Chris Hemsworth & Tessa Thompson Do Paris, Plus Hoda & Haley, Kylie Minogue and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By
Sophie Dodd,
Kate Hogan
and Diane J. Cho
June 05, 2019 06:00 AM
<p>Costars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson take a picturesque selfie on Tuesday during a photo call for their film&nbsp;<em>Men in Black: International</em>&nbsp;at Cite de l&#8217;Architecture et du Patrimoine in Paris.</p>
Paris Match

Costars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson take a picturesque selfie on Tuesday during a photo call for their film Men in Black: International at Cite de l’Architecture et du Patrimoine in Paris.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty
<p>Kylie Minogue leads the band on Tuesday night at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition preview party in London.</p>
Music Makers

Kylie Minogue leads the band on Tuesday night at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition preview party in London.

Richard Young/Shutterstock
<p>The MOMS host a Mamarazzi event with Evangeline Lilly to celebrate the release of her new children&#8217;s book <i>x</i>in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Mom Behind the Mask

The MOMS host a Mamarazzi event with Evangeline Lilly to celebrate the release of her new children’s book xin N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

RW/MediaPunch
<p>Hoda Kotb and her daughter Haley get a treat on Tuesday, hanging with the stars of&nbsp;<em>Sesame Street</em> at the Sesame Place amusement park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.</p>
Sunny Day

Hoda Kotb and her daughter Haley get a treat on Tuesday, hanging with the stars of Sesame Street at the Sesame Place amusement park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Courtesy Sesame Place
<p><em>Orange Is the New Black</em>&#8216;s Dascha Polanco makes her way into Madame Tussauds New York Presents Broadway on Tuesday.</p>
Shimmy & Shake

Orange Is the New Black‘s Dascha Polanco makes her way into Madame Tussauds New York Presents Broadway on Tuesday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Camila Cabello goes natural on Tuesday for a visit to a friend&#8217;s house in L.A.</p>
Casual Day

Camila Cabello goes natural on Tuesday for a visit to a friend’s house in L.A.

The Image Direct
<p>Shay Mitchell goes chic on Saturday to celebrate celebrates HBO&#8217;s <em>Big Little Lies</em> season 2 at Amabella&#8217;s birthday party in L.A.</p>
No Lies

Shay Mitchell goes chic on Saturday to celebrate celebrates HBO’s Big Little Lies season 2 at Amabella’s birthday party in L.A.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Chadwick Boseman smiles wide at the world premiere of <em>The Black Godfather,</em> held at the Paramount Theater in Hollywood on Monday.</p>
Red Hot

Chadwick Boseman smiles wide at the world premiere of The Black Godfather, held at the Paramount Theater in Hollywood on Monday.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Honoree Jennifer Lopez gazes up at fianc&eacute; Alex Rodriguez at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.</p>
Look of Love

Honoree Jennifer Lopez gazes up at fiancé Alex Rodriguez at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

Steven Ferdman/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Shailene Woodley and designer Jonathan Simkhai break it down at the CFDA Fashion Awards afterparty at the Boom Boom Room at The Standard in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
Bust a Move

Shailene Woodley and designer Jonathan Simkhai break it down at the CFDA Fashion Awards afterparty at the Boom Boom Room at The Standard in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Jillian Sollazzo/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas strike a pose at the premiere of their documentary&nbsp;<em>Chasing Happiness</em>&nbsp;on Monday at the Regency Bruin Theatre in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
Happiness Found

Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas strike a pose at the premiere of their documentary Chasing Happiness on Monday at the Regency Bruin Theatre in L.A. 

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
<p>William Jackson Harper takes the stage at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations to discuss <em>The Good Place</em> at the Robin Williams Center on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Good Times

William Jackson Harper takes the stage at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations to discuss The Good Place at the Robin Williams Center on Monday in N.Y.C.

Dominik Bindl/Getty
<p>Also participating in SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations, co-creators Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler discuss their Netflix show <em>Russian Doll</em> at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room on Monday in L.A.</p>
Funny Stuff

Also participating in SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations, co-creators Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler discuss their Netflix show Russian Doll at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room on Monday in L.A.

Vincent Sandoval/Getty
<p>Tony Hale and&nbsp;<em>Veep</em>&nbsp;costar Matt Walsh don various plaid patterns at the <em>Deadline</em> Awards Season Party on Monday in L.A.</p>
Power Clash

Tony Hale and Veep costar Matt Walsh don various plaid patterns at the Deadline Awards Season Party on Monday in L.A.

Michael Buckner/Deadline/Shutterstock
<p>Roselyn Sanchez is seen on the set of <em>Extra</em> on Monday in L.A.</p>
Giddy Guest Star

Roselyn Sanchez is seen on the set of Extra on Monday in L.A.

Shutterstock
<p>Maren Morris takes the stage at Pandora Live on Monday at Marathon Music Works in Nashville.</p>
Look A-'Live'

Maren Morris takes the stage at Pandora Live on Monday at Marathon Music Works in Nashville.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>Ellen Page and wife Emma Portner color coordinate in black-and-white looks and matching boots at the&nbsp;<em>Tales of the City</em>&nbsp;premiere at The Metrograph on Monday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
City Scene

Ellen Page and wife Emma Portner color coordinate in black-and-white looks and matching boots at the Tales of the City premiere at The Metrograph on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
<p>Second-time mom-to-be Lauren Conrad attends the Amazon Treasure Truck and Baby Registry First Steps event in Seattle on Monday.</p>
Bump in the Road

Second-time mom-to-be Lauren Conrad attends the Amazon Treasure Truck and Baby Registry First Steps event in Seattle on Monday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Macaulay Culkin attends the L.A. premiere of Seth Green&#8217;s directorial debut feature <em>Changeland</em> at the ArcLight Hollywood on Monday. The film comes out June 7 in theaters and via VOD.</p>
Star Search

Macaulay Culkin attends the L.A. premiere of Seth Green’s directorial debut feature Changeland at the ArcLight Hollywood on Monday. The film comes out June 7 in theaters and via VOD.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty
<p>Angela Bassett takes a seat on an oversized stuffed bear at a dinner following the Max Mara Resort 2020 Fashion Show at Neues Museum on Monday in Berlin.</p>
'Beary' Comfortable

Angela Bassett takes a seat on an oversized stuffed bear at a dinner following the Max Mara Resort 2020 Fashion Show at Neues Museum on Monday in Berlin.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty
<p>Hailey Bieber is seen out in L.A. on Monday, wearing a cropped white tee, gray basketball shorts and sneakers.</p>
Casual Cute

Hailey Bieber is seen out in L.A. on Monday, wearing a cropped white tee, gray basketball shorts and sneakers.

Shutterstock
<p>Danielle Brooks and honoree Nathan Lane smile for the camera at the 75th annual Theatre World Awards at the Neil Simon Theatre on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Acting Accolades

Danielle Brooks and honoree Nathan Lane smile for the camera at the 75th annual Theatre World Awards at the Neil Simon Theatre on Monday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p><em>Billions</em>&nbsp;costars Asia Kate Dillon, Maggie Siff, Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti smile together at the show&rsquo;s For Your Consideration event on Monday at the Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
Money Makers

Billions costars Asia Kate Dillon, Maggie Siff, Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti smile together at the show’s For Your Consideration event on Monday at the Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C. 

MJ Photos/Shutterstock
<p>Chanel Iman visits MGallery&rsquo;s Pop Up Masterpiece Suite to celebrate 21c Museum Hotels joining the MGallery Hotel Collection on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Suite Life

Chanel Iman visits MGallery’s Pop Up Masterpiece Suite to celebrate 21c Museum Hotels joining the MGallery Hotel Collection on Monday in N.Y.C.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Annette Bening and Judith Light pose at the Tony Honors cocktail party thrown to present the 2019 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, and to honor the 2019 Special Award recipients, at the Sofitel Hotel on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Actor Appreciation

Annette Bening and Judith Light pose at the Tony Honors cocktail party thrown to present the 2019 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, and to honor the 2019 Special Award recipients, at the Sofitel Hotel on Monday in N.Y.C.

Jenny Anderson/Getty
<p>Lin-Manuel Miranda gets to work on the N.Y.C. set of his <em>In the Heights</em> movie on Monday.</p>
New Heights

Lin-Manuel Miranda gets to work on the N.Y.C. set of his In the Heights movie on Monday.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Emily Ratajkowski and her cute pup go for a walk around New York City on Monday.</p>
Urban Pooch

Emily Ratajkowski and her cute pup go for a walk around New York City on Monday.

Splash News Online
<p>Paul Rudd steps out on Monday to film a commercial in New York City&#8217;s West Village neighborhood.</p>
Commercial Success

Paul Rudd steps out on Monday to film a commercial in New York City’s West Village neighborhood.

Splash News Online
<p>Nicky Hilton Rothschild stands out at the Max Mara Resort 2020 Fashion Show at Neues Museum in Berlin on Monday.</p>
Mellow Yellow

Nicky Hilton Rothschild stands out at the Max Mara Resort 2020 Fashion Show at Neues Museum in Berlin on Monday.

Franziska Krug/Getty
<p><em>Stranger Things</em> star David Harbour keeps it casual for a Monday coffee run in New York City.</p>
Daily Things

Stranger Things star David Harbour keeps it casual for a Monday coffee run in New York City.

Splash News Online
<p>Iskra Lawrence makes her way to the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 on Sunday via Uber in N.Y.C.</p>
Sunday Style

Iskra Lawrence makes her way to the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 on Sunday via Uber in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Destiny&#8217;s Child&#8217;s Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland reunite on the red carpet for WACO Theater Center&rsquo;s 3rd annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.</p>
Carpet Couture

Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland reunite on the red carpet for WACO Theater Center’s 3rd annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty
<p>Also at Saturday&#8217;s gala: Tiffany Haddish, in head-to-toe feathers.</p>
Ready to Wear

Also at Saturday’s gala: Tiffany Haddish, in head-to-toe feathers.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
<p>Olivia Wilde poses between two life-size <em>Paw Patrol Mighty Pups: Super Paws</em> stars at the advanced screening held at Nickelodeon Studios in Burbank, California, on Sunday.</p>
Puppy Power

Olivia Wilde poses between two life-size Paw Patrol Mighty Pups: Super Paws stars at the advanced screening held at Nickelodeon Studios in Burbank, California, on Sunday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Taylor Swift performs in a rainbow ensemble on Saturday at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango festival at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.</p>
Singing Is Fun

Taylor Swift performs in a rainbow ensemble on Saturday at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango festival at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<p><em>Fuller House</em> castmates John Stamos and Candace Cameron-Bure are happy to reunite at iHeartRadio&rsquo;s Wango Tango festival on Saturday in Carson, California.</p>
Family Forever

Fuller House castmates John Stamos and Candace Cameron-Bure are happy to reunite at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango festival on Saturday in Carson, California.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>Derek Hough shows off his six-pack during his performance at the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday in L.A.</p>
Babe Alert

Derek Hough shows off his six-pack during his performance at the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday in L.A.

Michael Tullberg/Getty
<p>Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara arrive at the National Animal Rights Day protest in West Hollywood on Sunday.</p>
Raising Awareness

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara arrive at the National Animal Rights Day protest in West Hollywood on Sunday.

BACKGRID
<p><em>Queer Eye</em>&nbsp;stars Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Tan France pose together at the Netflix FYSEE screening for the show&rsquo;s third season in N.Y.C. on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
Fierce Friends

Queer Eye stars Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Tan France pose together at the Netflix FYSEE screening for the show’s third season in N.Y.C. on Sunday. 

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Ed Sheeran is spotted filming a music video in a strawberry blond wig, robe and slippers on Friday in London.</p>
Wigging Out

Ed Sheeran is spotted filming a music video in a strawberry blond wig, robe and slippers on Friday in London.

Splash News
<p>Justin Hartley gets cozy with wife Chrishell at the Critics&rsquo; Choice Real TV Awards on Sunday in Beverly Hills.</p>
'Real' Love

Justin Hartley gets cozy with wife Chrishell at the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards on Sunday in Beverly Hills.

JC Olivera/WireImage
<p>Also there: Terri Irwin with daughter Bindi and son Robert.</p>
Family Fun

Also there: Terri Irwin with daughter Bindi and son Robert.

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Jamie Foxx takes a swing before the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in L.A. on Saturday.</p>
Batter Up

Jamie Foxx takes a swing before the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in L.A. on Saturday.

Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Castmates Lake Bell, Bobby Moynihan and Tiffany Haddish share laughs at the premiere of Universal Pictures&rsquo; <em>The Secret Life of Pets 2</em> at the Regency Village Theatre on Saturday in Westwood, California.</p>
Picture Purr-fect

Castmates Lake Bell, Bobby Moynihan and Tiffany Haddish share laughs at the premiere of Universal Pictures’ The Secret Life of Pets 2 at the Regency Village Theatre on Saturday in Westwood, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Katie Holmes steps out in a classic white T-shirt and high-waisted jeans in N.Y.C. on Saturday.</p>
City Chic

Katie Holmes steps out in a classic white T-shirt and high-waisted jeans in N.Y.C. on Saturday.

The Image Direct
<p>Cardi B pumps up the crowd at the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.</p>
All Hail

Cardi B pumps up the crowd at the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini pose together at Netflix&rsquo;s Rebel + Rule Breakers Event in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
Real 'Rebels'

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini pose together at Netflix’s Rebel + Rule Breakers Event in L.A. on Sunday.

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>50 Cent poses with&nbsp;<em>Outlander</em>&nbsp;stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe at the Starz For Your Consideration 2019 Event: Where Creativity, Culture and Conversations Collide on Sunday in Century City, California.</p>
Worlds 'Collide'

50 Cent poses with Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe at the Starz For Your Consideration 2019 Event: Where Creativity, Culture and Conversations Collide on Sunday in Century City, California.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson celebrate their film <em>Men in Black: International</em> in London on Sunday.</p>
Shades in Black

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson celebrate their film Men in Black: International in London on Sunday.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
<p>Julianne Moore is all smiles at the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in New Jersey on Saturday.</p>
Sip Sip Hooray

Julianne Moore is all smiles at the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in New Jersey on Saturday.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Polo star Nacho Figueras and wife Delfina Blaquier flank Michael B. Jordan at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday.</p>
Creed Meets Polo

Polo star Nacho Figueras and wife Delfina Blaquier flank Michael B. Jordan at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Image
<p>Also at the Polo Classic: a pretty in pink Jennifer Lawrence.</p>
Bride-to-Be

Also at the Polo Classic: a pretty in pink Jennifer Lawrence.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Emily Ratajkowski looks chic on the red carpet at Saturday&#8217;s Polo Classic.</p>
Bubbly Babe

Emily Ratajkowski looks chic on the red carpet at Saturday’s Polo Classic.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
<p>Pete Davidson <a href="https://people.com/style/pete-davidson-walks-in-alexander-wang-show-to-cheers-from-crowd/">makes a surprise appearance on the runway</a> during the Alexander Wang Collection 1 fashion show at N.Y.C.&#8217;s Rockefeller Center on Friday.</p>
Model Debut

Pete Davidson makes a surprise appearance on the runway during the Alexander Wang Collection 1 fashion show at N.Y.C.’s Rockefeller Center on Friday.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
<p>Christina Aguilera kicks off the grand opening of her Christina Aguilera: The Xperience residency at Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Friday night.</p>
Vegas 'Dirrty'

Christina Aguilera kicks off the grand opening of her Christina Aguilera: The Xperience residency at Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Steven Lawton/Getty Images
<p>Mindy Kaling and <em>Late Night</em> director Nisha Ganatra celebrate their film&#8217;s premiere on Thursday night at the afterparty at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.</p>
Late Night Fun

Mindy Kaling and Late Night director Nisha Ganatra celebrate their film’s premiere on Thursday night at the afterparty at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<p>Thomas Rhett celebrates his new album&nbsp;<em>Center Point Road&nbsp;</em>with a stop at&nbsp;<em>Today&nbsp;</em>in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
Thumbs Way Up

Thomas Rhett celebrates his new album Center Point Road with a stop at Today in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty
<p>Halle Berry shows off her summer style during a Friday walk around L.A.</p>
Casual Friday

Halle Berry shows off her summer style during a Friday walk around L.A.

The Image Direct
<p>Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the gym together on Friday in L.A.</p>
Workout Wear

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the gym together on Friday in L.A.

Splash News Online
<p>Kendall Jenner sports a crisp white shirt on Friday while out in N.Y.C.</p>
Shirt the Issue

Kendall Jenner sports a crisp white shirt on Friday while out in N.Y.C.

Jackson Lee/GC Images
<p>Kaia Gerber totes her purchases during a Friday shopping trip in N.Y.C.</p>
Shop Girl

Kaia Gerber totes her purchases during a Friday shopping trip in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Alia Shawkat and Holliday Grainger attend the European premiere of <em>Animals</em> during the Sundance Film Festival 2019: London at Picturehouse Central Friday.</p>
Color Contrast

Alia Shawkat and Holliday Grainger attend the European premiere of Animals during the Sundance Film Festival 2019: London at Picturehouse Central Friday.

Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Julia Roberts beams in a pink suit dress on the set of her Calzedonia commercial in Verona, Italy, on Thursday.</p>
Star Power

Julia Roberts beams in a pink suit dress on the set of her Calzedonia commercial in Verona, Italy, on Thursday.

MEGA
<p>Lady Gaga waves to fans during the grand opening of Haus of Gaga at the Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday.</p>
Vegas, Baby!

Lady Gaga waves to fans during the grand opening of Haus of Gaga at the Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Denise Truscello/Getty
<p>Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy and Catherine O&rsquo;Hara arrive at the For Your Consideration screening of Pop TV&#8217;s <em>Schitt&#8217;s Creek</em> at the Saban Media Center on Thursday in North Hollywood.</p>
Family First

Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy and Catherine O’Hara arrive at the For Your Consideration screening of Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek at the Saban Media Center on Thursday in North Hollywood.

Amanda Edwards/Getty
<p>Monica Bellucci steps out in a floor-length floral dress at the ELLE Charity Gala 2019 in support of cancer research at the Intercontinental Hotel on Thursday in Madrid.</p>
Blooming Beauty

Monica Bellucci steps out in a floor-length floral dress at the ELLE Charity Gala 2019 in support of cancer research at the Intercontinental Hotel on Thursday in Madrid.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty
<p>Sophia Amoruso and Yara Shahidi snap a selfie at FX and the<em> New York Times&rsquo; The Weekly</em>&nbsp;event at The London Hotel in West Hollywood on Thursday.</p>
Sign of the Times

Sophia Amoruso and Yara Shahidi snap a selfie at FX and the New York Times’ The Weekly event at The London Hotel in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Charley Gallay/Getty
<p>Nick Jonas holds hands with wife Priyanka Chopra after grabbing dinner with his brothers Joe and Kevin at Nobu in London on Thursday. &nbsp;</p>
Date Night

Nick Jonas holds hands with wife Priyanka Chopra after grabbing dinner with his brothers Joe and Kevin at Nobu in London on Thursday.  

Matrix/MediaPunch
<p>Sarah Hyland leaves a spa in L.A. on Wednesday wearing a camel-colored romper with matching headband and mules.</p>
Midweek Monochrome

Sarah Hyland leaves a spa in L.A. on Wednesday wearing a camel-colored romper with matching headband and mules.

The Image Direct
<p>B.J. Novak steps out with former&nbsp;<em>The Office</em>&nbsp;costar and close pal Mindy Kaling at her&nbsp;<em>Late Night</em>&nbsp;Film Premiere at The Orpheum Theatre on Thursday in L.A.</p>
Best Buds

B.J. Novak steps out with former The Office costar and close pal Mindy Kaling at her Late Night Film Premiere at The Orpheum Theatre on Thursday in L.A.

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Emmanuelle Chriqui, Malin Akerman and Nikki Reed are all smiles at the 29th&nbsp;Annual Environmental Media Awards at Montage Beverly Hills on Thursday.</p>
Terrific Trio

Emmanuelle Chriqui, Malin Akerman and Nikki Reed are all smiles at the 29th Annual Environmental Media Awards at Montage Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Luke Combs rocks out during his Beer Never Broke My Heart tour at the DTE Energy Music Theater on Thursday in Clarkston, Michigan.</p>
Jams All Night

Luke Combs rocks out during his Beer Never Broke My Heart tour at the DTE Energy Music Theater on Thursday in Clarkston, Michigan.

Scott Legato/Getty
<p>Honoree Eva Longoria twins with Kathie Lee Gifford in all-black ensembles on the red carpet for the Greenwich International Film Festival 5th&nbsp;Annual Changemaker Gala at Betteridge in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Thursday.</p>
Making a Change

Honoree Eva Longoria twins with Kathie Lee Gifford in all-black ensembles on the red carpet for the Greenwich International Film Festival 5th Annual Changemaker Gala at Betteridge in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Thursday.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty
<p>Supermodel Claudia Schiffer graces the sidewalks of N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
City Catwalk

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer graces the sidewalks of N.Y.C. on Thursday.

DARA KUSHNER/INSTARimages
<p>The cast of <em>A Million Little Things</em> &mdash; Grace Park, Christina Moses, James Roday, Christina Ochoa, David Giuntoli, Allison Miller and Ron Livingston &mdash; arrives at the 12th annual Television Academy Honors at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
Rowdy Red Carpet

The cast of A Million Little Things — Grace Park, Christina Moses, James Roday, Christina Ochoa, David Giuntoli, Allison Miller and Ron Livingston — arrives at the 12th annual Television Academy Honors at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in L.A. on Thursday.

Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Joy Reid and Debbie Harry pose together in bold looks as PEOPLE &amp;&nbsp;<em>Entertainment Weekly</em>&nbsp;celebrate Book Expo America 2019 at Dream Downtown on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
Rise and Shine

Joy Reid and Debbie Harry pose together in bold looks as PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly celebrate Book Expo America 2019 at Dream Downtown on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Larry Busacca/Getty
<p>Brooke Burke speaks onstage during SoulPancake&rsquo;s Four Conversations about One Thing event to discuss mental health at the Hammer Museum on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Health Is Wealth

Brooke Burke speaks onstage during SoulPancake’s Four Conversations about One Thing event to discuss mental health at the Hammer Museum on Wednesday in L.A.

John Sciulli/Getty
<p>Charlie Barnett goofs around at the Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealer Panel at Raleigh Studios on Thursday in L.A.</p>
'Stealing' the Spotlight

Charlie Barnett goofs around at the Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealer Panel at Raleigh Studios on Thursday in L.A.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Ashlee Simpson puts on her workout wear to break a sweat in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
Fit Fam

Ashlee Simpson puts on her workout wear to break a sweat in L.A. on Thursday.

Splash News
<p>Michael Bubl&eacute; hits the stage at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday night.</p>
Sing Thing

Michael Bublé hits the stage at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday night.

Dave J Hogan/Getty
<p>Hilary Duff attends a press day for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land in support of her series&nbsp;<em>Younger</em> on Thursday in West Hollywood.</p>
'Land' of the Free

Hilary Duff attends a press day for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land in support of her series Younger on Thursday in West Hollywood.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty
<p>Also at Thursday&#8217;s press event: Duff&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Younger</em> costars Nico Tortorella and Sutton Foster.</p>
Two Cute

Also at Thursday’s press event: Duff’s Younger costars Nico Tortorella and Sutton Foster.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Chlo&euml; Sevigny goes incognito on Thursday for a walk in N.Y.C.</p>
Part of the Crowd

Chloë Sevigny goes incognito on Thursday for a walk in N.Y.C.

GC Images
<p>Actors Kate Godfrey, Reece Caddell, Nathan Janak, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Ryan Alessi, Chinguun Sergelen and Lex Lumpkin attend the Build Series to discuss the<em> All That</em> reboot at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
All Accounted For

Actors Kate Godfrey, Reece Caddell, Nathan Janak, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Ryan Alessi, Chinguun Sergelen and Lex Lumpkin attend the Build Series to discuss the All That reboot at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Jim Spellman/Getty
<p>Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose with the cast of <em>Sesame Street</em> at the 17th annual Sesame Workshop Benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
For the Children

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose with the cast of Sesame Street at the 17th annual Sesame Workshop Benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
<p>Reese Witherspoon and lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe strike matching poses at the&nbsp;<em>Big Little Lies</em>&nbsp;season 2 remiere on Wednesday in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
Big Resemblance

Reese Witherspoon and lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe strike matching poses at the Big Little Lies season 2 remiere on Wednesday in New York City. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Shailene Woodley and her onscreen son Iain Armitage attend the <em>Big Little Lies</em> season 2 premiere afterparty in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
TV Family

Shailene Woodley and her onscreen son Iain Armitage attend the Big Little Lies season 2 premiere afterparty in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Taron Egerton poses with fans during the <em>Rocketman</em> N.Y.C. premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Wednesday.</p>
Rockstar Status

Taron Egerton poses with fans during the Rocketman N.Y.C. premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Wednesday.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
<p>Ellie Kemper goofs around with costar Tituss Burgess at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with&nbsp;<em>Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt</em>&nbsp;on Wednesday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
Cracking Up

Ellie Kemper goofs around with costar Tituss Burgess at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Wednesday in L.A. 

Amanda Edwards/Getty
<p>Goldie Hawn enjoys the summer sun out in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Easy Breezy

Goldie Hawn enjoys the summer sun out in L.A. on Wednesday.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Kel Mitchell stops by Build Series to chat about Nickelodeon&rsquo;s&nbsp;<em>All That</em>&nbsp;reboot on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Reboot Ready

Kel Mitchell stops by Build Series to chat about Nickelodeon’s All That reboot on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Gary Gershoff/Getty
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker shows her support for husband Matthew Broderick at the press night afterparty for his new play&nbsp;<em>The Starry Messenger</em>&nbsp;at Browns in London on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
Star-Studded Party

Sarah Jessica Parker shows her support for husband Matthew Broderick at the press night afterparty for his new play The Starry Messenger at Browns in London on Wednesday. 

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Katy Perry arrives at the YouTube Music &amp; Katy Perry Fan Experience at the YouTube Space in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Meet and Greet

Katy Perry arrives at the YouTube Music & Katy Perry Fan Experience at the YouTube Space in L.A. on Wednesday.

Lester Cohen/Getty
<p>Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson playfully chase each other while on a hike in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Flirty Fun

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson playfully chase each other while on a hike in L.A. on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Billy Dee Williams, George Lucas, Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill pose together at the pre-opening launch of Star Wars: Galaxy&rsquo;s Edge at Disneyland on Wednesday in Anaheim, California.</p>
Not So 'Far, Far Away'

Billy Dee Williams, George Lucas, Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill pose together at the pre-opening launch of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland on Wednesday in Anaheim, California.

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty
<p>Hilary Duff sips on matcha green tea while out in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Caffeine Run

Hilary Duff sips on matcha green tea while out in L.A. on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Billie Eilish takes the stage at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Wednesday in San Francisco.</p>
In the Spotlight

Billie Eilish takes the stage at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Wednesday in San Francisco.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty
<p>Bella Hadid poses at the Dior&nbsp;<em>A Magazine Curated By</em>&nbsp;Kim Jones Launch Party at Two Temple Place on Wednesday in London.</p>
Magazine Muse

Bella Hadid poses at the Dior A Magazine Curated By Kim Jones Launch Party at Two Temple Place on Wednesday in London.

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon each receive a bouquet of roses during the curtain call for the revival of <em>Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune</em> at the Broadhurst Theatre on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Round of Applause

Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon each receive a bouquet of roses during the curtain call for the revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune at the Broadhurst Theatre on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Adam Rippon toasts to summer with Mo&euml;t Ice Imp&eacute;rial, the first champagne created to be served over ice, at a La Piscine-inspired soir&eacute;e at The Jimmy Rooftop on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Back on Ice

Adam Rippon toasts to summer with Moët Ice Impérial, the first champagne created to be served over ice, at a La Piscine-inspired soirée at The Jimmy Rooftop on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Benjamin Lozovsky
<p>Ariel Winter wears her new red locks up in a bun while out and about on Wednesday in Los Angeles.</p>
Summer Style

Ariel Winter wears her new red locks up in a bun while out and about on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
