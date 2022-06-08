Chris Evans Steps Out in L.A., Plus Melissa McCarthy, Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff June 08, 2022 06:00 AM

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chris Evans greets photographers outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on June 7.

Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy and cousin Jenna Perusich talk up their new home improvement show The Great Giveback at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on June 7.

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson take a walk through N.Y.C. on June 7.

Credit: Best Image / BACKGRID

Another day, another stunning ensemble for Priyanka Chopra, who leaves The Ritz hotel in Paris on June 7. 

Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Queen Latifah stops by Sway's Universe at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on June 7.

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Laverne Cox attends UGG & The Trevor Project host a 'FEEL HEARD' panel for Pride 2022 with ALOK at the UGG N.Y.C. flagship store on June 7.

Credit: ZapatA/MEGA

Anne Hathaway sports a smile while leaving her New York City hotel on June 7.

Credit: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Eva Longoria mixes Casa del Sol cocktails on June 7 at the Women's Empowerment Forum benefiting Global Gift Foundation USA at the Immersive Frida Kahlo Exhibit at Lighthouse Artspace in Los Angeles. 

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Lorna Luft celebrates her mom Judy Garland's would-be 100th birthday atop the Empire State Building on June 7 in N.Y.C. 

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue and Christian Siriano attend the Kylie Minogue Wines U.S. launch at N.Y.C.'s Café Carlyle on June 6. 

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Reese Witherspoon and Taylor John Smith attend the Where the Crawdads Sing photo call at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 7.

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Iman Vellani takes a seat on June 7 at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Actors Tony Danza, Marilu Henner and Henry Winkler visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on June 7.

Credit: THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images

Dwyane Wade cuts a stylish figure on June 7 while walking around N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side.

Credit: Matteo Nardone/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton film scenes for Book Club 2 in Rome's Piazza di Spagna on June 7.

Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

Jack Quaid attends the Sydney preview screening of The Boys season 3 at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Australia on June 7.

Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan goof off at Searchlight Pictures' Fresh FYC Q&A in Los Angeles on June 6. 

Credit: Kelly Lee Barrett

Tessa Thompson and Alia Shawkat attend Cinespia's screening of American Psycho on June 4 at Hollywood Forever Presented by Amazon Studios

Credit: Jojo Korsh (BFA)

Leighton Meester joins Project Zero and Rothy's to celebrate World Oceans Day on Malibu Pier in California on June 2. 

Jaden Smith performs at Somewhere Nowhere nightclub in N.Y.C.'s Chelsea neighborhood 

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jurassic World: Dominion costars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt snap a shot while walking the red carpet at the film's Hollywood premiere on June 6. 

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni show no fear while hanging with a dinosaur on June 6 at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere in Hollywood. 

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Trace Ellis Ross peaces out on June 6 during ABC's black-ish special screening event at the El Capitan Theatre in L.A. 

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bvlgari

Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra and Lisa brighten the night at the Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders exhibition in Paris on June 6. 

Credit: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke film scenes for Leave the World Behind in Sunken Beach Parkway, New York, on June 6. 

Credit: Doug Peters/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan lights up London's Harrods department store in Tiffany Blue on June 6 to celebrate Tiffany & Co.'s 150th anniversary installation. 

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker stay close at the 2022 Folds of Honor Tennessee Rock N' Jock Celebrity Softball Game at First Horizon Park in Nashville on June 6. 

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Betty Gilpin greets the cameras outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on June 6. o

Credit: Danny Mahoney

Lil Nas X and Diplo hang out on June 4 inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. 

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid sports a smile while out in N.Y.C.'s Chelsea neighborhood on June 6. 

Camila Cabello performs during Wild 94's Wazzmatazz in Mountain View, California, on June 5. 

Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty

Andrew Garfield attends the Disney FYC Event for FX's Under the Banner of Heaven in L.A. on June 5. 

Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel, Jim Burrows, Allison Tolman, Norman Lear and Brent Miller attend the special screening and Disney FYC of Live in Front of a Studio Audience in L.A. on June 5. 

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez pose together at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 5 in L.A. 

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Whipshots

Cardi B sports rainbow hair while celebrating at WeHo Pride in L.A. on June 5. 

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jack Black accepts the Comedic Genius Award onstage at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards in L.A. on June 5. 

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens and Snoop Dogg hang out backstage in L.A. on June 5 at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. 

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5 in London, topping off four days of festivities celebrating Her Majesty. 

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Andy Garcia and Adria Arjona attend the 2022 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival screening of Father of the Bride in Hollywood on June 5. 

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Jake Borelli attends Point Foundation's annual Point Honors Gala in L.A. on June 4.

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Annie Murphy, Charlie Barnett, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Greta Lee join forces as they attended Netflix's Russian Doll FYSEE event at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles on June 4.

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant hold hands while posing for the camera at the MOCA Gala 2022 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on June 4 in Los Angeles.

Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty for Pride in London

Hayley Kiyoko slays the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall during the Proud & Loud event on June 4 to kick off Pride Month in London.

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty for NAMM

Host Fred Armisen shows off his guitar skills as he performs onstage at the 37th Annual Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards during 2022 NAMM Show on June 4 in Anaheim, California.

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Eva Longoria looks happy in yellow dress while posing next to Eugenio López Alonso as the two attend the MOCA Gala 2022 at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles on June 4.

Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearny attend the St. Joseph Center's 45th anniversary gala at the Petersen Automotive Museum on June 4 in L.A.

Credit: Chris Hyde/Getty

Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks pose together at the Australian premiere of Elvis at Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast on June 4.

Credit: Gotham/GC

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are spotted at Cipriani after his Barclays Center concert in New York City early morning on June 4.

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for E1

Cara Delevingne hits the water for the UIM E1 World Championship launch at the Venice Boat Show on June 4 in Italy.

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have a ball at the 9th Annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on June 3.

Credit: Joshua Mellin

Kacey Musgraves hits her mark during Primavera Sound Barcelona in Spain on June 2. 

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Anitta poses at the unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York on June 2.

Credit: Noam Galai/WireImage

Kristen Stewart sparkles on June 2 at the New York City premiere of her latest film, Crimes of the Future. 

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora and Joel Kim Booster attend as Ketel One Vodka celebrates PRIDE with NewFest and the premiere of Fire Island on June 2 in N.Y.C. 

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Billy Eichner speaks onstage during Heineken - The Closer Launch Event at Spring Studios New York on June 1. 

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Iman Vellani attends the premiere of Disney+ and Marvel's Ms. Marvel at L.A.'s El Capitan Theatre in L.A. on June 2. 

Credit: Jonesworks

JJ Watt packs fresh produce for seniors in need during the Wheels Up day of service with Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas ahead of the charity golf tournament The Match on June 1. 

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan goof around at the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel FYC screening and panel on June 2 in N.Y.C.

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Turchin and Lance Bass bring their babies — Alexander and Violet — to the 5th annual Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit at the Pendry in West Hollywood on June 2. 

Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Katori Hall and Megan Thee Stallion get together at the season 2 premiere of STARZ's P-Valley at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on June 2. 

Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

JAY-Z has a front-row seat at game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on June 2 in San Francisco.

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for World Series of Poker

Lisa Vanderpump and one of her beloved pups help kick off the 53rd annual World Series of Poker inside Bally's — the future Horseshoe Las Vegas — and Paris Las Vegas on June 1.

Credit: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Stranger Things costars and real-life loves Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton speak during the Stranger California Inauguration as part of the Stranger Fest in Mexico City on June 2.

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Hoda Kotb finds herself sandwiched between Elmo and Abby Cadabby at the Sesame Workshop Gala on June 1 in N.Y.C. 

Credit: J Mayer/Shutterstock

Katharine McPhee and David Foster pose for a pic on June 2 while leaving the Live with Kelly and Ryan studios in N.Y.C.

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Edward James Olmos and actress Xochitl Gomez attend the opening night premiere screening of MIJA during the 2022 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre on June 1.

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Nyonisela Sioh and Nene Leakes attend the 2nd Annual The Black Ball at Fox Theater in Atlanta on June 1. 

Credit: MEGA

Pennsylvania native Miles Teller throws the ceremonial first pitch during "Top Gun Night" at the San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park on June 1. 

