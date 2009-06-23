Star Tracks: Wednesday, June 24, 2009
GRAY DAY
Zac Efron keeps his luscious locks under wraps while leaving a Burbank, Calif., studio on Tuesday. The heartthrob was filming an episode of the sketch comedy series Robot Chicken with actors Seth Green and Breckin Meyer.
GOTTA JETT
Kristen Stewart channels her inner Joan Jett Tuesday on the set of The Runaways in L.A. The Twilight starlet is suiting up as the rocker for the edgy biopic – and has even been spending time with the musician herself.
DAPPER DEPP
Johnny Depp keeps it color-coordinated at the Los Angeles Film Festival premiere of his latest film, Public Enemies, on Tuesday. The buzzworthy gangster flick also stars actors Christian Bale and Channing Tatum.
SUPER SOAKER
Look who's ready for summer! Baring her beach-ready body, Hilary Duff braves the waves Wednesday in a sleek black bikini during her Hawaiian getaway.
JUST FOR LAUGHS
What a joker! Reese Witherspoon finds her funny bone alongside her equally amused costar Paul Rudd while filming a scene Tuesday for their comedy, How Do You Know, in Washington, D.C..
'KEEP'ING UP
After receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Cameron Diaz makes her way to the Big Apple for an appearance Wednesday on Good Morning America, where she promoted her new film, My Sister's Keeper. In the film, which opens June 26, Diaz plays a mother trying to save her child, who has leukemia.
MODEL PARENT
Could she be satisfying a pregnancy craving? An expectant Gisele Bündchen steps out for a casual lunch Tuesday at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles.
SPECIAL DELIVERY
Thumbs up! Joan Rivers – who donated her Celebrity Apprentice winnings (provided by the MAC AIDS Fund) to the charity God's Love We Deliver – is on hand Tuesday as the organization packs up their 10 millionth meal for the homebound in New York City.
CIAO, MILANO!
PEOPLE's Hottest Bachelor Chace Crawford does his title justice overseas in a pinstriped Emporio Armani suit while attending the designer's menswear show at Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday.
SPIN CYCLE
Just call her the transporter! Jennifer Aniston gets a handle on an old-fashioned rickshaw Tuesday while on the Atlantic City set of her comedy Bounty Hunter.
MORNING STAR
After glamming up for Monday's L.A. premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, a casual Megan Fox starts a new day with a coffee run Tuesday in Los Angeles with on-again, off-again beau Brian Austin Green.
ON THE MOVE
Despite filing for divorce the day before, an incognito Kate Gosselin still keeps her spirits up while running errands Tuesday in Reading, Pa.
CULTURE CLUB
Demi Moore steps out for a little art appreciation, visiting the Louvre Museum in Paris on Tuesday. The previous evening, the actress hit the town for dinner with daughters Scout, 17, Tallulah, 15, and pal Kylie Minogue.
BAGGAGE CARRIER
With the help of a wind gust, Josh Duhamel flashes a peek of his abs as he rolls some luggage outside his Brentwood, Calif., home on Wednesday.
GOING MOBILE
We've got his number! Tracy Morgan goes undercover as a cell-phone promoter Tuesday on the set of his new flick A Couple of Dicks in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Kevin Smith-directed comedy also stars Bruce Willis, Seann William Scott and Adam Brody.