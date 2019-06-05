Chris Hemsworth & Tessa Thompson Do Paris, Plus Hoda & Haley, Kylie Minogue and More

Paris Match
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty
Music Makers
Richard Young/Shutterstock
Mom Behind the Mask
RW/MediaPunch
Sunny Day
Courtesy Sesame Place
Shimmy & Shake
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
Casual Day
The Image Direct
No Lies
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
Red Hot
NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Look of Love
Steven Ferdman/WWD/Shutterstock
Bust a Move
Jillian Sollazzo/WWD/Shutterstock
Happiness Found
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
Good Times
Dominik Bindl/Getty
Funny Stuff
Vincent Sandoval/Getty
Power Clash
Michael Buckner/Deadline/Shutterstock
Giddy Guest Star
Shutterstock
Look A-'Live'
John Shearer/Getty
City Scene
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Bump in the Road
Michael Simon/Startraks
Star Search
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty
'Beary' Comfortable
Daniele Venturelli/Getty
Casual Cute
Shutterstock
Acting Accolades
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Money Makers
MJ Photos/Shutterstock
Suite Life
Michael Simon/Startraks
Actor Appreciation
Jenny Anderson/Getty
New Heights
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Urban Pooch
Splash News Online
Commercial Success
Splash News Online
Mellow Yellow
Franziska Krug/Getty
Daily Things
Splash News Online
Sunday Style
Splash News Online
Carpet Couture
Gregg DeGuire/Getty
Ready to Wear
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Puppy Power
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
Singing Is Fun
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Family Forever
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Babe Alert
Michael Tullberg/Getty
Raising Awareness
BACKGRID
Fierce Friends
Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/REX/Shutterstock
Wigging Out
Splash News
'Real' Love
JC Olivera/WireImage
Family Fun
Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock
Batter Up
Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock
Picture Purr-fect
Kevin Winter/Getty
City Chic
The Image Direct
All Hail
Nicholas Hunt/Getty
Real 'Rebels'
David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Worlds 'Collide'
Michael Kovac/Getty
Shades in Black
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Sip Sip Hooray
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Creed Meets Polo
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Image
Bride-to-Be
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Bubbly Babe
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Model Debut
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Vegas 'Dirrty'
Steven Lawton/Getty Images
Late Night Fun
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Thumbs Way Up
Slaven Vlasic/Getty
Casual Friday
The Image Direct
Workout Wear
Splash News Online
Shirt the Issue
Jackson Lee/GC Images
Shop Girl
Splash News Online
Color Contrast
Dave Benett/WireImage
Star Power
MEGA
Vegas, Baby!
Denise Truscello/Getty
Family First
Amanda Edwards/Getty
Blooming Beauty
Carlos Alvarez/Getty
Sign of the Times
Charley Gallay/Getty
Date Night
Matrix/MediaPunch
Midweek Monochrome
The Image Direct
Best Buds
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/REX/Shutterstock
Terrific Trio
Michael Kovac/Getty
Jams All Night
Scott Legato/Getty
Making a Change
Eugene Gologursky/Getty
City Catwalk
DARA KUSHNER/INSTARimages
Rowdy Red Carpet
Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Rise and Shine
Larry Busacca/Getty
Health Is Wealth
John Sciulli/Getty
'Stealing' the Spotlight
Emma McIntyre/Getty
Fit Fam
Splash News
Sing Thing
Dave J Hogan/Getty
'Land' of the Free
Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Two Cute
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
Part of the Crowd
GC Images
All Accounted For
Jim Spellman/Getty
For the Children
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Big Resemblance
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
TV Family
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
Rockstar Status
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Cracking Up
Amanda Edwards/Getty
Easy Breezy
REX/Shutterstock
Reboot Ready
Gary Gershoff/Getty
Star-Studded Party
David M. Benett/Getty
Meet and Greet
Lester Cohen/Getty
Flirty Fun
Splash News
Not So 'Far, Far Away'
Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty
Caffeine Run
The Image Direct
In the Spotlight
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty
Magazine Muse
David M. Benett/Getty
Round of Applause
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Back on Ice
Benjamin Lozovsky
Summer Style
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
1 of 102
Advertisement