra Messing poses at a photo call in N.Y.C. for the Broadway production of the new play Birthday Candles on Feb. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 96

Play Ball

Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

Will Ferrell holds a bedazzled basketball while attending a game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Feb. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 96

Everything Is 'Gucci'

Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

Parents-to-be A$AP Rocky and Rihanna out-dress everyone at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 96

Glitz & Glam

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Cate Blanchett arrives at the 47th César Awards at L'Olympia on Feb. 25 in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 96

Love You Very 'Matcha'

Credit: RACHPOOT.COM/Splash News Online

Kelly Rowland heads to Cha Cha Matcha after a workout in L.A. on Feb. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 96

Hey There

Credit: The Image Direct

Rachel Brosnahan gets into character on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Feb. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 96

Model Behavior

Credit: Backgrid

In Milan, Iris Law poses at the Missoni Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show on Feb. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 96

New York Nights

Credit: The Image Direct

Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoy a date night in N.Y.C. on Feb. 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 96

Center Stage

Credit: John Parra/Getty

Maluma takes the stage at Univision's 34th Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at FTX Arena on Feb. 24 in Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 96

Sealed with a Kiss