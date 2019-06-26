Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn Film Their New Show in Paris, Plus Kim Kardashian West, Priyanka & Nick and More

By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
June 26, 2019 06:00 AM

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn reunite on Tuesday near the Eiffel Tower in Paris to film their new fashion series for Amazon Prime Video.

Kim Kardashian West flaunts her curves on Tuesday while leaving her New York City hotel. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue their style tour through Paris, walking hand-in-hand on the Champs-Élysées on Tuesday ahead of brother Joe’s upcoming wedding. 

Olivia Munn wears all white for the second day in a row while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

FKA Twigs attends The Summer Party 2019, presented by Serpentine Galleries and Chanel, at The Serpentine Gallery in London on Tuesday.

Bride-to-be Katharine McPhee leaves her London hotel in workout wear on Tuesday.

Hilary Swank takes to the tennis court on Tuesday, playing her husband Philip Schneider (not pictured) in Los Angeles.

Oprah Winfrey takes the stage to speak at Rogers Arena on Monday in Vancouver, Canada. 

Lady Gaga wows the crowd with her performance presented by SiriusXM + Pandora at the historic Apollo Theater on Monday in N.Y.C.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones head out for a date night in N.Y.C. on Monday to attend SiriusXM + Pandora presents Lady Gaga at the Apollo.

Rashida Jones goes for a spin with costar Bill Murray while filming their upcoming movie On the Rocks on Monday in N.Y.C.

Samuel L. Jackson and pal Robin Roberts smile at the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia at Barker Hangar on Monday in Santa Monica. 

Pete Davidson shoots hoops while filming Judd Apatow’s upcoming film Staten Island on Monday in N.Y.C.

Naomi Campbell poses at a BFC Fashion Awards and Fashion for Relief special announcement at the Ritz Hotel on Monday in London. 

Costars Anthony Alabi and Tia Mowry-Hardrict are all smiles at their Family Reunion L.A. screening at the Netflix offices on Monday.

Lead actor Himesh Patel speaks at the New York Times ScreenTimes: Yesterday screening at French Institute Alliance Française on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Jim Parsons and Billy Eichner get together at the Variety and Mercedes-Benz Power of Pride issue and WorldPride N.Y.C. celebration at Mr. Purple in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Janelle Monáe strikes a pose at the launch of her “A Beautiful Future” limited edition bottle in collaboration with Belvedere Vodka at The Tisch Skylights at The Shed on Monday in N.Y.C.

Michael Stipe and Jake Shears attend SAG-AFTRA’s dinner to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at Club Cumming on Monday in N.Y.C.

Lana Condor is seen in full character out in N.Y.C. filming the upcoming To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel on Monday.

Sam Smith stops by the Queer Britain x Levi’s “Chosen Family” photography exhibition launch celebrating Pride Month in London on Monday.

Riverdale’s cutest real-life couple Charles Melton and Camila Mendes hit the streets of N.Y.C. on Monday with iced coffees in hand.

Emily Ratajkowski poses in a stunning field of lavender at the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2020 show on Monday in Valensole, France.

Costars William Jackson Harper, Jack Reynor and Will Poulter pose together at the afterparty of their film Midsommar on Monday in Hollywood. 

Carrie Underwood surprises fans with tickets to her show during a special workout class hosted by CALIA by Carrie Underwood in Minneapolis on Friday. 

Ciara cohosts the official star-studded launch party for Mohegan Sun’s new luxury nightclub, novelle, on Saturday in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Olivia Munn makes her way to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen — plus a cute tag-along — ride bikes together in the Hamptons, New York, on Monday.

Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya of Spider-Man: Far from Home light New York City’s Empire State Building on Monday. 

Sienna Miller and Naomi Watts are all dressed up for a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Pose director (and EW cover star) Janet Mock attends day one of the Human Rights Conference: WorldPride 2019 | Stonewall 50 in New York City on Monday.

Siblings Kaia and Presley Gerber spend their Monday shopping in New York City.

Demi Moore attends a private preview of the new Cindy Sherman exhibition at National Portrait Gallery in London on Monday.

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Legend go for a swing during the POPSUGAR Play/Ground event at Pier 94 on Sunday in New York City.

Taraji P. Henson and host Regina Hall twin in red-and-black ensembles for their performance at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Cardi B and Rihanna share a sweet moment backstage at the BET Awards in L.A. on Sunday.

Lady Gaga heads in to rehearsals at the Apollo Theater in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Logan Browning color-coordinates her eyeshadow and purse to her billowy blue dress while sitting front row at the Kenzo Spring/Summer 2020 Runway Show at AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, Solange hits the Kenzo runway to perform on Sunday.

Zendaya hangs with star James Snyder backstage at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Parts One & Two on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Actor and event ambassador Wang Jingchun shares a laugh with Tom Hiddleston onstage at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival Closing and Golden Goblet Awards Ceremony at the Shanghai Grand Theatre in China on Sunday.

Wilmer Valderrama and girlfriend Amanda Pacheco stylishly hit the streets of Paris on Sunday.

Maggie Gyllenhaal does a reading during An Evening with the Cast of HBO’s The Deuce to benefit Housing Works at Housing Works Bookstore Café on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Steven Yeun voices Harry in Film Independent’s Live Read of When Harry Met Sally at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday in Beverly Hills.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook flashes a peace sign during Lykke Li’s performance at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, presented by Ray-Ban on Saturday.

Elizabeth Banks and Laverne Cox smile backstage after their panel at AT&T Shape at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday in Burbank, California.

Gillian Anderson beams while attending the Royal Windsor Cup polo match in Windsor, England, on Sunday.

Annabelle Wallis dons pink pants for a walk around New York City on Sunday.

Tig Notaro performs onstage at the 2019 Clusterfest on Sunday in San Francisco.

Alison Brie is ready for something special, donning a black gown while en route to the POPSUGAR Play/Ground event in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

The Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez chats with co-host Jess Ambrose at the Peanut x Chatty Broads: LIVE event at The Line in L.A. on Saturday. 

Somebody save him! Liquid Media chairman Joshua Jackson freaks out during a visit to AlienCon Los Angeles over the weekend, where fans were treated to a demo of Ancient Aliens: The Game. 

Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick of this year’s NBA draft, celebrates his big day with family at 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen’s Midtown location in N.Y.C.

Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston wear matching shirts at dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas enjoy some Sunday shopping in Paris ahead of the couple’s second wedding.

Cardi B performs at the BET Experience in Los Angeles on Saturday, one day after she was indicted in Queens Supreme Court.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev enjoy lunch together at Joan’s on Third in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Gwen Stefani performs at the Machaca Fest 2019 at Parque Fundidora in Monterrey, Mexico, on Saturday.

On Friday, Kate Moss and her 16-year-old daughter Lila attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Ahead of his second wedding celebration to bride Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas enjoys the streets of Paris on a scooter on Saturday.

On Friday night, The Rook stars Olivia Munn, Emma Greenwell and Joely Richardson attended the SeriesFest season 5 opening night at Sie FilmCenter in Denver, Colorado.

Amy Poehler performs onstage at the 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco on Friday night.

Amanda Seyfried is all smiles in New York City on Saturday, dressed in an off-the-shoulder blouse and denim jeans for the POPSUGAR Play/Ground event.

Iggy Azalea goes all out with patterns at the BET Awards 2019 Radio Broadcast Center at Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Friday.

Ed Sheeran and Kate McKinnon introduce a special screening of Yesterday on Friday in Gorleston-on-Sea, England. 

