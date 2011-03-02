Star Tracks: Wednesday, March 2, 2011
HAPPY LANDING
It's all downhill for Courteney Cox, who slip-slides her way through scenes on the Hawaiian set of Cougar Town on Tuesday.
BABE IN ARMS
Proud papa Orlando Bloom keeps a protective hand on baby boy Flynn, almost 2 months, and wife Miranda Kerr Wednesday while arriving at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.
ONE STOP SHOP
After stepping out as a couple on Oscar night, Selena Gomez helps boyfriend Justin Bieber celebrate his 17th birthday Tuesday with a trip to the Beverly Center mall in Beverly Hills.
SHOULDERING ON
Following his ex Christina Aguilera's arrest for public intoxication, Jordan Bratman takes their son Max, 3, out for some father-son bonding time Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif.
READY TO MAKE MOVES
An athletically-dressed Kendra Wilkinson is geared up for her spin in the ballroom, arriving to rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars in Hollywood on Tuesday. "He's AWESOME!" she Tweeted of dance partner Louis van Amstel.
FLY COUPLE
After hosting the Oscars on Sunday, Anne Hathaway gets ready to jet from Los Angeles International Airport with boyfriend Adam Shulman on Tuesday.
FAN MALE
After playing fan to Vanessa Paradis, Johnny Depp gets a fan-frenzied reception of his own Wednesday at Narita International Airport in Chiba, Japan.
FAMILY MEETING
Alyson Hannigan, husband Alexis Denisof and daughter Satyana, who turns 2 at the end of the month, drink up Tuesday during a family outing in Santa Monica, Calif.
TAKE A HIKE
Why so serious? A color-coordinated Zac Efron takes his tunes to-go Tuesday while out and about in New York.
CRUNCH TIME
Fitness buff Matthew McConaughey gets to the core of his workout – his abs! – while training Tuesday in Zuma Beach, Calif.
BRIEFS ENCOUNTER
Oh, snap! Bethenny Frankel and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition's Michael Moloney get grabby with a pair of underpants Tuesday during a Hanes event in New York City.
BAG IN ACTION
What's in the bag? Following a glamorous turn at the Oscars, it's back to work for Nicole Kidman, who films the TV movie Hemingway amp Gellhorn in San Francisco Tuesday.
LISTEN UP
Amanda Seyfried, who's still going strong with beau Ryan Phillippe, provides her own soundtrack (and headphones!) while arriving for a taping of the Late Show with David Letterman in New York Tuesday.
NO SWEAT
Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo makes casual wear look chic during a grocery run Tuesday in Los Angeles.
OH, BABY!
Rebecca Gayheart enjoys a little one-on-one time with daughter Billie – who turns 1-year-old on March 3 – while out in Beverly Hills Tuesday.