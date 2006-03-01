Star Tracks - Wednesday, March 1, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 14

CAJUN SPICE

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty for Jive Records

Britney Spears waves to Mardi Gras revelers in New Orleans's French Quarter on Tuesday. Before heading to her home state of Louisiana, Spears told PEOPLE, "I know it'll be such an emotional trip, but it will also be uplifting to see the city continuing its traditions."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

PEP SQUAD

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

On Monday, Spears paid a surprise visit to the Gatorettes dance team at St. Catherine Siena School in Metairie, La., where she gave the girls fleur-de-lis pins on blue ribbons. "It was an honor to be here with all of them," Spears said.

3 of 14

SO NOT HOT

Credit: Brandon Hickman/E! Entertainment

Ex-BFF's Nicole Richie (front) and Paris Hilton give each other the cold shoulder when the two meet up at a Los Angeles coffee shop Tuesday for the first day of production of The Simple Life 4.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

HOT WHEELS

Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

In Hollywood on Tuesday, Lindsay Lohan (in Valentino) is a driving force on the runway at General Motors' celebrity fashion show, ten.

Advertisement

5 of 14

CAMERA READY

Credit: Chris Weeks/WireImage

Also at the GM ten event, Mischa Barton works the red carpet before taking her own trip down the runway – she closed out the show in a black, beaded gown by Azarro.

6 of 14

CHAPPELLE'S SHOW

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

Dave Chappelle keeps wife Elaine and son Sulayman, 5, close at hand at Tuesday's New York City premiere of his movie Dave Chappelle's Block Party.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

FACE TIME

Credit: KCS PRESSE/Splash

Jessica Alba gets close to Kate Hudson at Christian Dior's fall-winter ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris on Tuesday. "I'm wearing all Dior," Hudson told photographers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

OUI, PARIS!

Credit: Mousse/ABACA

Engaged rockers Avril Lavigne and Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley look très continental on their way to lunch Tuesday at the Parisian restaurant L'Avenue.

Advertisement

9 of 14

SHE'S A CATCH

Credit: Tom Vickers/Westley Hargrave/Splash

Jessica Simpson is a good sport as she suits up for the romantic comedy Employee of the Month, filming on location Monday in Santa Fe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

FUNNY FAMILY

Credit: VISUALPressAgency

Chris Rock gives 3-year-old daughter Lola a case of the giggles Sunday at the Circle of Passion celebrity fashion show in Los Angeles. The event benefited the Elevate Hope Foundation, a charity for abused and abandoned children.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

TWO FOR THE ROAD

Credit: Katapodis/Kirdi/INFGoff

Zahara Jolie-Pitt plays Mini-Me to Brad on Monday as the two hit the Paris streets in some very similar head gear. Pitt just returned to France after making a weekend business trip to New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

TEAM PLAYER

Credit: Bob Riha, Jr/Adidas/AP

Luke Wilson – a self-described "big fan of soccer" – scores points with some young footballers Saturday at the adidas +Challenge tournament in Venice Beach. The two winning teams will compete globally in Berlin this summer and get a chance to see the World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

PICTURE PERFECT

Credit: Anthony Dixon

Who's the happy family? A trio made for the movies: Catherine Zeta-Jones looks on as Aaron Eckhart gives Abigail Breslin a lift in New York City on Monday while filming the romantic comedy Mostly Martha.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

CAPPED OFF

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/ Pacific Coast News

Naomi Watts and boyfriend Liev Schreiber brave the frigid weather in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff