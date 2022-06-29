Tracee Ellis Ross Brings Her Beauty Line to London, Plus Simu Liu, Sofia Carson, Maya Hawke and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Orange You Glad?
Tracee Ellis Ross is seeing double on June 29 at the UK launch of her PATTERN Beauty in London.
Live from L.A.
Simu Liu makes his way into Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on June 28.
Strong Women
Sofia Carson and Diane Warren show their strength on June 29 at the Taormina Film Fest in Italy.
Happy to Be Here
Maya Hawke greets the crowd on June 28 during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Take a Bite
Eva Longoria digs into a sweet treat at Bam Bar while in town for the Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 29.
Moon Men
Dominic Monaghan, Kadeem Hardison and Joe Manganiello get together on June 28 at the afterparty for the premiere of AMC's Moonhaven in L.A.
Fluffed Up
Emma McDonald brings the volume with her dress at the Moonhaven premiere in L.A. on June 28.
Booking It
LeVar Burton reads his children's book The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm to kids at the Milne Rec Center in New Orleans on June 28 as part of his new role as Chief Reading Officer for Osmo.
Casually Cool
Seth Rogen gets into character on June 27 on the Los Angeles set of his new series, Platonic.
Guitar Hero
Phoebe Bridgers brings her tunes to the Glastonbury festival in England on June 24.
Stage Right
Shawn Mendes hits the high notes on June 27 during the opening night of his world tour in Portland, Oregon.
Make It a Date
Kate Mara and Jamie Bell get all dressed up for the BFI Chair's Dinner awarding BFI Fellowships to James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at Claridge's in London on June 28.
Proud Parents
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill step out to support daughter Gracie on June 27 at the Broadway Sings Taylor Swift show at N.Y.C.'s Sony Hall.
Back at It
Eva Longoria hits the red carpet at the Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 28.
Cute Crew
Steve Carell finds himself again flanked by Minions as he promotes Minions: The Rise of Gru atop N.Y.C.'s Empire State Building on June 28.
Thinking Pink
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are a perfect match at the premiere of his documentary, Life in Pink, in N.Y.C. on June 27.
Shoulder On
Heidi Klum has a seriously stylish moment while out in N.Y.C. on June 27.
Cute Cuddles
Jenna Dewan has the sweetest plus-one at the Wagmor Pets 1st Annual The Pet Gala in L.A. on June 27.
Happy Faces
Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin coordinate in shades of gray for the Only Murders in the Building season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on June 27.
Get Your Kicks
Also at the Only Murders season 2 premiere on June 27: new castmate Amy Schumer.
Neon Dream
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling keep the laughs coming on the Venice, California, set of the Barbie movie on June 27.
Made in the Shade
Elizabeth Olsen makes her way to Good Morning America in New York City's Times Square on June 28.
Under Cover
Bella Hadid attempts to go incognito outside the Marc Jacobs show on June 27 in N.Y.C.
Let's Talk
Beanie Feldstein sits down for a chat with Seth Meyers on Late Night in N.Y.C. on June 27.
Beach Bum
Megan Thee Stallion kicks back on a yacht near Ibiza, Spain, on June 20.
Rolling Along
Margot Robbie and America Ferrera have a blast on the set of the Barbie movie in Venice, California, on June 27.
Cute Kisses
Meanwhile, their costar Ryan Gosling gets puppy kisses while running errands in L.A. on June 27.
His Land
Maluma takes over Resorts World Las Vegas for his Maluma Land concert experience in Las Vegas on June 25.
All in the Family
Ben Stiller and daughter Ella walk the red carpet at the Nantucket Film Festival in Massachusetts on June 25.
The Bright Stuff
Lil Rel Howery attends the Hennessy Never Stop Never Settle Society Soirée at the Gathering Spot in Los Angeles.
Big Helper
Paul Rudd steps right up on June 24 during the Big Slick celebrity softball game to benefit the Cancer Center at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
Child's Play
Taika Waititi and daughters Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekahu attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27.
Bleeding Heart
Kendrick Lamar performs with a Tiffany & Co. crown of thorns on June 26 while at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England.
Right on Time
Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish attend Sean "Diddy" Combs' BET Lifetime Achievement afterparty powered by Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka and DeLeon Tequila on June 26 in L.A.
Shine On
Also at Diddy's party on June 26, Kate Beckinsale, who brings the sparkle.
Concert Queen
Billie Eilish performs on the main stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, on June 24.
Set Dressing
Sienna Miller and Scarlett Johansson are all dressed up on the London set of My Mother's Wedding on June 24.
One Cool Couple
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky get all dressed up for the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27.
Colorful Crew
Danny Trejo, Steve Carell, Michelle Yeoh, Taraji P. Henson and Dolph Lundgren attend Illumination and Universal Pictures' Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere in L.A. on June 25.
Guitar Hero
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Hella Mega tour at London Stadium in England on June 24.
Sweet Life
Lauren Conrad partners with Planet Oat to launch the Planet Oat marketplace pop-up
in N.Y.C. on June 23.
Strike a Pose
Lourdes Leon walks the runway during the Marine Serre Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25 in France.
Speaking Out
Nick Cannon speaks onstage at Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The Grammy Museum on June 25 in L.A.
Rock Legends
Paul McCartney headlines Glastonbury Festival with surprise appearances from Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen on June 25 in Somerset, England.
Best Foot Forward
Winnie Harlow wears all white to the Create & Cultivate Conference on June 25 in L.A.
Lovely Ladies
Lori Harvey attends Bella Hadid's Celebration for Kin Euphorics X Tao Hospitality Group Partnership Launch on June 24 in L.A.
Celeb Night Out
Jason Lee, Tiffany Haddish, Mariah Carey and Floyd Mayweather interact backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on June 24 in Beverly Hills.
Making Her-story
Mishael Morgan, the first Black winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series award, poses in the press room at the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24 in Pasadena, California.
NASCAR Boys
Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace come together in front of Cincoro's show car at Layer Cake in Nashville to celebrate NASCAR race weekend.
Good Genes
David Beckham and youngest son Cruz get dressed up on June 24 for the Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
Fierce Fashion
Rina Sawayama performs at American Express presents BST Hyde Park in London on June 24.
Mellow Yellow
Kevin the Minion, Steve Carell, Danny Trejo, Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Bob the Minion attend a hand and footprint ceremony in celebration of Minions: The Rise of Gru on June 24 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
Living Legends
Usher presents L.A. Reid with the Icon Honoree Award during the Culture Creators Awards Brunch at The Beverly Hilton on June 23.
Lean Back
Jimmie Allen feels the music on June 23 during his iHeartCountry album release party for Tulip Drive with AT&T Dream in Black in Burbank, California.
Read All About It
Ben Stiller talks with author and friend Jerry Stahl about Stahl's new book Nein! Nein! Nein! at N.Y.C.'s 92nd Street Y.
Dog Days
Julianne Hough snuggles up to a pup on June 23 inside N.Y.C.'s Sardi's restaurant.
Hand in Hand
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn enjoy each other's company on June 23 in N.Y.C., ahead of the comedian's three-night stand at Madison Square Garden.
Ride Along
Steph Curry has the time of his life on June 23 while visiting California's Great America in Santa Clara.
Three's Company
The Hollywood Chrises unite! Hemsworth and Pratt hang with Taika Waititi on June 23 at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in L.A.
Silver Streak
Tessa Thompson hits her second red carpet of the week, posing at the Los Angeles premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on June 23.
Strong Women
Also at the Thor premiere, Natalie Portman and Elsa Pataky shine inside the El Capitan Theatre.
Pink Slip
Rita Ora has a casual outing on June 23, sightseeing in Madrid ahead of an evening performance.
To a Tee
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie put on their fest best on June 24 at day three of the Glastonbury Festival in England.
Star in Stripes
Geena Davis takes the mic on June 23 at the Bentonville Film Festival in Arkansas.
Roar of the Crowd
Conan Gray hands it to the audience on June 24 during his performance on Today at N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center.
Good Sign
Anna Camp signs autographs outside of the Murder at Yellowstone City premiere in Los Angeles on June 23.
Good Side
Sienna Miller is a head-turner on June 23 at The Alchemist's Feast summer party and fundraiser at the National Gallery in London.
Two Cool
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are all dressed up for the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on June 23.
Celtic Pride
Diego Luna gets into character during a stage performance in Madrid on June 23.
Clear Message
Mel C sports a cheeky phrase on her shirt as she DJs during day two of the Glastonbury Festival in England on June 23.