Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Film in Milan, Plus David Beckham, Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Gaga for Gucci
Lady Gaga and Adam Driver are seen filming their upcoming true crime movie House of Gucci on Wednesday in Milan.
On the Mic
David Beckham speaks during Tuesday’s David Grutman Experience: The Class in Miami.
Afternoon Stroll
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas walk hand-in-hand on Tuesday in London.
Filming Fun
George Clooney takes a break from filming The Tender Bar while on set on Tuesday in Boston.
Road to Recovery
Brooke Shields arrives at Café Cluny on crutches, after breaking her femur last month, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.’s West Village.
Camo Cool
Rihanna adds a glam touch to camo pants with white heels and a fur coat for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Tuesday.
Summer Snacks
Andy Cohen enjoys some Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs for their new “Get Along Famously” video campaign.
Puppy Patrol
Jodie Foster takes pup Ziggy out for a walk through Brentwood, California on Tuesday.
California Cruiser
Keanu Reeves chats with other bikers while out with his motorcycle in Malibu on Tuesday.
City Squad
Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Zion Moreno, Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown and Savannah Smith are seen filming on the set of Gossip Girl on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Photo Finish
A casual Michael B. Jordan is spotted on the New York City set of his new film on Monday.
All Dressed Up
With somewhere to go! Lindsey Vonn steps out to visit a friend in Beverly Hills on Monday.
Roll Along
Jaden Smith is on the move, skateboarding around Calabasas, California, on Monday.
Wheely Fun
Arnold Schwarzenegger takes his daily bike ride through Santa Monica, California, on Monday.
Cute and Cuddly
Katie Holmes holds onto boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. in New York City on Monday.
Walk the Walk
Natasha Lyonne starts filming her Netflix series Russian Doll again on Monday in N.Y.C.
Back to the Future
Rose Byrne gets into character as she films her new series Physical with costar Rory Scovel in Los Angeles on Monday.
Serve It Up
Another day, another game of tennis for Pete Wentz, who takes his place on the court in Los Angeles on Monday.
Blue Belle
Dakota Fanning hits the set of her latest project in Los Angeles on Monday.
Celebrating Women
Eva Longoria wears a "feminist" sweater in celebration of International Women's Day while out shopping on Monday in Beverly Hills.
Man's Best Friend
Justin Theroux takes his dog Kuma out for a walk on Monday in N.Y.C.
Birthday Girl
Rachel Weisz takes a walk around her Brooklyn neighborhood on her 51st birthday on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Director Denzel
Denzel Washington is seen on the set of his latest project A Journal for Jordan on Sunday in N.Y.C.'s Times Square.
All Star Weekend
Gladys Knight performs the National Anthem before the 70th NBA All Star game on Sunday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Showtime Sparkle
Rita Ora puts on a dazzling performance during the 43rd Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade at the SCG on Saturday in Sydney, Australia.
Staying Warm
Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke steps out on a cold Sunday in London, wearing a beanie, a puffer coat and jeans.
Pretty in Prada
Andra Day looks stunning in a strapless ombré jumpsuit for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.
Double Date
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox head to dinner to meet with friends Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood on Friday.
Back in Boston
Ben Affleck, Lilly Rabe, and Tye Sheridan were spotted on filming The Tender Bar on set in Boston.
Ordinary People
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were spotted walking hand-in-hand in New York City.
Round of Applause
Director Pedro Almodóvar, actress Penelope Cruz and actor Antonio Banderas made an appearance during the 35th Goya Awards Ceremony gala in Spain.
Hands Full
Laura Dern was seen wearing a hand brace while picking up a fresh juice in Los Angeles.
Stateside
Bella Hadid was seen at JFK Airport in New York City after returning from Milan Fashion Week.