Star Tracks - Wednesday, June 29, 2005
OVER-EXPOSED
Talk about a belly shirt! Britney Spears, whose first child is due in the fall, flaunts her bump in Malibu on Monday. The pop star met with sister Jamie-Lynn and a pal for lunch at Nobu and a shopping trip.
BIKER BOY
The previous day, Spears's husband, Kevin Federline, brought his other baby, a custom-built motorcycle (reportedly a gift from the missus), to a car wash in Malibu.
BET'S NAUGHTY GIRL
Beyoncé gets a leg up on Hustle amp Flow star Terrence Howard at the 2005 BET Awards in L.A. on Tuesday. Her trio, Destiny's Child, won best group at the show, where Stevie Wonder and the reunited Fugees also performed and Will and Jada Pinkett Smith hosted.
WORLD PREMIERE
Coordinated (and newly engaged) couple Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise hitch up with pal Will Smith for a Hollywood screening of Cruise's War of the Worlds on Tuesday. The Steven Spielberg-directed science-fiction flick opens today.
DRAMATIC FASHION
P. Diddy shows off his smooth moves to Penelope Cruz in New York on Tuesday, where the Spanish siren and the media mogul shot an ad campaign for the launch of Diddy's newest venture, the Sean by Sean Combs women's collection.
TWO FOR ONE
Uma Thurman and her beau, hotelier Andre Balazs, shade themselves with matching chapeaus while lounging in Capri on Monday. The actress, who also brought her two children, Roan and Maya, to the Italian island, recently wrapped filming the movie musical The Producers.
GOT TO-GO
Cameron Diaz totes a boxed lunch on her way out of her doctor's office in Beverly Hills last week. The In Her Shoes actress then met up with her boyfriend, Justin Timberlake.
SWEPT AWAY
Mena Suvari and her new beau, Pilates instructor Jay Bulloch, take a long walk on the beach – stopping for a smooch – at the Great Barrier Reef in his native Australia. In May, Suvari filed for divorce from her husband of five years, cinematographer Robert Brinkmann.
RED CARPET ROMANCE
Jennifer Connelly shares a tender glance with hubby (and A Beautiful Mind costar) Paul Bettany at the New York premiere of her film Dark Water on Monday. The horror film opens July 8.
LOOKING FANTASTIC
Jessica Alba gracefully sweats out the sticky New York heat Tuesday while joining her Fantastic Four castmates on NBC's Today show. The actress plays the Invisible Woman in the comic book adaptation, which opens July 8.
UNDER WRAPS
Wearing a loose-fitting tunic and toting a well-placed Hermes bag in Beverly Hills last week, Demi Moore – who's been dodging pregnancy rumors for months – meets with friends (but not sweetie Ashton Kutcher) for lunch at Spago.
SUPPORTING SUPERSTAR
Janet Jackson accompanies her main man, music producer Jermaine Dupri, to ASCAP's 18th Annual Rhythm amp Soul Music Awards in Beverly Hills on Monday. Dupri was named songwriter of the year (along with Alicia Keys) for the hits "Burn," "Confessions Part II," "My Boo" and "U Should've Known Better."