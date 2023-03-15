Melissa McCarthy Films in N.Y.C., Plus Troy Kotsur, the Hiltons and More

01 of 80 Snow Way Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA Melissa McCarthy hits the snowy N.Y.C. streets to film Bernard and the Genie on March 14.

02 of 80 With Love Travis P Ball/Getty Troy Kotsur shares a sweet message at the 'Daddy Issues in Film' panel at SXSW in Austin on March 14.

03 of 80 Sister Act Raymond Hall/GC Images Sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton stay in step in N.Y.C. on March 14.

04 of 80 Violet Hour The Image Direct Addison Rae has her hands full in Los Angeles on March 13.

05 of 80 On the Mic George Pimentel/Shutterstock Avril Lavigne returns to her native Canada for the JUNO Awards on March 13, where she took home the fan choice award.

06 of 80 Jamming Out George Pimentel/Shutterstock Simu Liu pulls out a guitar while hosting the 2023 JUNO Awards on March 13 in Edmonton, Canada.

07 of 80 Sign Here Gary Miller/WireImage On day four of Austin's 2023 SXSW festival, Tilda Swinton greets fans at the March 13 world premiere of her new comedy Problemista.

08 of 80 Medal Moment Victoria Jones/Getty During his investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on March 14, Sir Brian May flaunts his new Knight Bachelor title bestowed upon him by King Charles III for service in music and charity.

09 of 80 All Dressed Up, Somewhere to Go Roy Rochlin/Getty Jonathan Van Ness and his husband, Mark Peacock, spend date night at N.Y.C.'s Rainbow Room to celebrate influencer Dylan Mulvaney's one-night-only variety show Day 365 Live! on March 13.

10 of 80 In Character The IMage direct Back to Black star Marisa Abela shoots scenes in London's Camden neighborhood on March 13, in costume as Amy Winehouse in the upcoming biopic of the late British singer.

11 of 80 Pop Princess Among Queens Courtesy Ahead of her Broadway debut in the upcoming production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, singer JoJo pays a visit to the queens of SIX at their March 12 performance in N.Y.C.

12 of 80 Music Makers Courtesy Chance the Rapper shows off his theatrical style with two Lion King cast members – L Steven Taylor, who plays Mufasa, and Zinhle Dube, who plays Rafiki – after seeing the Broadway musical with his family

13 of 80 Style and Smiles BauerGriffin/INSTARimages Married street style icons Justin and Hailey Bieber make running errands look chic on March 13 in L.A.

14 of 80 SXSW Stars Amanda Stronza/Getty Angela Sarafyan, Natalia del Riego and Keanu Reeves pose upon arrival at the SXSW screening of Hail Mary at the annual conference and festival in Austin on March 13.

15 of 80 In the Bag Backgrid New mom Paris Hilton has a moment in N.Y.C. on March 13.

16 of 80 Happy to Be Here Jason Bollenbacher/Getty Guillermo Diaz and Katie Lowes attend the Unpacking the Toolbox: 10 Years of Scandal panel during the 2023 SXSW festival in Austin on March 13.

17 of 80 Sing Thing Danielle Del Valle/Getty Carly Pearce performs during the CRS Honors at the Omni Nashville Hotel on March 13.

18 of 80 Bowled Over Courtesy Singer Jimmie Allen shows off another skill, trying his hand at the first inaugural Go Bowling! PBA NASCAR Invitational at Arizona's Phoenix Raceway on March 12.

19 of 80 Fit for a Queen Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Oscar nominee Angela Bassett glows as she gets into her final glam ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

20 of 80 A Royal Pair Splash News Online Elizabeth Debicki and Rufus Kampa film season 6 of The Crown as Princess Diana and Prince William on March 12 in London.

21 of 80 Head in the Game Gary Miller/WireImage Chris Pine flashes a smile at the premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves during SXSW in Austin on March 10.

22 of 80 Newlywed Bliss The image direct Braunwyn Windham-Burke kisses Jennifer Spinner on March 12 while out shopping in Palm Desert, California, weeks after the pair's Vegas wedding.

23 of 80 Fanfare Jun Sato/WireImage Louis Tomlinson poses with fans outside of the premiere of his film All of Those Voices in Tokyo on March 13.

24 of 80 Sporty Accessory Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Heather Morris rocks a hot pink ensemble paired with a bedazzled basketball purse at the world premiere of Cora Bora at SXSW in Austin on March 12.

25 of 80 Feelin' Blue? Bruce Glikas/WireImage Shakira strikes a pose with members of the Blue Man Group backstage at The Astor Place Theatre in New York City on March 12.

26 of 80 Taking the Reins The image direct Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna Teddi Mellencamp competes at the desert horse park exhibit in Thermal, California, over the weekend.

27 of 80 Date Night Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA Elton John and husband David Furnish attend the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10 in Los Angeles.

28 of 80 Good as Hell LUKE / SplashNews.com Lizzo leaves her hotel ahead of her sold-out concert at the Manchester AO Arena in Manchester, England, on March 12.

29 of 80 Goofing Off Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart arrive at the 14th annual Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel on March 11.

30 of 80 Ballin' Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Idris Elba reacts after Malik Beasley of the Los Angeles Lakers scores a three-pointer, while his wife, Sabrina Elba, looks on during a game against the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena on March 10 in L.A.

31 of 80 Late Night Lady Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Shakira and DJ Bizarrap appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 10 in New York City.

32 of 80 Date Night Randy Shropshire/Getty for CAA Rita Ora and Taika Waititi enjoy a date night while attending the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10 in Los Angeles.

33 of 80 Palling Around Randy Shropshire/Getty for CAA Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde attend the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10 in Los Angeles.

34 of 80 Work It Eva Longoria. Nicola Gell/Getty for SXSW Eva Longoria attends the Raising the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success event during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10 in Texas.

35 of 80 Peace Out Daniel Boczarski/Variety via Getty Eric André attends Variety's Power of Comedy event, presented by Inspire Brands, at The Creek and The Cave on March 10 in Austin, Texas, during SXSW.

36 of 80 Chris Takes Texas Frazer Harrison/Getty for SXSW Chris Pine attends the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves world premiere during SXSW 2023 at The Paramount Theater on March 10 in Austin, Texas.

37 of 80 Dress for Success Tracey Benson Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka are named 2023 Style Icons by Dress for Success Palm Beach at the organization's Style for Hope fundraising luncheon in Florida on March 10, when they celebrated by styling Fiona Panton.

38 of 80 School's in Session Michael Buckner/Getty Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter look regal while at the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on March 10.

39 of 80 Queen Things Singer Andra Day attends Habitat L.A.'s 2023 Los Angeles Builders Ball in all black on March 8.

40 of 80 Bringing the Laughs Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Chelsea Handler is cheery while giving the keynote during the 2023 SXSW conference and festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 10 in Texas.

41 of 80 Curtain Call Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Scott Foley attends The Thanksgiving Play press event at Redeye Grill on March 10 in New York City.

42 of 80 Under the Radar The Image Direct Zoë Kravitz wears a baseball cap, black trench coat and thick sunglasses while on a stroll in New York City on March 8.

43 of 80 Versace Flexing Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Elton John, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus huddle at the starry Versace fashion show in Los Angeles on March 9.

44 of 80 Lovers on the Carpet Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Cher and her beau Alexander Edwards pose for photos at the Versace fashion show on March 9 in L.A.

45 of 80 Selfie with a Maverick U.S. Navy/PO3 Samuel Wagner/MEGA Tom Cruise takes a selfie with a sailor while visiting a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea for a special Top Gun: Maverick screening on March 9.

46 of 80 Joyous Arrivals Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose beam at The Academy Awards: Omega Cocktail Reception and Dinner held in Los Angeles on March 9.

47 of 80 Model Behavior Emma McIntyre/Getty Kendall Jenner leads the procession of models during the Versace fashion show in Los Angeles on March 9.

48 of 80 Dinner Date Unique Nicole/Getty Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on March 9.

49 of 80 Green on Green Christopher Polk/Getty Cate Blanchett looks spring ready at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles.

50 of 80 Here to Help Dave Benett/Getty Leonardo DiCaprio and Sonia Guajajara pose in the winners' room at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2023 in Hollywood on March 9.

51 of 80 Becoming Amy Splash news Online Marisa Abela continues to film the Amy Winehouse biopic in London on March 10.

52 of 80 Charitable Lady Jemal Countess/Getty Andra Day attends the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards benefiting Helen Woodward Animal Center at the Taglyan Complex in L.A. on March 9.

53 of 80 Classic Beauty Jemal Countess/Getty Andie MacDowell accepts The TimeLess Beauty Award while at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on March 9.

54 of 80 Musical Mavens Mike Coppola/Getty St. Vincent and James Taylor chat backstage at the 7th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver on March 9.

55 of 80 Singing from the Heart Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock John Mayer performs at the 7th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver on March 9.

56 of 80 Giving a Speech Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Jessie Buckley speaks onstage during the Oscar Wilde Awards on March 9 in Santa Monica, California.

57 of 80 Walking on Sunshine Sheryl Lee Ralph playfully shows off her orange dress at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

58 of 80 Live from New York Diggzy/Shutterstock Jenna Ortega wears her new Adidas line as she arrives at NBC Studios on March 9 for Saturday Night Live rehearsals ahead of her hosting gig this weekend.

59 of 80 Center Stage Jessica Chastain sports a black velvet dress featuring a collar decorated with pearls at the opening night of her play, A Doll's House, on March 8 on Broadway.

60 of 80 Pretty in Pink Dressed in a pink coat and Chanel bag, Kristin Davis frolics in fake snow on the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on March 9.

61 of 80 Power Pose Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe attend the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

62 of 80 Hats Off Billy Porter is bundled up in New York City wearing a pink and green suit draped in a black coat and topped with a fluffy hat on March 9.

63 of 80 Dog Days Margaret Cho — with her dog in tow —flashes a wave outside of The View in New York City on March 9.

64 of 80 Cheek to Cheek Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Julia Garner and Halle Bailey are all smiles at Vanity Fair and TikTok's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 8.

65 of 80 Feeling Floral MEGA Dressed in her Carrie Bradshaw best, Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on March 8.

66 of 80 Time to Shine Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock Angela Bassett is a vision in purple at the TIME Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles.

67 of 80 Ladies' Night Stefanie Keenan/Getty A glowing Phoebe Bridgers smiles from her table at the TIME Women of the Year Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on March 8.

68 of 80 A Time to Celebrate Stefanie Keenan/Getty Oscar nominee Cate Blanchett addresses the crowd at the TIME Women of the Year Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on March 8.

69 of 80 Man of the Hour Noam Galai/Getty Idris Elba poses at the U.S. premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun at the Paris Theatre in New York City on March 8.

70 of 80 Good Morning, New York! Backgrid Kerry Washington flashes a smile at the Today show in New York City wearing a white fur coat paired with a mini dress and white stiletto heels on March 8.

71 of 80 All in Good Fun Dominik Bindl/Getty Nick Kroll, Richard Kind and Ike Barinholtz have a blast while visiting 92NY in New York City to discuss History of the World, Part II on March 8.

73 of 80 Backstage Bliss Bruce Glikas/WireImage Glenn Close joins the cast of Broadway's Some Like It Hot backstage at The Shubert Theatre on March 8.

74 of 80 Major(s) Moment John Harrington Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston shares a friendly sparring moment with Creed III's Jonathan Majors at the launch of the new Army brand, reinventing "Be All You Can Be" in Washington, D.C., on March 8.

75 of 80 Photo Finish Courtesy Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin poses with fiancé Thomas Jacobs to celebrate his completion of the half marathon at Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Las Vegas.

76 of 80 Dramatic Entrance Tristan Fewings/WireImage Florence Pugh flaunts her flowy sleeves at the London premiere of her film A Good Person at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 8.

77 of 80 Movie Star & Movie Maker Isa Foltin/Getty John Wick: Chapter 4 star Keanu Reeves poses with his director, Chad Stahelski, at the March 8 premiere of their film at the Zoo Palast auditorium in Berlin.

78 of 80 Before the Big Night Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Upcoming Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel speaks to the press before the official Oscars red carpet is rolled out in front of the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on March 8.

79 of 80 Buddy Buddy Jason Mendez/Getty Andy Cohen and Ike Barinholtz pay a visit to SiriusXM Studios on March 8 in N.Y.C.