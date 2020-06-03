Kate Hudson Takes a Spin in L.A., Plus Brad Pitt, Harry Hamlin & Lisa Rinna and More

By People Staff
June 03, 2020 06:00 AM

Biker Babe

Kate Hudson dons shades as she rides a bike alongside her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa (not pictured), in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Safety First

Brad Pitt makes sure to wear a helmet while riding his motorcycle in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Walk This Way

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna take a walk together in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Furry Friend

The Bachelor's Colton Underwood and his dog, Zooka, encourage people to foster pets with Mars Petcare’s Foster to Forever program. 

Boss Lady

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wears a mask as she delivers curbside orders from her boutique on Tuesday in Madison, New Jersey. 

Riding Around

Robin Wright takes a bike ride on Tuesday around L.A.

Raise Your Voice

Cara Santana supports the Black Lives Matters demonstrations in L.A. on Tuesday in the wake of George Floyd's death. 

Live from Staten Island

SNL’s Pete Davidson steps out in Staten Island, New York, for an interview segment with his mom, Amy, on Tuesday. 

Dog Days

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness step out on Tuesday to walk their dogs. 

All Aboard

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer wears all black as she catches a train to London from Liverpool on Sunday. 

Mellow Yellow

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands dons a bright yellow jumpsuit as she visits The Hague on Tuesday. 

Powerful Platform

Jamie Foxx takes the mic to speak to a large crowd on Monday during a San Francisco protest gathering on the steps of City Hall.

Concrete Cruiser

Robert Downey Jr. shows a sign of solidarity as he rides his bike on Monday in Malibu.

Partners in Protest

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes hold Black Lives Matter signs as they march on Sunday in downtown Miami during day two of the Justice for George Floyd protests.

Peaceful Protest

Paris Jackson calls for peace, love and justice as she marches through West Hollywood on Monday.

Grub To Go

Cindy Crawford leaves Cafe Habana in Malibu aftering ordering lunch on Monday.

Celeb Crush

Normal People’s Paul Mescal rocks a tee, shorts and shades while out on a sunny Tuesday in London.

On the Move

Mom-to-be Hilary Rhoda grabs takeout dinner on Monday in N.Y.C.’s West Village neighborhood.

California Casual

Ali Larter sports a sweatsuit and goes barefoot as she leaves her car on Monday in L.A.

Doubled Up

Parents-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt take a walk through their Los Angeles neighborhood on Monday.

Arm-y of One

Justin Theroux lets his dog lead the way during their walk in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Capped Off

Penn Badgley keeps it casual on Monday while out in Kingston, New York. 

Good Morning

A smiling Ben Affleck grabs his Dunkin and the mail on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. 

Malibu Morning

Gerard Butler spends his Sunday surfing off the coast of Malibu.

L.A. Life

Back in Los Angeles after social distancing outside of Dublin, Matt Damon steps out with his mask on on Sunday.

Coupled Up

Henry Golding and Liv Lo keep covered on Friday while out in Venice, California.

Dressed to Impress

Olivia Palermo gets all dressed up for a Saturday walk with her dog in New York City.

Eat Fresh

Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz head to the Malibu Market in matching blues on Sunday.

Et Vous?

Justin Bieber steps out solo on Sunday in Beverly Hills. 

Snack Break

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk enjoy take-out in their trunk on Friday in Santa Monica. 

London Look

Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman dons a breezy summer dress for a Friday outing in London. 

On the Road

Sienna Miller packs up her car on Sunday in New York City.

One Voice

Singer Michael W. Smith takes the mic on Saturday during his drive-in concert in Franklin, Tennessee. 

Taking Action

Halsey and her boyfriend Yungblud join a protest over the killing of George Floyd in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Waverider

Jonah Hill rides a few waves in Malibu, California, on Saturday.

Marching for Justice

Paris Jackson carries a "Peace Love Justice" sign at a protest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Sunny Stroll