Star Tracks: Wednesday, June 8, 2011
SHOW GIRL
I wanna see your peacock! Katy Perry shakes a tailfeather in an outrageous costume during her California Dreams tour stop in Duluth, Ga., on Tuesday.
RING BEARER
Nikki Reed shows off her engagement ring Tuesday while exiting an L.A. gym with fiancé Paul McDonald.
HOOP DREAMS
Kendra Wilkinson schools her little man, Hank Jr., 1½, in a game of basketball during another family playdate Tuesday in Los Angeles.
FROCK OUT
Pippa Middleton dresses to impress for a beach party Tuesday at London's Goring Hotel, where the Middleton family stayed the night before sister Kate's wedding.
FASHION TOTE
After frolicking in Italy with Blake Lively, Leonardo DiCaprio returns stateside to pick up some designer duds Tuesday at a Lanvin store in Beverly Hills.
RED-Y TO HELP
Jennifer Lopez and hubby Marc Anthony do a bit of good – in style! – during Samsung's Hope for Children gala Tuesday at New York's Cipriani Wall Street restaurant.
GAMMING IT UP
Gwen Stefani bares her long legs in a Japanese-inspired ensemble Tuesday while hosting a charity auction to raise money for those affected by the tsunami in Japan. The event, which was held at the Royal-T in Culver City, Calif., featured autographed pieces from her L.A.M.B. and Harajuku collections.
FAMILY AFFAIR
She's learned her lesson! Khloé Kardashian keeps it covered after an earlier wardrobe malfunction Tuesday as she prepares to depart New York's JFK International Airport with sister Kourtney, Scott Disick and their son Mason, 1½.
PRINCESS TREATMENT
Jessica Alba gets upstaged while shopping in Manhattan by daughter Honor, who celebrated her third birthday on Tuesday in quite the royal fashion.
GUITAR HERO
He's got an axe to grind! Smiley Keith Urban prepares for the CMT Music Awards (which airs tonight) with a rehearsal at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.
CURVES AHEAD
A blinged-out Kim Kardashian is woman of the hour(glass) Tuesday at Glamour magazine's Women of the Year Awards in London, where she wowed the crowd in a sleek, body-hugging gown.
TWO-FACED
Ready for a little self-promotion with her album-emblazed mini, Lady Gaga gives her high-style platform boots and teal wig another go Tuesday while arriving at the Sirius Satellite Radio studios in New York City.
WELL CONNECTED
After scouting property for a potential new home, lovebirds Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz stop to talk while out in Miami on Tuesday.
ON THE MOVE
BOOK IT
Sarah Ferguson shows off her new children's book, Molly Makes Friends, while strolling through New York's Nolita neighborhood on Tuesday. The Duchess of York has been busy promoting her new reality show, Finding Sarah, which premieres June 12 on OWN.