Star Tracks - Wednesday, June 28, 2006
DEMI DO
It's the shot that has the bloggers buzzing: a pregnant Britney Spears, baring it all on the August cover of Harper's Bazaar – much like Demi Moore once did for Vanity Fair. But the singer's newly dyed locks caught the photographers, who were planning a Brigitte Bardot-themed shoot, by surprise, a source tells PEOPLE.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Beyoncé (in House of Dereon) turns up the wattage at the sixth annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The singer and beau Jay-Z opened the show with her latest single, "Déjà Vû," off her upcoming album B'Day.
WHOA IS ME!
Jamie Foxx has his hands full with his new hardware backstage at the BET Awards (which airs tonight), where he was the night's big winner. "Love to all black people," a jubilant Foxx told the Shrine Auditorium crowd.
WE ARE FAMILY
They still got that lovin' feelin': Janet Jackson gets cozy with her former Good Times castmates – (from left) Jimmie Walker, BernNadette Stanis and Ralph Carter – at the BET Awards, where the cast of the '70s series presented an award.
TOP DOG
Adam Brody takes on the role of dog carrier while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The O.C. star also has an adopted pit bull terrier, named Penny Lane, with girlfriend Rachel Bilson.
SOCIAL SCENE
Lindsay Lohan gets gussied up for a good cause at the grand opening of Jeffrey Chodorow's Social Hollywood on Tuesday. The event was hosted by Charlize Theron and benefited the Oscar winner's Africa Outreach Project.
JUST CHARLIE
Charlie Sheen, who has been seen about town with real estate investor Brooke Mueller since splitting with wife Denise Richards, runs some solo errands in Beverly Hills Tuesday.
TRAVELING TEAM
Justin Timberlake makes a shady arrival in Barcelona on Tuesday to shoot the video for his new single "SexyBack," while girlfriend Cameron Diaz puts on a game face as she goes solo to take in the sights in the Mediterranean city.
GETTING GROUNDED
Jessica Simpson – who rolled with it while shooting the video for "A Public Affair" last week in Los Angeles – gets back on firm footing Tuesday in New York City.
SISTER ACT
Hilary and Haylie Duff show off their coordinating looks – down to matching brunette tresses – while exiting MTV studios in New York on Monday. The sisters were in town to promote their upcoming film Material Girls, in which they play – you guessed it – sisters.
NEXT CHAPTER
Star Jones takes a relaxing lunch with husband Al Reynolds in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday after abruptly announcing her departure as cohost on The View earlier that morning. "I feel like I was fired," she told PEOPLE exclusively, adding that her contract was not renewed.
BOYS (AND GIRLS) IN BLUE
Brandon Routh, surrounded by his own team of action figures, unveils the new wax image of his superhero alter-ego Tuesday at Madame Tussauds in New York City. The actor takes flight in Superman Returns on June 28.
HOLDING COURT
Naomi Campbell trades in the catwalk for a trip to a New York City courthouse, where the supermodel appeared Tuesday to face charges that she assaulted her former housekeeper.
FASHION COORDINATES
Eva Longoria (in Dolce amp Gabbana) and Tony Parker make the scene in Los Angeles at a recent DampG fete honoring friend Salma Hayek for her philanthropic efforts. Longoria said of her stylish beau, "He's wearing Dolce, too. We are coordinating tonight!"
SEXY IN THE CITY
MTV VJ Vanessa Minnillo keeps a light outlook to beat the steamy weather while out in New York City on Tuesday.