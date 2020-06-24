Kate Hudson Hits the Beach in Malibu, Plus Justin Bieber, Sienna Miller and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
June 24, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 98

Fun in the Sun

Backgrid

Kate Hudson serves up some serious summer vibes at the beach in a tie dye swimsuit on Tuesday in Malibu. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 98

Decked in Drew

The Image Direct

Justin Bieber goes for a joy ride on his custom Drew motorcycle on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

3 of 98

Hot Wheels

The Image Direct

Sienna Miller keeps a low profile while out for a bike ride on Tuesday in New York City. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 98

Screen Time

Shutterstock

Ana de Armas smiles while showing friends something on her phone on Tuesday in L.A. 

Advertisement

5 of 98

Man on a 'Mission'

Splash

Tom Cruise is seen wearing a face mask in London as he prepares to resume filming on Mission: Impossible 7 on Tuesday. 

6 of 98

Day Date

Backgrid

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth hold hands while out for a stroll on Tuesday in Brentwood, Calif. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 98

Game Time

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke plays fetch with her dog on Wednesday in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 98

Solo Stroll

The Image Direct

Miles Teller is seen out for a walk around his neighborhood on Tuesday in L.A. 

Advertisement

9 of 98

Work It Out

The Image DIrect

Lucy Hale makes her way to a Los Angeles gym on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 98

Gray Day

Bauer-Griffin/GC

Wells Adams flies solo for a run in Los Angeles on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 98

Grab and Go

The Image Direct

Kelly Bensimon grabs her drink to-go in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 98

Coupled Up

Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky grab a bite with his brothers Liam and Luke (not pictured) in Byron Bay, Australia, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 98

Just for Kicks

Juventus FC/Getty

Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during a match between Bologna FC and his team at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 98

At Arms

Janet Mayer/Splash

Another day, another dog walk for Justin Theroux, who leads his dog in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 98

Serving It Up

Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrósio plays volleyball with friends on Monday on the beach in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 98

Feeling Puzzled?

InstarImages.com

Brooke Shields works on a puzzle that features her '80s Calvin Klein ad while at home in New York City with her daughters on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 98

A New Leash

The Image Direct

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner mask up for a walk with their dogs in Los Angeles on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 98

Shorts Story

The Image Direct

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse go hand-in-hand for a walk in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 98

Take a Hike

Diggzy/Splash

Ariana Grande and her pooch enjoy a hike through her Beverly Hills neighborhood on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 98

Malibu Morning

Brendon ONeal/Splash

Chris Rock spends his Father's Day on a solo bike ride around Malibu. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 98

Dress to Impress

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum go out for frozen yogurt at Buddhaberry in Sag Harbor, New York, over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 98

Four Wheels

The Image Direct

Jim Toth leads the way for a Father's Day bike ride with Reese Witherspoon on Sunday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 98

Pattern Maker

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrósio looks ready for summer on Friday during a stroll around L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 98

Weekend Project

The Image Direct

Father's Day fun? Nick Lachey loads up on gardening supplies on Friday at a hardware store in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 98

It's a Celebration

Natasha Moustache/Getty

Antoinae Goodman, Joshua Achillez Cochran, Troi Warren and Chance The Rapper get together at the Pre-Juneteenth Joy Ride on Thursday in Chicago. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 98

Carrying On

Bauer-Griffin/GC

Vanessa Hudgens dons a pink romper for an errand run in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 98

Weekend Vibes

Bauer-Griffin/GC

Pete Wentz is almost recognizable on a quick errand run on Saturday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 98

Smile with Your Eyes

Splash

Selma Blair looks happy on Saturday while out in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 98

In Sync

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy an outing in Los Angeles together ahead of Father's Day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 98

Giving Back

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Tracy Morgan, Leroy Williams and Ruperto Vanderpool volunteer at the Food Bank for New York City's Community Kitchen & Food to distribute essentials to families in need on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 98

Smile and Stroll

Mega Agency

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt hold hands during a Saturday walk in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 98

Camera Man

TheImageDirect.com

Chris Pine jokes around with photographers in Los Angeles during a Saturday outing with girlfriend Annabelle Wallis (not pictured).

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 98

Party On

Smithworks Vodka

Blake Shelton celebrates his 44th birthday with family and friends, including girlfriend Gwen Stefani, over the weekend. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 98

Date Night

BACKGRID

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich enjoy a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 98

Out and About

Mega Agency

Cameron Diaz picks up a few items while running errands in Studio City, California, on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 98

Community Activist

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish speaks at the Comic and Hollywood Communities Coming Together event to mark the Juneteenth holiday in West Hollywood on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 98

Night Out

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Kelly Osbourne is dressed in head-to-toe black for an evening outing in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 98