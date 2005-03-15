Star Tracks - Wednesday, March 16, 2005
SPENDING THE DAY
Sporting a sleek new do, Jessica Simpson joins little sister Ashlee in New York for an East Village shopping spree Monday. The siblings hooked up when the younger Simpson made a stop there on her tour, which continues through next month.
SONG AND DANCE
Ashton Kutcher takes MTV VJ La La Vasquez for a spin during a visit to TRL on Tuesday in New York, where the actor was promoting his latest film, Guess Who (opening March 25), and shooting down rumors that he and girlfriend Demi Moore are expecting a baby.
HANGING LOOSE
Britney Spears, who said on her Web site recently that she plans to keep her private life just that – private – goes out in public Monday sporting some big hair and an oversized sundress.
GAME ON
Drew Barrymore, whose baseball comedy Fever Pitch opens April 8, plays nice with the paparazzi while out running errands in Los Angeles on Monday.
FEELING LUCKY?
With a lottery ticket in hand, Lindsay Lohan looks like she's trying to strike it rich with costar Samaire Armstrong. But the gamble is all in the name of art: The two were in New York City on Tuesday filming Just My Luck.
LIVING LEGENDS
Bruce Springsteen joins Bono onstage to perform U2's classic "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" before inducting the Irish band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in New York on Monday. But the Boss made sure the honor didn't go to Bono's head, telling the audience jokingly: "In the early '80s, a young Bono was single-handedly pioneering the Irish mullet."
POP KIDS
Mariah Carey (whose album Emancipation of Mimi is due in April) hooks up with Justin Timberlake, who arrived solo at Monday's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. The 'N Sync-er was there to induct another all-male group, legendary soul singers the O-Jays.
SWEETIE PIE
Chris Martin puts 10-month-old daughter Apple (with wife Gwyneth Paltrow) a head above the rest during a stroll through Beverly Hills on Sunday. The Coldplay frontman is gearing up for summer: His band, set to release its third album, X amp Y, in June, just announced its biggest tour yet, including 40 dates in the States.
MOM AND THE CITY
Cosmopolitan girl Sarah Jessica Parker shows her domestic side as she totes groceries home in her New York City neighborhood Sunday.
PLAY MATES
Nicole Kidman and millionaire producer Stephen Bing hit the driving range Sunday at the Royal Sydney Golf Club. The pals spent much of the weekend together, taking in dinner and a day of yachting Down Under, where Bing was visiting on business.
9021-WHOA!
It's a happy reunion for the graduates of Beverly Hills, 90210 (from left, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Luke Perry and Tori Spelling), who gathered together to honor the show's creator – and Tori's dad – Aaron Spelling at Sunday's 3rd Annual TV Land Awards in Santa Monica.
WORLD IDOL
Clay Aiken is a model "idol" as he visits refugees near Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Monday. The singer entertained children who survived December's deadly tsunami and toured the region as a U.S. Fund for UNICEF National Ambassador for Education.