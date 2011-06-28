Star Tracks: Wednesday, June 29, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

JOINED AT THE SIP

Credit: Sam Sharma/Matt Smith/Pacific Coast News

Ashlee Simpson may have a new guy in her life, but her main man remains to be 2-year-old son Bronx, who cools down with a smoothie in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

CASUAL CORNER

Credit: Sean O'Neill/INF

Ditching the suit for street wear, Robert Pattinson dresses down while continuing to shoot his new movie, Cosmopolis, in Toronto, Canada Tuesday.

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE

Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty

Shia LaBeouf and Tyrese Gibson make a coordinated style statement on the red carpet Tuesday at the New York premiere of Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

SITTING PRETTY

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Eva Mendes, Freida Pinto and Emma Roberts make for one fabulous front row Tuesday while attending the Salvatore Ferragamo Women's Resort 2012 fashion show in New York.

JAVA JOLT

Credit: Mitchell/GP/Splash News Online

Justin Bieber carts his morning coffee Wednesday while accompanying girlfriend Selena Gomez (not pictured) to an appearance on Fox amp Friends in New York.

RUNNING OF THE BRIDES

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Kristin Cavallari continues to get her body into tip-top bridal form Tuesday in Chicago, where she'll be marrying NFL beau Jay Cutler next spring.

SPANISH FLY

Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty

He must approve! Ricky Martin gives fans a big thumbs up while performing at Madrid's Palacio de los Deportes on Tuesday.

IN THE TANK

Credit: Kevin Perkins/Juan Sharma/Pacific Coast News

Mom-to-be Alyssa Milano flaunts her baby belly in casual style while out and about in L.A. on Tuesday.

THE FRENCH CONNECTION

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Ashley Olsen's pooch gets carried away on Tuesday as the duo head out for an errand run in N.Y.C.

WELL RED

Credit: Flynet

She sure cleans up nice! Pippa Middleton is chic and ready to hit the town Tuesday in London.

COFFEE MATE

Credit: National Photo Group

Jake Gyllenhaal, who recently enjoyed a friendly night out with Olivia Wilde, goes solo for a coffee run Tuesday in L.A.

TWO FACED

Credit: Janet Mayer/Splash News Online

Alicia Keys makes a point on Tuesday while debuting a new look – and greeting her wax figure – at Madame Tussauds in New York.

BABY STEPS

Credit: Fern/Splash News Online

After celebrating her upcoming arrival with a bash at the beach, mom-to-be January Jones keeps it moving Tuesday in Los Feliz, Calif.

SEEING DOUBLE

Credit: Thornton/Watts/INF

Now those are some snazzy shades! Jersey Shore residents Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi sport oversized sunglasses while enjoying a cold cocktail Tuesday in Seaside Heights, N.J.

TWO FOR THE ROAD

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Scott Speedman leads the way during an afternoon stroll with I Am Number Four star Teresa Palmer Tuesday in New York City.

By People Staff