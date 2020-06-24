Lucy Hale Heads to the Gym in L.A., Plus Wells Adams, Kelly Bensimon and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
June 24, 2020 06:00 AM

Work It Out

The Image DIrect

Lucy Hale makes her way to a Los Angeles gym on Monday.

Gray Day

Bauer-Griffin/GC

Wells Adams flies solo for a run in Los Angeles on Monday.

Grab and Go

The Image Direct

Kelly Bensimon grabs her drink to-go in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.

Coupled Up

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky grab a bite with his brothers Liam and Luke (not pictured) in Byron Bay, Australia, on Tuesday.

Just for Kicks

Juventus FC/Getty

Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during a match between Bologna FC and his team at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy, on Monday.

At Arms

Janet Mayer/Splash

Another day, another dog walk for Justin Theroux, who leads his dog in New York City on Monday.

Serving It Up

Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrósio plays volleyball with friends on Monday on the beach in Santa Monica, California.

Feeling Puzzled?

InstarImages.com

Brooke Shields works on a puzzle that features her '80s Calvin Klein ad while at home in New York City with her daughters on Monday.

A New Leash

The Image Direct

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner mask up for a walk with their dogs in Los Angeles on Monday.

Shorts Story

The Image Direct

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse go hand-in-hand for a walk in London.

Take a Hike

Diggzy/Splash

Ariana Grande and her pooch enjoy a hike through her Beverly Hills neighborhood on Saturday. 

Malibu Morning

Brendon ONeal/Splash

Chris Rock spends his Father's Day on a solo bike ride around Malibu. 

Dress to Impress

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum go out for frozen yogurt at Buddhaberry in Sag Harbor, New York, over the weekend.

Four Wheels

The Image Direct

Jim Toth leads the way for a Father's Day bike ride with Reese Witherspoon on Sunday in L.A.

Pattern Maker

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrósio looks ready for summer on Friday during a stroll around L.A.

Weekend Project

The Image Direct

Father's Day fun? Nick Lachey loads up on gardening supplies on Friday at a hardware store in Los Angeles. 

It's a Celebration

Natasha Moustache/Getty

Antoinae Goodman, Joshua Achillez Cochran, Troi Warren and Chance The Rapper get together at the Pre-Juneteenth Joy Ride on Thursday in Chicago. 

Carrying On

Bauer-Griffin/GC

Vanessa Hudgens dons a pink romper for an errand run in Los Angeles on Friday.

Weekend Vibes

Bauer-Griffin/GC

Pete Wentz is almost recognizable on a quick errand run on Saturday in L.A.

Smile with Your Eyes

Splash

Selma Blair looks happy on Saturday while out in Los Angeles. 

In Sync

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy an outing in Los Angeles together ahead of Father's Day.

Giving Back

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Tracy Morgan, Leroy Williams and Ruperto Vanderpool volunteer at the Food Bank for New York City's Community Kitchen & Food to distribute essentials to families in need on Saturday.

Smile and Stroll

Mega Agency

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt hold hands during a Saturday walk in Los Angeles.

Camera Man

TheImageDirect.com

Chris Pine jokes around with photographers in Los Angeles during a Saturday outing with girlfriend Annabelle Wallis (not pictured).

Party On

Smithworks Vodka

Blake Shelton celebrates his 44th birthday with family and friends, including girlfriend Gwen Stefani, over the weekend. 

Date Night

BACKGRID

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich enjoy a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, on Friday.

Out and About

Mega Agency

Cameron Diaz picks up a few items while running errands in Studio City, California, on Friday.

Community Activist

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish speaks at the Comic and Hollywood Communities Coming Together event to mark the Juneteenth holiday in West Hollywood on Friday.

Night Out

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Kelly Osbourne is dressed in head-to-toe black for an evening outing in Los Angeles on Friday.

Talented Twosome

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Dave Franco and Alison Brie get cozy at the ArcLight Cinemas Pop-up Drive-in Experience in L.A. on Thursday night, where moviegoers got an advanced screening of The Rental, which Franco directed and in which Brie stars. 

Mom on the Move

PA Images

On Friday, Kate Middleton makes her first solo public engagement since the U.K. lockdown began in mid-March, visiting a garden center at Fakenham, near her country home of Amner Hall. 

Walk and Talk

BACKGRID

Longtime pals Chris Rock and Adam Sandler take a stroll along the beach in Malibu on Thursday.

Something Sweet

PA Images

Meanwhile, Prince William stops into a bakery in nearby King's Lynn to see how local businesses are doing as they slowly reopen following coronavirus-related shut-downs.

 

So Hip

Rich Fury/Getty

Cardi B has the cutest date — daughter Kulture! — at the Los Angeles listening event for pal Teyana Taylor's new LP The Album on Wednesday night. 

Mellow Yellow

The Image Direct

Vanessa Hudgens grabs dinner with her mom (not pictured) on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. 

Beach Bump

Backgrid

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger keeps a hand on her bump during a Thursday stroll in Venice Beach, California.

Kitchen Crew

Gigi Hadid makes a guest appearance on Beat Bobby Flay in an episode airing this Sunday night, June 21, at 10:30 p.m. ET on Food Network.

