Star Tracks: Wednesday, March 11, 2009
BEACHY KEEN
Paris Hilton and beau Doug Reinhardt bring their romance to Hawaii, enjoying a dip while vacationing in Maui on Tuesday. The happy couple recently celebrated Hilton's 28th birthday with a belated bash in Vegas – where the Hills star gave the heiress a baby teacup Pomeranian.
SHIP SHAPE
During a break from her Circus tour, Britney Spears enjoys some sun and fun Tuesday with sons Jayden, 2, and Sean Preston, 3, (not pictured) on a boat trip near Miami. While in Florida, the singer has done it all – from visiting sick children at a hospital to going on a shopping spree at the mall.
FEATURE PRESENTATION
On tour Down Under, country sweetheart Taylor Swift shows support for pal Zac Efron Wednesday, attending the Sydney premiere of his new comedy, 17 Again, at the Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Australia. The film hits U.S. theaters on April 17.
FAMILY NIGHT
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale make their date night a family affair with 6-month-old son Zuma on Tuesday at the K-Swiss Desert Smash gala at the La Quinta Resort amp Club in Palm Springs, Calif. The tennis and golf event benefited Variety Club of the Desert: The Children’s Charity, a group of local business leaders helping kids in need.
GOOD SPORT
The home team may have lost – but that didn't stop Oscar winner Penélope Cruz from having a good time courtside during the Los Angeles Clippers game Tuesday at the Staples Center. The Clippers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 87-83.
PASO DOBLE
The night after doing the cha cha with new Dancing with the Stars partner Lil' Kim, Derek Hough steps out for dinner with girlfriend Shannon Elizabeth in Hollywood on Tuesday.
MAKING A POINT
A dapper Simon Baker suits up for action on the set of his crime-solving drama The Mentalist Tuesday in Valencia, Calif.
POSTCARD FROM PARIS
Say fromage! Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto captures a snapshot moment with friends during a tourist stop at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Tuesday.
SUIT HERSELF
Julia Roberts sticks to the basics – but still looks so chic – at the premiere of her spy flick Duplicity Tuesday at London's Empire Cinema. The movie, which also stars Clive Owen (not pictured), opens in the States on March 20.
SAFE CROSSING
Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley works his charm on costar Kelly Rutherford as the pair film a scene Tuesday afternoon on New York's Upper East Side.
SINGING SENSATION
Kelly Clarkson, who admits to having never been in love, performs her new single "My Life Would Suck Without You" during Good Morning America's Winter Concert Series Tuesday in New York City.
DINE & DASH
Looks like lunch hit the spot! Private Practice star Kate Walsh is in good spirits after dining with a friend in Silver Lake, Calif., on Monday..
In 'Great' Company
British actress Emily Blunt is flanked by her The Great Buck Howard costars, Tom Hanks and his son Colin, at an after party for their film's screening on Tuesday. Blunt, who has kissed both Hanks men onscreen, said in an interview, "Colin likes to tell his dad, 'I got her first.'"
TRAVELING BRIGHT
City girl Whitney Port shows her true colors – pink! – while arriving with her luggage for an appearance on Live! With Regis and Kelly Tuesday in New York.
BACKSTAGE PASS
What's in the bag? Lily Allen collects a fashionable souvenir backstage at Chanel's ready-to-wear show Tuesday at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week.
