Star Tracks - Wednesday, June 8, 2005

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who have taken pains not to appear together in public after being photographed on vacation in Kenya in April, share a laugh at the L.A. premiere of Mr. amp Mrs. Smith on Tuesday. Asked how she liked working with Pitt, Jolie said, "It was great." As for whether he likes his newly bleached hair, Pitt told PEOPLE, "Not really. Personally, I think it's a bad move on my part."