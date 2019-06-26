Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn Film Their New Show in Paris, Plus Kim Kardashian West, Priyanka & Nick and More
Thumbs Way Up
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn reunite on Tuesday near the Eiffel Tower in Paris to film their new fashion series for Amazon Prime Video.
Little Black Dress
Kim Kardashian West flaunts her curves on Tuesday while leaving her New York City hotel.
Tour de France
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue their style tour through Paris, walking hand-in-hand on the Champs-Élysées on Tuesday ahead of brother Joe’s upcoming wedding.
Fringe Benefits
Olivia Munn wears all white for the second day in a row while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Feeling 'Hi'
FKA Twigs attends The Summer Party 2019, presented by Serpentine Galleries and Chanel, at The Serpentine Gallery in London on Tuesday.
No Sweat
Bride-to-be Katharine McPhee leaves her London hotel in workout wear on Tuesday.
Play On
Hilary Swank takes to the tennis court on Tuesday, playing her husband Philip Schneider (not pictured) in Los Angeles.
Grand Entrance
Oprah Winfrey takes the stage to speak at Rogers Arena on Monday in Vancouver, Canada.
Monster Mash
Lady Gaga wows the crowd with her performance presented by SiriusXM + Pandora at the historic Apollo Theater on Monday in N.Y.C.
Live in Concert
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones head out for a date night in N.Y.C. on Monday to attend SiriusXM + Pandora presents Lady Gaga at the Apollo.
Joy Ride
Rashida Jones goes for a spin with costar Bill Murray while filming their upcoming movie On the Rocks on Monday in N.Y.C.
Blazer Buddies
Samuel L. Jackson and pal Robin Roberts smile at the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia at Barker Hangar on Monday in Santa Monica.
And ... Action
Pete Davidson shoots hoops while filming Judd Apatow’s upcoming film Staten Island on Monday in N.Y.C.
Fashion Favorite
Naomi Campbell poses at a BFC Fashion Awards and Fashion for Relief special announcement at the Ritz Hotel on Monday in London.
Coming Soon
Costars Anthony Alabi and Tia Mowry-Hardrict are all smiles at their Family Reunion L.A. screening at the Netflix offices on Monday.
Rising Star
Lead actor Himesh Patel speaks at the New York Times ScreenTimes: Yesterday screening at French Institute Alliance Française on Monday in N.Y.C.
Filled with Pride
Jim Parsons and Billy Eichner get together at the Variety and Mercedes-Benz Power of Pride issue and WorldPride N.Y.C. celebration at Mr. Purple in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Bottle Service
Janelle Monáe strikes a pose at the launch of her “A Beautiful Future” limited edition bottle in collaboration with Belvedere Vodka at The Tisch Skylights at The Shed on Monday in N.Y.C.
Moment of Reflection
Michael Stipe and Jake Shears attend SAG-AFTRA’s dinner to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at Club Cumming on Monday in N.Y.C.
Back in Action
Lana Condor is seen in full character out in N.Y.C. filming the upcoming To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel on Monday.
Rocking Red
Sam Smith stops by the Queer Britain x Levi’s “Chosen Family” photography exhibition launch celebrating Pride Month in London on Monday.
Sweet Stroll
Riverdale’s cutest real-life couple Charles Melton and Camila Mendes hit the streets of N.Y.C. on Monday with iced coffees in hand.
Flower Power
Emily Ratajkowski poses in a stunning field of lavender at the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2020 show on Monday in Valensole, France.
Color Coordinated
Costars William Jackson Harper, Jack Reynor and Will Poulter pose together at the afterparty of their film Midsommar on Monday in Hollywood.
Surprise Guest
Carrie Underwood surprises fans with tickets to her show during a special workout class hosted by CALIA by Carrie Underwood in Minneapolis on Friday.
Big Night Out
Ciara cohosts the official star-studded launch party for Mohegan Sun’s new luxury nightclub, novelle, on Saturday in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Summer Whites
Olivia Munn makes her way to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Spin Cycle
Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen — plus a cute tag-along — ride bikes together in the Hamptons, New York, on Monday.
Light the Night
Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya of Spider-Man: Far from Home light New York City’s Empire State Building on Monday.
Hand in Hand
Sienna Miller and Naomi Watts are all dressed up for a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Standing Proud
Pose director (and EW cover star) Janet Mock attends day one of the Human Rights Conference: WorldPride 2019 | Stonewall 50 in New York City on Monday.
In the Bag
Siblings Kaia and Presley Gerber spend their Monday shopping in New York City.
Photo Finish
Demi Moore attends a private preview of the new Cindy Sherman exhibition at National Portrait Gallery in London on Monday.
On Cloud Nine
Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Legend go for a swing during the POPSUGAR Play/Ground event at Pier 94 on Sunday in New York City.
Dazzling Duo
Taraji P. Henson and host Regina Hall twin in red-and-black ensembles for their performance at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Heads Together
Cardi B and Rihanna share a sweet moment backstage at the BET Awards in L.A. on Sunday.
Ready to Rock
Lady Gaga heads in to rehearsals at the Apollo Theater in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Blue Beauty
Logan Browning color-coordinates her eyeshadow and purse to her billowy blue dress while sitting front row at the Kenzo Spring/Summer 2020 Runway Show at AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Sunday.
Singing in Style
Meanwhile, Solange hits the Kenzo runway to perform on Sunday.
Hi, Harry!
Zendaya hangs with star James Snyder backstage at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Parts One & Two on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Action Heroes
Actor and event ambassador Wang Jingchun shares a laugh with Tom Hiddleston onstage at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival Closing and Golden Goblet Awards Ceremony at the Shanghai Grand Theatre in China on Sunday.
I See France
Wilmer Valderrama and girlfriend Amanda Pacheco stylishly hit the streets of Paris on Sunday.
Reading Room
Maggie Gyllenhaal does a reading during An Evening with the Cast of HBO’s The Deuce to benefit Housing Works at Housing Works Bookstore Café on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Character Creation
Steven Yeun voices Harry in Film Independent’s Live Read of When Harry Met Sally at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday in Beverly Hills.
Far Out
Sailor Brinkley-Cook flashes a peace sign during Lykke Li’s performance at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, presented by Ray-Ban on Saturday.
In Conversation
Elizabeth Banks and Laverne Cox smile backstage after their panel at AT&T Shape at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday in Burbank, California.
Royal We
Gillian Anderson beams while attending the Royal Windsor Cup polo match in Windsor, England, on Sunday.
In the Pink
Annabelle Wallis dons pink pants for a walk around New York City on Sunday.
Comedy Tonight
Tig Notaro performs onstage at the 2019 Clusterfest on Sunday in San Francisco.
Going Glam
Alison Brie is ready for something special, donning a black gown while en route to the POPSUGAR Play/Ground event in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Girl Talk
The Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez chats with co-host Jess Ambrose at the Peanut x Chatty Broads: LIVE event at The Line in L.A. on Saturday.
Space Invasion
Somebody save him! Liquid Media chairman Joshua Jackson freaks out during a visit to AlienCon Los Angeles over the weekend, where fans were treated to a demo of Ancient Aliens: The Game.
Photo Finish
Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick of this year’s NBA draft, celebrates his big day with family at 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen’s Midtown location in N.Y.C.
Dashing Duo
Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston wear matching shirts at dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Wedding Ready
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas enjoy some Sunday shopping in Paris ahead of the couple’s second wedding.
Bodak Experience
Cardi B performs at the BET Experience in Los Angeles on Saturday, one day after she was indicted in Queens Supreme Court.
Lunch with Side of PDA
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev enjoy lunch together at Joan’s on Third in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Hollaback Girl
Gwen Stefani performs at the Machaca Fest 2019 at Parque Fundidora in Monterrey, Mexico, on Saturday.
Model Mom
On Friday, Kate Moss and her 16-year-old daughter Lila attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Wheelie Excited
Ahead of his second wedding celebration to bride Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas enjoys the streets of Paris on a scooter on Saturday.
Leading Ladies
On Friday night, The Rook stars Olivia Munn, Emma Greenwell and Joely Richardson attended the SeriesFest season 5 opening night at Sie FilmCenter in Denver, Colorado.
Yes, Please!
Amy Poehler performs onstage at the 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco on Friday night.
Smiling Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried is all smiles in New York City on Saturday, dressed in an off-the-shoulder blouse and denim jeans for the POPSUGAR Play/Ground event.
Color Chameleon
Iggy Azalea goes all out with patterns at the BET Awards 2019 Radio Broadcast Center at Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Friday.
Tomorrowland
Ed Sheeran and Kate McKinnon introduce a special screening of Yesterday on Friday in Gorleston-on-Sea, England.