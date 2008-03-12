Star Tracks - Wednesday, March 12, 2008
DINO MIGHT!
No bones about it, Mary-Kate Olsen brings her star power – and unique fashion sense (in a Chloe dress) – with her Tuesday to the Roberto Cavalli-sponsored Winter Dance, held at New York's famed American Museum of Natural History.
WHISPER IN THE NIGHT
Are they discussing fashion? Benji Madden leans into girlfriend Paris Hilton while catching her sister Nicky's runway show – Nicholai by Nicky Hilton – from the front row Tuesday at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, Calif.
WORKING GIRL
Lauren Conrad makes waves on the runway after debuting her fall collection Tuesday at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, Calif., as part of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. "I wanted to stick to my California roots," the Hills star told PEOPLE before the show. "It's a great time because I get to take all of my months and months of work and display it for everyone and celebrate what I did. It's where the work pays off."
LOOK MA, NO HANDS!
Cameron Diaz throws her hands in the air at a screening for her new film, What Happens In Vegas, during the ShoWest convention in Las Vegas Wednesday. The Sin City comedy also stars Ashton Kutcher and Queen Latifah.
TRACK RECORD
Will Smith doesn't cover his tracks – or his chest! – while filming a scene Tuesday for his new movie, Seven Pounds, on a California beach.
FOLLOWING SUIT
No fashion fumbles here! Gisele Bündchen and quarterback boyfriend Tom Brady make a stylish appearance at the Ermenegildo Zegna store opening in Manhattan Tuesday night.
ROYAL PROCESSION
America Ferrera cuts a regal figure on her way into a screening of her new film, Under the Same Moon, Tuesday at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles.
EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH
Following his infamous Waffle House fight in Atlanta last fall, Kid Rock returned to the scene of the crime Tuesday. The rocker was on hand to sling some hash with employees of a nearby Duluth, Ga., Waffle House for charity. He even got his own name tag!
SPELLING ERROR
Oops! Tori Spelling has a bit of a collision while signing copies of her book, sTORI Telling, Tuesday at a Borders in New York. Afterwards, the author (and reality TV star) celebrated with a bash and two-hour dinner at Mediterranean eatery Amalia.
NET FLICKS
Miley Cyrus and her video blog costar Mandy Jiroux grab a film fest-sized stack of DVDs at a Hollywood
Blockbuster on Monday.
FAMILY REUNION
After enjoying the sun in Miami last week, Kate Hudson cools things off in New York City Monday, taking a brisk walk with son Ryder, 4, and ex-husband Chris Robinson .
STARRING ROLL
Keri Russell skates through a take with costar Adam Sandler on Monday. The actors are in Santa Monica on the set of the upcoming Disney comedy Bedtime Stories, about tall tales that suddenly become real.
SIP & STYLE
In preparation for L.A. Fashion Week, Nicky Hilton catwalks some of her own collection Tuesday while heading to the fashion PR firm People's Revolution.
THE BELL CURVE
U2 frontman and activist Bono rings the kickoff bell at a meeting of the German Social Democrats in Berlin on Tuesday, where he continued to raise awareness for poverty in Africa.
SOFT TOUCH
Mischa Barton gives her pet puppy a little extra love during a trip to a local Bel Air pet store on Monday.
BOOKING IT
Budding author Mary-Kate Olsen makes a hasty exit into a waiting SUV after leaving a downtown Manhattan office building on Monday.