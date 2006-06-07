Star Tracks - Wednesday, June 7, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

FAMILY FIRST

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie meet the press Wednesday in Namibia in their first public appearance since the birth of daughter Shiloh Nouvel on May 27 in the African country. But don't look for wedding bells: "There is nothing in the air," Jolie said. "The focus is the kids, and we are obviously extremely committed to the children and as parents together."

LADIES' NIGHT

Jennifer Lopez (in MaxMara) is honored for her body of work Tuesday at the Women in Film's Crystal + Lucy Awards in Los Angeles. A “surprised” Lopez, who still considers herself a Hollywood newcomer, said, "Getting an award from other women is a tremendous honor. It kind of makes it extra, extra special."

HOT MAMA

Even post-partum she's fashion forward! In her first public outing after giving birth to son Kingston James on May 26, Gwen Stefani steps out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday donning a cozy shirt by avant-garde Japanese designer Jun Takahashi.

NIGHT MOVES

Lindsay Lohan steps out for a late dinner with pals in New York City on Tuesday. The actress is in town promoting A Prairie Home Companion.

ART APPRECIATION

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld join honoree Sarah Jessica Parker at the Museum of Modern Art's 38th Party in the Garden fund-raiser in New York City on Tuesday.

PARTING GLANCE

A day after making a splash at the CFDA awards in New York City, Jessica Simpson leaves her Manhattan hotel decked in a form-fitting Jean Paul Gaultier-designed dress – the same whimsical outfit she wore last June in Los Angeles.

WHAT A TEASE!

Meanwhile, in upstate New York, Nick Lachey gives a private performance at Clarence High School, where the students won a contest for raising more than $27,300 for charity. Lachey sang five songs to the screaming teens, some of whom shouted, "Take it off!" The singer's reasonable response? "I can't take it off at a high school."

LET'S GO, PARIS

Denise Richards and Richie Sambora make the most of their Parisian getaway, capping off a tour of the romantic city with a visit to the Notre Dame cathedral on Tuesday.

GIRLS' NIGHT

Paris Hilton hooks up with stylist friend Kim Kardashian – Nick Lachey's gal pal of the past month – to hit Hollywood nightclub Shag on Monday.

JUST FOR KICKS

David Beckham takes a breather (and leaves us breathless) at the England Training Ground in Baden Baden, Germany, on Tuesday. The British football pro, who normally plays for Real Madrid, is rejoining his countrymen to play in the 2006 World Cup, which kicks off in Deutschland on June 9.

HONOR ROLE

Nicollette Sheridan and fiancé Michael Bolton make it a glitzy evening at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday. The Desperate Housewives actress was on hand to receive the U.S. TV actress of the year award.

SUITING UP

Always the quick-change artist, Nicole Richie picks up a handful of itsy-bitsy bikinis on Monday. a

HOME BOY

Die-hard Red Sox fan Ben Affleck drives his point home while shooting his directorial debut, Gone, Baby, Gone, near Boston on Monday.

