Star Tracks - Wednesday, June 8, 2005
STAR CROSSED
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who have taken pains not to appear together in public after being photographed on vacation in Kenya in April, share a laugh at the L.A. premiere of Mr. amp Mrs. Smith on Tuesday. Asked how she liked working with Pitt, Jolie said, "It was great." As for whether he likes his newly bleached hair, Pitt told PEOPLE, "Not really. Personally, I think it's a bad move on my part."
SHARING THE SPOTLIGHT
Brad Pitt wasn't the only headline-grabbing blond at the Mr. amp Mrs. Smith premiere – Lindsay Lohan also attended the event at L.A.'s Mann Village Theater. She even scored a smooch from the man of the evening: When Pitt ran into Lohan while signing autographs, he gave her a kiss on the cheek.
LOTSA LOVE
Madonna thrills a young fan when she visits the Time Warner Center in New York on Tuesday to sign copies of her fifth (and final) children's book, Lotsa de Casha. The singer, who arrived 45 minutes late to the event, read to a group of grammar school children from her fable about a rich Italian greyhound who loses his fortune.
LOVE TOUR
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes cozy up in front of fans at the Los Angeles premiere of Holmes's new film, Batman Begins, on Monday. Says the 26-year-old of her much-publicized love affair: "If you're not on board, then fine. I'm so happy. I feel like the luckiest woman in the world."
UP TO BAT
Taking a break from Cruise's embrace, Holmes joins castmates (from left) Gary Oldman, Michael Caine, Christian Bale, Morgan Freeman and Liam Neeson on the red carpet. Batman Begins opens June 15.
PERFECT MATCH
Casual Sunday: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner take a walk in the rain in Vancouver, where he was visiting his fiancée, who sources say is expecting their first child. Garner's been in the Canadian city filming the romantic comedy Catch and Release.
GOLDEN BOY
A day before his big premiere, Brad Pitt shows off his newly lightened locks Monday after an L.A. press junket for Mr. amp Mrs. Smith. The actor dyed his hair just for fun – and, perhaps, to signify a new beginning. He told Diane Sawyer in a Primetime Live interview that aired Tuesday, "It's a shakeup year – a year of re-direction."
COSMETIC ENCOUNTER
Who says men hate to shop? At Barneys New York in Beverly Hills on Monday, Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden plants a kiss on his main squeeze, Hilary Duff. The pair, who have been linked for nearly a year, picked up skin-care products at the department store.
MOORE THE MERRIER
Mandy Moore goes old Hollywood in vintage Bill Blass at the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York City on Monday. "I found it at my favorite vintage store in L.A., The Way We Were," she tells PEOPLE. "I wanted to be comfortable and find something that was a little bit different." The finishing touches? Louis Vuitton heels and a crocodile Coach clutch.
FASHION FORWARD
A very pregnant Heidi Klum tests the seams of her Donna Karan gown as she and husband Seal attend the CFDA awards. The glowing newlyweds, who tied the knot in Mexico on May 10, will celebrate the new addition to their family in August. (Klum also has a 1-year old daughter, Leni, with ex-beau Flavio Briatore.)
COUTURE COUPLE
David Bowie and wife Iman make a grand entrance at the CFDA awards. The singer and model joined other fashion lovers, including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Claire Danes, in celebrating top honors for Vera Wang (womenswear designer of the year), Marc Jacobs (accessory designer of the year) and John Varvatos (menswear designer of the year).
MOON MAN
It's a fare day for the newest Ralph Kramden, Cedric the Entertainer, as he pulls into a New York depot to promote The Honeymooners. The comedian plays the long-suffering, everyman bus driver in the comedy update, which hits theaters Friday.