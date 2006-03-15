Star Tracks - Wednesday, March 15, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

HOG WILD

From "Ring of Fire" to burnin' rubber: In London on Tuesday, Reese Witherspoon revs up to shoot a scene for Penelope. She plays Christina Ricci's motorcycle-riding best friend in the film, which she co-produced.

A DIFFERENT STRIPE

Lindsay Lohan takes a bold step outside her New York City hotel on Monday.

OPEN-DOOR POLICY

It's an open-and-shut case for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban on Saturday in Nashville, where they lunched at the local sandwich shop Bread amp Company.

LADY IN RED

Stylish mom-to-be Gwen Stefani gets door-to-door service at a Williams-Sonoma store in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

PEASANT DISPOSITION

In Hollywood, Nicole Richie is fashionably folkloric in a bohemian frock on Tuesday.

HEAD GAME

V for Vendetta star Natalie Portman and MTV TRL host Damien Fahey smooth things over with a fan Tuesday in New York City. Portman's own shaved head will be seen when her film opens Friday.

B–I–N–G–O

Cisco Adler plays center square Tuesday to Daryl Hannah and girlfriend Mischa Barton in West Hollywood during the third annual Painted Turtle Bingo night, a summer-camp fund-raiser.

NYPD BLUE

On location, Colin Farrell patrols the streets Monday for a scene in his new movie, Pride and Glory, about a family of New York City police officers.

LAP OF LUXURY

Paris Hilton makes a $450,000 entrance Monday, emerging from a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLarenas at The Ivy in Beverly Hills. How'd she snag it? It could be thanks to Dad: His hotel empire has a sponsorship deal with the automobile's Formula 1 racing team.

ROCK & POP

Kelly Osbourne puts the squeeze on dad Ozzy during the Rock amp Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Monday in New York, where the rocker's band Black Sabbath was honored.

EARNING THEIR WINGS

Lucy Liu supports her Charlie's Angels costar Drew Barrymore, who cohosted the Marie Claire World Hunger Campaign reception Monday in New York City and spoke about her recent trip to Kenya. "A lot of the kids will save their food (from school) to bring home to their mothers who aren't well," she says. "That's just the biggest act of kindness I've seen in my whole life."

SHOP LIFTING

With stylist and good pal Ken Paves toting her overflow, a dressed down Jessica Simpson makes a dent with a Beverly Hills shopping spree Monday.

