Star Tracks - Wednesday, March 14, 2007
HOT WHEELS
Kristin Cavallari takes a glamorous spin on the Los Angeles set of the NBC game show Identity on Tuesday, where the reality-TV star reportedly made a guest appearance.
SIGN OF APPROVAL
Everything is A-OK for Demi Moore, who makes an appearance in Las Vegas on Tuesday to promote her thriller Mr. Brooks at the Paris Hotel. The actress is in town for ShoWest, the annual movie industry convention that offers a sneak preview of the summer's biggest films.
GOLDEN STANDARD
Beyoncé gets ready to head out for another night out in New York City with beau Jay-Z (not pictured) on Tuesday. The couple have been spending time together in the Big Apple since reuniting this past weekend.
NATURAL BREW
Could tea be behind Halle Berry's perfect skin? The actress, who recently revealed that she has avoided plastic surgery, picks up an electric tea kettle in Santa Monica on Tuesday. But as for nips and tucks in the future, Berry says, "That's one thing I'll never say never about, because I don't know."
DOG OUT THE WINDOW
Feeling left out much? Mischa Barton's pooch Ziggy takes a stand against the actress as she lunches with friends at a Tribeca restaurant in New York on Tuesday.
WHO'S HIS DADDY?
11-month-old Barron Trump may not have The Donald's comb-over, but there's no mistaking the family resemblance as the father-son duo attend the annual Bunny Hop benefit at New York toy store FAO Schwarz on Tuesday. The event supports the Society of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.
LAST CALL
Lindsay Lohan gets a hand from a pal after another night of revelry in New York City early Wednesday. The actress headed out of club Bungalow 8 after reportedly hitting up hot spot Box lounge.
SARAH IN THE CITY
It's still all about the shoes for Sarah Jessica Parker as she leaves an invitation-only luncheon at New York restaurant Indochine to preview her new fashion line Bitten on Tuesday.
WALKING TALL
Injured football star David Beckham makes a stylish homecoming during a "Celebration Match" between his old team Manchester United vs. Europe XI in Manchester, England, on Tuesday. A recent knee injury has sidelined Beckham for six weeks.
DRESSED FOR SUCCESS
Madonna celebrates the launch of her new clothing line "M by Madonna," designed exclusively for Swedish retailer HampM, at London's Langham Hotel on Tuesday. The pop star's designs will be available in HampM stores starting March 22.
COUNTING DOWN
An 8-month pregnant Melanie Brown steps out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, proudly showing off her baby bump. Despite the ongoing question about the baby's paternity, the ex-Spice Girl recently celebrated the impending birth of her second child with a festive shower.
ROYAL SPECTATOR
From the ski slope to the race track, Prince William shows he's quite a good sport as he and girlfriend Kate Middleton attend the Cheltenham Festival in Cheltenham, England, on Tuesday.
IT 'GIRL'
Sienna Miller gets a kick out of being the center of attention at the London premiere of her film Factory Girl on Tuesday.
HIGHER GROUND
Kate Moss and Pete Doherty celebrate the rocker's 28th birthday (on March 12) in high style – with a private helicopter ride – in Cornwall, England, on Monday.
TAKING ISSUE
Chris Klein demonstrates how much he cares about arts education while testifying at a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The actor took part in a coalition that is lobbying the government to restore arts funding in public schools.