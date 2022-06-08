Chris Evans Steps Out in L.A., Plus Melissa McCarthy, Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson and More
Star Sighting
Chris Evans greets photographers outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on June 7.
Mic Check
Melissa McCarthy and cousin Jenna Perusich talk up their new home improvement show The Great Giveback at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Colorful Couple
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson take a walk through N.Y.C. on June 7.
Ruffled Up
Another day, another stunning ensemble for Priyanka Chopra, who leaves The Ritz hotel in Paris on June 7.
Listen Up
Queen Latifah stops by Sway's Universe at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Rainbow Connection
Laverne Cox attends UGG & The Trevor Project host a 'FEEL HEARD' panel for Pride 2022 with ALOK at the UGG N.Y.C. flagship store on June 7.
City Pretty
Anne Hathaway sports a smile while leaving her New York City hotel on June 7.
Mix It Up
Eva Longoria mixes Casa del Sol cocktails on June 7 at the Women's Empowerment Forum benefiting Global Gift Foundation USA at the Immersive Frida Kahlo Exhibit at Lighthouse Artspace in Los Angeles.
Top of the World
Lorna Luft celebrates her mom Judy Garland's would-be 100th birthday atop the Empire State Building on June 7 in N.Y.C.
Perfect Pairing
Kylie Minogue and Christian Siriano attend the Kylie Minogue Wines U.S. launch at N.Y.C.'s Café Carlyle on June 6.
Three of a Kind
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Reese Witherspoon and Taylor John Smith attend the Where the Crawdads Sing photo call at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 7.
Perfectly Posed
Iman Vellani takes a seat on June 7 at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Backstage Pass
Actors Tony Danza, Marilu Henner and Henry Winkler visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Style File
Dwyane Wade cuts a stylish figure on June 7 while walking around N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side.
Book Smart
Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton film scenes for Book Club 2 in Rome's Piazza di Spagna on June 7.
Boys Will Be Boys
Jack Quaid attends the Sydney preview screening of The Boys season 3 at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Australia on June 7.
Couch Potatoes
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan goof off at Searchlight Pictures' Fresh FYC Q&A in Los Angeles on June 6.
Popcorn Fare
Tessa Thompson and Alia Shawkat attend Cinespia's screening of American Psycho on June 4 at Hollywood Forever Presented by Amazon Studios
Wonderful World
Leighton Meester joins Project Zero and Rothy's to celebrate World Oceans Day on Malibu Pier in California on June 2.
All the Lights
Jaden Smith performs at Somewhere Nowhere nightclub in N.Y.C.'s Chelsea neighborhood
Star Selfie
Jurassic World: Dominion costars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt snap a shot while walking the red carpet at the film's Hollywood premiere on June 6.
Toothsome Twosome
Heidi Klum and daughter Leni show no fear while hanging with a dinosaur on June 6 at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere in Hollywood.
Final Farewell
Trace Ellis Ross peaces out on June 6 during ABC's black-ish special screening event at the El Capitan Theatre in L.A.
Triple Play
Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra and Lisa brighten the night at the Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders exhibition in Paris on June 6.
Beach Buds
Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke film scenes for Leave the World Behind in Sunken Beach Parkway, New York, on June 6.
Blue Belle
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan lights up London's Harrods department store in Tiffany Blue on June 6 to celebrate Tiffany & Co.'s 150th anniversary installation.
Field of Dreams
Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker stay close at the 2022 Folds of Honor Tennessee Rock N' Jock Celebrity Softball Game at First Horizon Park in Nashville on June 6.
Good Greet
Betty Gilpin greets the cameras outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on June 6. o
Muscle Men
Lil Nas X and Diplo hang out on June 4 inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.
Casually Cool
Bella Hadid sports a smile while out in N.Y.C.'s Chelsea neighborhood on June 6.
Mic Check
Camila Cabello performs during Wild 94's Wazzmatazz in Mountain View, California, on June 5.
Premiere Ready
Andrew Garfield attends the Disney FYC Event for FX's Under the Banner of Heaven in L.A. on June 5.
Live and In Person
Jimmy Kimmel, Jim Burrows, Allison Tolman, Norman Lear and Brent Miller attend the special screening and Disney FYC of Live in Front of a Studio Audience in L.A. on June 5.
Icons Only
Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez pose together at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 5 in L.A.
Showing Pride
Cardi B sports rainbow hair while celebrating at WeHo Pride in L.A. on June 5.
Hot Stuff
Jack Black accepts the Comedic Genius Award onstage at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards in L.A. on June 5.
Behind the Scenes
Vanessa Hudgens and Snoop Dogg hang out backstage in L.A. on June 5 at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Enjoying the Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5 in London, topping off four days of festivities celebrating Her Majesty.
Kiss, Kiss
Andy Garcia and Adria Arjona attend the 2022 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival screening of Father of the Bride in Hollywood on June 5.
Suit Up
Jake Borelli attends Point Foundation's annual Point Honors Gala in L.A. on June 4.
Work Family
Annie Murphy, Charlie Barnett, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Greta Lee join forces as they attended Netflix's Russian Doll FYSEE event at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles on June 4.
Art Lovers
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant hold hands while posing for the camera at the MOCA Gala 2022 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on June 4 in Los Angeles.
Honouring Pride
Hayley Kiyoko slays the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall during the Proud & Loud event on June 4 to kick off Pride Month in London.
Multitasking
Host Fred Armisen shows off his guitar skills as he performs onstage at the 37th Annual Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards during 2022 NAMM Show on June 4 in Anaheim, California.
Bright Smiles
Eva Longoria looks happy in yellow dress while posing next to Eugenio López Alonso as the two attend the MOCA Gala 2022 at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles on June 4.
Summer Fun
Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearny attend the St. Joseph Center's 45th anniversary gala at the Petersen Automotive Museum on June 4 in L.A.
Thank You Very Much
Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks pose together at the Australian premiere of Elvis at Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast on June 4.
Chase Dreams
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are spotted at Cipriani after his Barclays Center concert in New York City early morning on June 4.
All Aboard
Cara Delevingne hits the water for the UIM E1 World Championship launch at the Venice Boat Show on June 4 in Italy.
Same Team
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have a ball at the 9th Annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on June 3.
Lady in Red
Kacey Musgraves hits her mark during Primavera Sound Barcelona in Spain on June 2.
Double Vision
Anitta poses at the unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York on June 2.
Shine On
Kristen Stewart sparkles on June 2 at the New York City premiere of her latest film, Crimes of the Future.
On Fire
Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora and Joel Kim Booster attend as Ketel One Vodka celebrates PRIDE with NewFest and the premiere of Fire Island on June 2 in N.Y.C.
Cheers to That
Billy Eichner speaks onstage during Heineken - The Closer Launch Event at Spring Studios New York on June 1.
Major Ms.
Iman Vellani attends the premiere of Disney+ and Marvel's Ms. Marvel at L.A.'s El Capitan Theatre in L.A. on June 2.
Helping Hands
JJ Watt packs fresh produce for seniors in need during the Wheels Up day of service with Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas ahead of the charity golf tournament The Match on June 1.
Nothing Butt Love
Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan goof around at the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel FYC screening and panel on June 2 in N.Y.C.
Two Cute
Michael Turchin and Lance Bass bring their babies — Alexander and Violet — to the 5th annual Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit at the Pendry in West Hollywood on June 2.
Pink Ladies
Katori Hall and Megan Thee Stallion get together at the season 2 premiere of STARZ's P-Valley at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on June 2.
Courtside Cool
JAY-Z has a front-row seat at game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on June 2 in San Francisco.
To the Dogs
Lisa Vanderpump and one of her beloved pups help kick off the 53rd annual World Series of Poker inside Bally's — the future Horseshoe Las Vegas — and Paris Las Vegas on June 1.
Something Strange
Stranger Things costars and real-life loves Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton speak during the Stranger California Inauguration as part of the Stranger Fest in Mexico City on June 2.
Famous Faces
Hoda Kotb finds herself sandwiched between Elmo and Abby Cadabby at the Sesame Workshop Gala on June 1 in N.Y.C.
Coupled Up
Katharine McPhee and David Foster pose for a pic on June 2 while leaving the Live with Kelly and Ryan studios in N.Y.C.
Fest Best
Edward James Olmos and actress Xochitl Gomez attend the opening night premiere screening of MIJA during the 2022 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre on June 1.
Having a Ball
Nyonisela Sioh and Nene Leakes attend the 2nd Annual The Black Ball at Fox Theater in Atlanta on June 1.
Pitch Perfect
Pennsylvania native Miles Teller throws the ceremonial first pitch during "Top Gun Night" at the San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park on June 1.