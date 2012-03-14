Star Tracks: Wednesday, March 14, 2012
HAPPY GLOW
Now that she's a new mom, Charlize Theron has plenty to smile about while she attends The Hollywood Reporter's second annual 25 Most Powerful Stylists luncheon Wednesday in West Hollywood.
MR. CLEAN
George Clooney juggles his dry cleaning and luggage Tuesday at the Amtrak terminal in Washington, D.C., where he's shedding light on the violence in Sudan.
BIKINI BABES
Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens ride on while shooting scenes for their new movie, Spring Breakers, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
BABY ON BOARD
Beyoncé keeps company with daughter Blue Ivy, 2 months, for her afternoon stroll through her Tribeca neighborhood Tuesday in New York.
HOT BETTY
January Jones reunites with her onscreen ex-hubby Jon Hamm Tuesday at a PaleyFest Mad Men panel in Beverly Hills, presented by Netflix. The AMC drama's 2-hour season 5 premiere airs March 25.
MATCH POINT
Also in D.C.: First Lady Michelle Obama, who high-fives fifth graders from MacFarland Middle School Tuesday after a tennis match as part of her Let's Move! physical fitness initiative.
FAMILY MATTERS
Aww, they must be proud! Channing Tatum shares his big night with his parents, Kay and Glenn, at the Hollywood premiere of 21 Jump Street at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Tuesday. The film adaptation of the popular TV series hits theaters on Friday.
LIFT OFF
Maksim Chmerkovskiy flaunts his, ahem, assets Tuesday while goofing around outside of the Dancing with the Stars studios as partner Melissa Gilbert looks on – critiquing his form, perhaps? – in Beverly Hills.
CAPPED OFF
Rihanna makes her way through the crowd during another stylish outing in New York City Tuesday.
BACK IT UP
Fashion Star host – and executive producer – Elle Macpherson shoulders on Tuesday after a Live! With Kelly appearance in New York City, where she promoted her new reality competition.
TOKYO DRIFT
Konnichiwa! Michelle Williams makes a white-hot stop at the Tokyo premiere of My Week with Marilyn on Tuesday.
MAKING A POINT
Look this way, mommy! Sandra Bullock takes her observant little man, Louis, to the 2-year-old's L.A. school Tuesday.
TOP OF THE 'MORNING'
Miss Piggy and her green guy, Kermit the Frog, get animated during a Tuesday appearance alongside Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts in New York City, where they discussed the upcoming DVD release of The Muppets.
HAT STUFF!
Someone's red-y to go! Gwen Stefani flashes a warm smile Tuesday before heading to a Santa Monica, Calif., music studio.
MADE IN THE SHADES
Nicole Richie once again dresses to impress while promoting Fashion Star in N.Y.C.
TWO STEP
Sarah Jessica Parker finds herself in mommy mode Tuesday while walking son James Wilkie, 9, to school in New York City.