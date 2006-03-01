Star Tracks - Wednesday, March 1, 2006
CAJUN SPICE
Britney Spears waves to Mardi Gras revelers in New Orleans's French Quarter on Tuesday. Before heading to her home state of Louisiana, Spears told PEOPLE, "I know it'll be such an emotional trip, but it will also be uplifting to see the city continuing its traditions."
PEP SQUAD
On Monday, Spears paid a surprise visit to the Gatorettes dance team at St. Catherine Siena School in Metairie, La., where she gave the girls fleur-de-lis pins on blue ribbons. "It was an honor to be here with all of them," Spears said.
SO NOT HOT
Ex-BFF's Nicole Richie (front) and Paris Hilton give each other the cold shoulder when the two meet up at a Los Angeles coffee shop Tuesday for the first day of production of The Simple Life 4.
HOT WHEELS
In Hollywood on Tuesday, Lindsay Lohan (in Valentino) is a driving force on the runway at General Motors' celebrity fashion show, ten.
CAMERA READY
Also at the GM ten event, Mischa Barton works the red carpet before taking her own trip down the runway – she closed out the show in a black, beaded gown by Azarro.
CHAPPELLE'S SHOW
Dave Chappelle keeps wife Elaine and son Sulayman, 5, close at hand at Tuesday's New York City premiere of his movie Dave Chappelle's Block Party.
FACE TIME
Jessica Alba gets close to Kate Hudson at Christian Dior's fall-winter ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris on Tuesday. "I'm wearing all Dior," Hudson told photographers.
OUI, PARIS!
Engaged rockers Avril Lavigne and Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley look très continental on their way to lunch Tuesday at the Parisian restaurant L'Avenue.
SHE'S A CATCH
Jessica Simpson is a good sport as she suits up for the romantic comedy Employee of the Month, filming on location Monday in Santa Fe.
FUNNY FAMILY
Chris Rock gives 3-year-old daughter Lola a case of the giggles Sunday at the Circle of Passion celebrity fashion show in Los Angeles. The event benefited the Elevate Hope Foundation, a charity for abused and abandoned children.
TWO FOR THE ROAD
Zahara Jolie-Pitt plays Mini-Me to Brad on Monday as the two hit the Paris streets in some very similar head gear. Pitt just returned to France after making a weekend business trip to New York.
TEAM PLAYER
Luke Wilson – a self-described "big fan of soccer" – scores points with some young footballers Saturday at the adidas +Challenge tournament in Venice Beach. The two winning teams will compete globally in Berlin this summer and get a chance to see the World Cup.
PICTURE PERFECT
Who's the happy family? A trio made for the movies: Catherine Zeta-Jones looks on as Aaron Eckhart gives Abigail Breslin a lift in New York City on Monday while filming the romantic comedy Mostly Martha.
CAPPED OFF
Naomi Watts and boyfriend Liev Schreiber brave the frigid weather in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.