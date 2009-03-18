Star Tracks -- Wednesday, March 18, 2009
EASY GLIDER
Making his rounds on a familiar ride, Matthew McConaughey stays perfectly aligned as he cruises through his Malibu neighborhood on Wednesday.
ARRESTING DEVELOPMENT
Cuff her! Angelina Jolie gets held up while continuing to shoot her spy thriller Salt in New York on Wednesday.
GAB FEST
They've got plenty to talk about! Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow glam up for a dinner party in honor of Italian designer Valentino at the Oak Room in New York City on Wednesday. The event, which followed a screening of the documentary, Valentino: The Last Emperor, also brought out Anne Hathaway, Claire Danes and her fiancé Hugh Dancy.
WHITE OUT
Before the dinner, Anne Hathaway dazzles (in Valentino) at the screening of Valentino: The Last Emperor Tuesday at New York's Museum of Modern Art. "I wanted to wear something that was a little bit more forgiving," the actress tells PEOPLE about her glam look. "I've been enjoying a couple of post-Oscar burgers."
'MAN' CRUSH
Jason Segel and costar Paul Rudd get caught up in a fan frenzy at the L.A. premiere of their movie I Love You, Man on Tuesday in Westwood, Calif. The bromantic comedy stars Rudd as a newly engaged guy on the search for a best man.
BADA BLING!
A sunny Christina Ricci flashes her engagement ring Tuesday following a lunch date with new fiancé Owen Benjamin in Studio City, Calif. The actress and the comedian met last year on the set of their film All's Faire in Love.
FLOWER DELIVERY
Following a glamorous premiere night with costar Clive Owen, Julia Roberts has another reason to smile after receiving a beautiful bouquet of flowers while arriving for a taping of The Late Show with David Letterman Tuesday in New York.
LEAN ON HIM
After getting a standing ovation for her rendition of "Over the Rainbow" on Dancing with the Stars, Jewel steps out for dinner with husband Ty Murray on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The singer is still recovering from the leg injuries which caused her to withdraw from the ABC show.
PETAL PUSHERS
Don't bring her flowers! Josh Duhamel and Kristen Bell clash – in character, of course – while filming scenes for When In Rome Monday in downtown New York. The comedy is due in theaters this August.
CLOTHES CALL
Is she shopping for last-minute stage outfits? Beyoncé, who kicks off her world tour on March 26 in Edmonton, Alberta, makes a stop Tuesday at designer Patricia Field's boutique in New York City's East Village.
HOLIDAY BREAK
She's feeling the luck of the Irish! Kim Kardashian gets in the St. Patrick's Day spirit with the help of leprechaun finger puppet while out Tuesday in New York City.
HANDLE WITH CARE
Picture this! Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl, whose character Izzie received a devastating diagnosis during last week's episode, has her hands full while running errands Monday in Beverly Hills.
LUNCH RUN
Taylor Momsen gets her grub to go Tuesday during a break from filming Gossip Girl in Brooklyn, N.Y. The actress and her prep-school pals recently returned to the airwaves for another round of secrets and scandals.
TRAVEL SAVVY
Rachel Bilson handles the security line – and her boots! – with a smile Tuesday as she prepares to depart from Los Angeles International Airport.
DOUBLE DIPPING
Katharine McPhee gets her feet wet – and plunges ahead with her burgeoning comedy career – while filming Wedlocked Monday in Oahu, Hawaii. The romantic comedy also stars Brothers amp Sisters' Dave Annable (not pictured).
SHOW OFF
Michelle Rodriguez has a revealing fashion moment – check out those ripped jeans! – at the premiere of Fast amp Furious on Tuesday in Bochum, Germany. The action movie sequel hits U.S. theaters on April 3.