Star Tracks: Wednesday, June 3, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

HOOPING IT UP

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Her hips don't lie! Kim Kardashian swivels for the camera while hanging out and having fun Tuesday at Old Navy's Supermodelquin house in Los Angeles.

GUEST STAR

Credit: Cousart-Rios/JFX

Recent MTV Movie Award winner Zac Efron is making the transition to the small screen – temporarily, at least – while shooting a scene for Entourage alongside Jeremy Piven (not pictured) on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

SPLISH SPLASH

Credit: INF

Kate Gosselin shows off her summer tan in a black bikini Tuesday in North Carolina, where she's been vacationing with her eight children and filming scenes for her TLC reality show Jon amp Kate Plus Eight.

WALK THIS WAY

Credit: Matt Sayles/AP

Mary-Kate Olsen has a rosy (and rock 'n' roll-inspired) perspective at the premiere of The Hangover Tuesday at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Also at the premiere, the starlet's sister, Ashley (not pictured), whose boyfriend Justin Bartha stars in the comedy.

HAVING A BALL

Credit: Ramey

Kate Hudson lights up Yankee Stadium with her mega-watt smile Tuesday as she watches new beau Alex Rodriguez and the New York Yankees trump his former Texas Rangers team 12-3. The actress and the baseball star's romance is "somewhat serious," a source tells PEOPLE.

SPEED RACERS

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Follow the leader! Eva Longoria Parker and husband Tony Parker hit the high seas in his-and-her jet skis Tuesday while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France.

LOOK OUT

Credit: Most Wanted Pictures

Sporting a hippie-chic look, expectant mom Nicole Richie totes equally fashionable – and adorable! – 16-month-old daughter Harlow while running errands Tuesday in Los Angeles.

SAY CHEESE!

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Talk about a soft-focus photo! Kelly Clarkson kids around with a giant foam camera Wednesday at a novelty shop in Sydney, Australia. The American Idol star is currently touring Down Under.

MAN IN BLACK

Credit: Scott A./Gavin V./Bauer-Griffin

Sorry, fan-pires! Twilight hunk Taylor Lautner – who bulked up to play shape-shifting werewolf Jacob Black – keeps his enviable pecs under wraps during a photo shoot Monday in Los Angeles.

STREET SCENE

Credit: INF

Meanwhile, after trying to kiss up to Twilight costar Kristen Stewart at the MTV Movie Awards, a casual Robert Pattinson steps out Tuesday in New York City.

A 'GLAM' SLAM

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Katy Perry has every reason to smile at the sixth annual Glamour Women of the Year awards Tuesday at London's Berkeley Square Gardens, where the singer was named newcomer of the year.

LONDON CALLING

Credit: BB/Splash News Online

Can you spot the celebrity in the crowd? With her new movie not set to begin filming until the fall, Lindsay Lohan rolls into London on Tuesday, where she is reportedly in town for a photo shoot.

TRAVELING IN STYLE

Credit: Jun Sato/WireImage

And the world tour continues! Fergie looks every bit the pop star Tuesday as she rocks her favorite shades and a little black romper while promoting the Black Eyed Peas' new album, The E.N.D. (out June 9), in Tokyo.

GETTING A RISE

Credit: Mirrorpix/Splash News Online

Lily Allen is all about making grand gestures in her Halston dress while reportedly filming a video for her song "22" in London's Covent Garden on Monday.

ALL GEARED UP

Credit: Jemal Countess/WireImage

French actress Marion Cotillard, the face of the latest Lady Dior campaign, and Hilary Duff make a fashionable team at a ceremony to announce the winner of the Bike in Style challenge Tuesday at the LVMH Tower in New York City. The contest, sponsored by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, tasked student designers with creating stylish bike clothing.

