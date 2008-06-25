Star Tracks - Wednesday, June 25, 2008
ICE, ICE, BABY
Heidi Klum and her kids, 19-month-old Johan and 4-year-old Leni (and Henry, 2, not pictured), get their last licks in with a post-lunch treat while strolling Tuesday through New York City's Greenwich Village.
AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION
Rihanna and boyfriend Chris Brown stay focused on each other while sitting in the audience Tuesday at the Black Entertainment Television Awards at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium. At the ceremony, Brown nabbed the best male RampB artist award and Rihanna performed for the crowd.
CITY SLICKERS
Back from filming Gossip Girl in the Hamptons Tuesday night, Blake Lively returns to New York City living – heading out to dinner at posh eatery Nobu with boyfriend Penn Badgley.
MOM'S DAY OUT
After being granted overnight privileges with her sons, 2-year-old Preston and 18-month-old Jayden, during a Tuesday court appearance, new aunt Britney Spears celebrates with a trip to West Hollywood boutique Fred Segal.
HAWAII FIVE-WHOA!
PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive shakes up his image while filming scenes for The Informant Tuesday in Hawaii. In the drama, directed by Ocean's 11's Steven Soderbergh, Damon plays a real-life whistleblower who takes down an agribusiness company.
TAKE-OUT TIME
A colorful Cameron Diaz takes some leftovers to go after dining with a friend at West Hollywood eatery Dan Tana's. Noticeably absent? The actress's recent companion Paul Sculfor.
FASHION FORWARD
Justin Timberlake, who's been taking advantage of the shopping scene in Paris, steps out in style Tuesday at a Givenchy party in the City of Light. The singer is in town to launch a men's fragrance for the company.
SAY 'QUESO!'
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt happen upon (another) photo opportunity after dining at Don Antonio's, a Mexican restaurant in Westwood, Calif., on Tuesday. Could the duo be celebrating the release of "Fashion," Montag's latest single?
GRIN AND BARE IT
Charlize Theron thanks a fan who gave her the shirt off his back – and then some! – during the actress's visit to MTV's TRL studios in New York City on Tuesday. Theron and her Hancock costars Will Smith and Jason Bateman (not pictured) held an autograph-signing contest on the show – and she won, having signed her name on the shirtless fan's chest the most.
WINDOW SEAT
Shia LaBeouf sits up and enjoys the view during a ride through Princeton, N.J., on Monday. The actor is in the Garden State filming Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, the sequel to last summer's hit movie.
SUMMER SHOWER
After a glamorous night out, Naomi Watts braves a New York City downpour Tuesday while out and about with beau Liev Schreiber.
2 LIVE CRÜE
Mötley Crüe members Mick Mars, Tommy Lee, Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx team up Tuesday outside Late Show with David Letterman's New York City studios. The quartet's Saints of Los Angeles – their first album with all four original members in more than 10 years – hit stores the same day.
FLYING UNDER THE RADAR
With the perfect incognito outfit (Oversized glasses? Check. Hat? Check.), a serious-looking Jessica Biel arrives Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport.
GLOVE IN THIS CLUB
Think they planned ahead? Adrien Brody – in eye-catching fingerless gloves – and girlfriend Elsa Pataky come color-coordinated Tuesday to Giorgio Armani's menswear show, held as part of Milan Fashion Week.
JUST FOR KICKS
Jack Black high-kicks his way through another round of promotion on Tuesday, bringing his high-octane animated flick Kung Fu Panda to Madrid, Spain.