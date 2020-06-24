Kate Hudson Hits the Beach in Malibu, Plus Justin Bieber, Sienna Miller and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Fun in the Sun
Kate Hudson serves up some serious summer vibes at the beach in a tie dye swimsuit on Tuesday in Malibu.
Decked in Drew
Justin Bieber goes for a joy ride on his custom Drew motorcycle on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Hot Wheels
Sienna Miller keeps a low profile while out for a bike ride on Tuesday in New York City.
Screen Time
Ana de Armas smiles while showing friends something on her phone on Tuesday in L.A.
Man on a 'Mission'
Tom Cruise is seen wearing a face mask in London as he prepares to resume filming on Mission: Impossible 7 on Tuesday.
Day Date
Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth hold hands while out for a stroll on Tuesday in Brentwood, Calif.
Game Time
Emilia Clarke plays fetch with her dog on Wednesday in London.
Solo Stroll
Miles Teller is seen out for a walk around his neighborhood on Tuesday in L.A.
Work It Out
Lucy Hale makes her way to a Los Angeles gym on Monday.
Gray Day
Wells Adams flies solo for a run in Los Angeles on Monday.
Grab and Go
Kelly Bensimon grabs her drink to-go in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.
Coupled Up
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky grab a bite with his brothers Liam and Luke (not pictured) in Byron Bay, Australia, on Tuesday.
Just for Kicks
Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during a match between Bologna FC and his team at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy, on Monday.
At Arms
Another day, another dog walk for Justin Theroux, who leads his dog in New York City on Monday.
Serving It Up
Alessandra Ambrósio plays volleyball with friends on Monday on the beach in Santa Monica, California.
Feeling Puzzled?
Brooke Shields works on a puzzle that features her '80s Calvin Klein ad while at home in New York City with her daughters on Monday.
A New Leash
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner mask up for a walk with their dogs in Los Angeles on Monday.
Shorts Story
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse go hand-in-hand for a walk in London.
Take a Hike
Ariana Grande and her pooch enjoy a hike through her Beverly Hills neighborhood on Saturday.
Malibu Morning
Chris Rock spends his Father's Day on a solo bike ride around Malibu.
Dress to Impress
Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum go out for frozen yogurt at Buddhaberry in Sag Harbor, New York, over the weekend.
Four Wheels
Jim Toth leads the way for a Father's Day bike ride with Reese Witherspoon on Sunday in L.A.
Pattern Maker
Alessandra Ambrósio looks ready for summer on Friday during a stroll around L.A.
Weekend Project
Father's Day fun? Nick Lachey loads up on gardening supplies on Friday at a hardware store in Los Angeles.
It's a Celebration
Antoinae Goodman, Joshua Achillez Cochran, Troi Warren and Chance The Rapper get together at the Pre-Juneteenth Joy Ride on Thursday in Chicago.
Carrying On
Vanessa Hudgens dons a pink romper for an errand run in Los Angeles on Friday.
Weekend Vibes
Pete Wentz is almost recognizable on a quick errand run on Saturday in L.A.
Smile with Your Eyes
Selma Blair looks happy on Saturday while out in Los Angeles.
In Sync
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy an outing in Los Angeles together ahead of Father's Day.
Giving Back
Tracy Morgan, Leroy Williams and Ruperto Vanderpool volunteer at the Food Bank for New York City's Community Kitchen & Food to distribute essentials to families in need on Saturday.
Smile and Stroll
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt hold hands during a Saturday walk in Los Angeles.
Camera Man
Chris Pine jokes around with photographers in Los Angeles during a Saturday outing with girlfriend Annabelle Wallis (not pictured).
Party On
Blake Shelton celebrates his 44th birthday with family and friends, including girlfriend Gwen Stefani, over the weekend.
Date Night
Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich enjoy a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, on Friday.
Out and About
Cameron Diaz picks up a few items while running errands in Studio City, California, on Friday.
Community Activist
Tiffany Haddish speaks at the Comic and Hollywood Communities Coming Together event to mark the Juneteenth holiday in West Hollywood on Friday.
Night Out
Kelly Osbourne is dressed in head-to-toe black for an evening outing in Los Angeles on Friday.