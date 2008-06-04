Star Tracks - Wednesday, June 4, 2008
THE GREEN TEAM
Jenny McCarthy and beau Jim Carrey help rally the crowd during a march through Washington, D.C., Wednesday to raise awareness about toxins in vaccines. Carrey – who marched with McCarthy's son Evan (not pictured) on his shoulders – told PEOPLE that McCarthy is "the source of all that is good" in his life.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Lindsay Lohan stocks up on the essentials while doing some late-night grocery shopping Tuesday with constant companion Samantha Ronson in L.A.
GOOD EATS
After a bubbly day on the Bride Wars set, Kate Hudson unwinds with dinner at New York eatery Bar Pitti Tuesday night.
FOR THE BIRDS
A tattooed Brody Jenner makes a feathered friend Tuesday while vacationing in Maui with his family and girlfriend Cora Skinner. The Hills returns to MTV this August.
GUITAR HEROES
After giving each other shout-outs on their blogs, John Mayer and dad-to-be Pete Wentz team up Tuesday for a jam session at Mayer's home in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
SUMMER STROLL
Michelle Williams pushes sleepyhead daughter Matilda, 2, through their Brooklyn hometown on a summery Tuesday, reportedly on their way to the Brooklyn Academy of Music.
SMILE HIGH
Rapper T.I., who welcomed his second son on May 16, beams from ear to ear Tuesday after a successful shopping trip to Kitson Men on L.A.'s trendy Robertson Boulevard. Next up, the Grammy winner will star in an MTV reality show that chronicles his court-mandated 1,000 hours of community service.
A 'MOTHER' OF A GOOD TIME
Neil Patrick Harris, who would happily welcome guest star Britney Spears back to How I Met Your Mother, teams up with castmates Alyson Hannigan, Cobie Smulders and Josh Radnor at a Tuesday night screening of their show at New York's McGee's Bar and Grill, which helped inspire the series.
START YOUR ENGINES!
Hills star Audrina Patridge and Gossip Girl troublemaker Michelle Trachtenberg are revved up for the unveiling of the new Dodge Challenger Tuesday at the Willow Springs Raceway in Rosamond, Calif.
FRIENDSHIP NEVER ENDS
Their reunion tour may be over, but girl power lives on between Spice Girls Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton as they share a laugh at the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year Awards at London's Berkeley Square Gardens on Tuesday.
BETTER OFF RED
Joining the Spice Girls at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards: Nominee (for U.S. TV actress for her role on Heroes) Hayden Panettiere, who makes a red-hot appearance at the British awards ceremony.
UP, UP AND AWAY!
Katherine Heigl prepares to rise to the occasion in a hot air balloon while filming the romantic comedy The Ugly Truth Tuesday in Winchester, Calif. The Grey's Anatomy star plays a romantically challenged TV producer in the film, which costars Scottish heartthrob Gerard Butler.
WILD RIDE
Another day, another photo op! Camera-loving Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt see life through their 3-D glasses Tuesday while taking a spin on the new Toy Story Mania interactive ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. The ride opens June 17.
LUGGAGE HANDLER
Soon-to-be new dad Matthew McConaughey is already shouldering a heavy load as he hits the streets of Venice, Calif., Tuesday, reportedly on his way to visit a pal.
ROCKY ROAD
...And action! After soaking up the local scenery, Penélope Cruz hits the ground running Monday on Famara Beach on the Spanish island of Lanzarote, where she's filming her latest Pedro Almodévar film, Los Abrazos Rotos.