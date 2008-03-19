Star Tracks - Wednesday, March 19, 2008

1 of 14

GOOD SPORT

Credit: Fame Pictures

Home from his trip to China, a dressed down David Beckham makes a stop by Maxfield boutique in

Los Angeles on Tuesday. The store must be a favorite in the Beckham

household; Victoria also just popped by with her boys.

2 of 14

STICKING TOGETHER

Credit: Splash News Online

Never mind the rumors: It's date night Tuesday for Madonna and husband Guy Ritchie, who hit up Harry's Bar in London. The pop star recently shot down talk of marriage trouble, explaining that the couple have been working in different countries recently.

3 of 14

THINK TWICE

Credit: LARRY W. SMITH/ EPA

Jessica Simpson and beau Tony Romo get lost in thought – but manage to stay coordinated – while sitting courtside as the L.A. Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Maybe they were deciding which team to cheer for?

4 of 14

PARTNERED UP

Credit: On Location News

Heidi Montag and fiancé Spencer Pratt make a well-choreographed

entrance Tuesday – check out that fist action! – to CBS Studios, where the couple attended a taping of Dancing with the Stars.

5 of 14

WINDOW DRESSING

Credit: UPI Photo /Landov

Donatella Versace and Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester may have

their sexiest cocktail dresses on, but the Versace Menswear 2008 Launch on

Tuesday night was for the fellas. The Italian fashionista signaled the

arrival of her new collection by getting up-close and personal with New York

fans in Barney's window display.

6 of 14

IT'S A TIE

Credit: Chris Polk/WireImage

There's no clear winner in a cute contest as JC Chasez and High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale pose backstage at a Tuesday taping of Randy Jackson Presents America's Best Dance Crew in Culver City, Calif.

7 of 14

SUPPORT GROUP

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Tori Spelling turns her Tuesday cocktail party at West Hollywood boutique Kitson into a family affair. Husband Dean McDermott, son Liam Aaron and dog

Mimi La Rue all join the Beverly Hills, 90210 star to launch her

new book sTORI Telling.

8 of 14

OFF THE TOP

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Lauren Conrad is dressed to impress outside the Ed Sullivan Theater on Tuesday, where The Hills star and budding designer chatted up David Letterman.

9 of 14

DOUBLE FISTING

Credit: Clark Samuels/Startraks

Meanwhile, Conrad's Hills costar Audrina Patridge catches the nesting bug – check out those Pottery Barn bags – Monday in Beverly Hills.

10 of 14

SHORT CUT

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Leaving her long blonde look behind, Gwyneth Paltrow showcases her new shorter do during an appearance Tuesday at The Prince's Trust Celebrate Success Awards in London.

11 of 14

LOCAL GIRL

Credit: Starzlife

After a pre-historic trip last week, Mary-Kate Olsen returns to modern times, picking up a few essentials Monday in Beverly Hills.

12 of 14

EASTERN INFLUENCE

Credit: NMME/Finalpixx

Miley Cyrus shows off her Gwen Stefani "Harajuku Lover" T-shirt as she heads

to an appointment at an L.A. dermatologist Tuesday.

13 of 14

STEP IT UP

Credit: Novo-Alex/ National Photo Group

Reese Witherspoon hits the blacktop in a black top as she burns off a few

calories with a Monday afternoon run in L.A.

14 of 14

PIT BOSS

Credit: London Entertainment / Splash

Jessica Biel gets in some quality time with her dog Tina by taking the

pretty pit bull for a walk in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday afternoon.

