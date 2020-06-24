Lucy Hale Heads to the Gym in L.A., Plus Wells Adams, Kelly Bensimon and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Work It Out
Lucy Hale makes her way to a Los Angeles gym on Monday.
Gray Day
Wells Adams flies solo for a run in Los Angeles on Monday.
Grab and Go
Kelly Bensimon grabs her drink to-go in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.
Coupled Up
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky grab a bite with his brothers Liam and Luke (not pictured) in Byron Bay, Australia, on Tuesday.
Just for Kicks
Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during a match between Bologna FC and his team at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy, on Monday.
At Arms
Another day, another dog walk for Justin Theroux, who leads his dog in New York City on Monday.
Serving It Up
Alessandra Ambrósio plays volleyball with friends on Monday on the beach in Santa Monica, California.
Feeling Puzzled?
Brooke Shields works on a puzzle that features her '80s Calvin Klein ad while at home in New York City with her daughters on Monday.
A New Leash
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner mask up for a walk with their dogs in Los Angeles on Monday.
Shorts Story
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse go hand-in-hand for a walk in London.
Take a Hike
Ariana Grande and her pooch enjoy a hike through her Beverly Hills neighborhood on Saturday.
Malibu Morning
Chris Rock spends his Father's Day on a solo bike ride around Malibu.
Dress to Impress
Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum go out for frozen yogurt at Buddhaberry in Sag Harbor, New York, over the weekend.
Four Wheels
Jim Toth leads the way for a Father's Day bike ride with Reese Witherspoon on Sunday in L.A.
Pattern Maker
Alessandra Ambrósio looks ready for summer on Friday during a stroll around L.A.
Weekend Project
Father's Day fun? Nick Lachey loads up on gardening supplies on Friday at a hardware store in Los Angeles.
It's a Celebration
Antoinae Goodman, Joshua Achillez Cochran, Troi Warren and Chance The Rapper get together at the Pre-Juneteenth Joy Ride on Thursday in Chicago.
Carrying On
Vanessa Hudgens dons a pink romper for an errand run in Los Angeles on Friday.
Weekend Vibes
Pete Wentz is almost recognizable on a quick errand run on Saturday in L.A.
Smile with Your Eyes
Selma Blair looks happy on Saturday while out in Los Angeles.
In Sync
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy an outing in Los Angeles together ahead of Father's Day.
Giving Back
Tracy Morgan, Leroy Williams and Ruperto Vanderpool volunteer at the Food Bank for New York City's Community Kitchen & Food to distribute essentials to families in need on Saturday.
Smile and Stroll
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt hold hands during a Saturday walk in Los Angeles.
Camera Man
Chris Pine jokes around with photographers in Los Angeles during a Saturday outing with girlfriend Annabelle Wallis (not pictured).
Party On
Blake Shelton celebrates his 44th birthday with family and friends, including girlfriend Gwen Stefani, over the weekend.
Date Night
Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich enjoy a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, on Friday.
Out and About
Cameron Diaz picks up a few items while running errands in Studio City, California, on Friday.
Community Activist
Tiffany Haddish speaks at the Comic and Hollywood Communities Coming Together event to mark the Juneteenth holiday in West Hollywood on Friday.
Night Out
Kelly Osbourne is dressed in head-to-toe black for an evening outing in Los Angeles on Friday.
Talented Twosome
Dave Franco and Alison Brie get cozy at the ArcLight Cinemas Pop-up Drive-in Experience in L.A. on Thursday night, where moviegoers got an advanced screening of The Rental, which Franco directed and in which Brie stars.
Mom on the Move
On Friday, Kate Middleton makes her first solo public engagement since the U.K. lockdown began in mid-March, visiting a garden center at Fakenham, near her country home of Amner Hall.
Walk and Talk
Longtime pals Chris Rock and Adam Sandler take a stroll along the beach in Malibu on Thursday.
Something Sweet
Meanwhile, Prince William stops into a bakery in nearby King's Lynn to see how local businesses are doing as they slowly reopen following coronavirus-related shut-downs.
So Hip
Cardi B has the cutest date — daughter Kulture! — at the Los Angeles listening event for pal Teyana Taylor's new LP The Album on Wednesday night.
Mellow Yellow
Vanessa Hudgens grabs dinner with her mom (not pictured) on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
Beach Bump
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger keeps a hand on her bump during a Thursday stroll in Venice Beach, California.
Kitchen Crew
Gigi Hadid makes a guest appearance on Beat Bobby Flay in an episode airing this Sunday night, June 21, at 10:30 p.m. ET on Food Network.