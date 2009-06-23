Star Tracks: Wednesday, June 24, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 15

GRAY DAY

Credit: Starzlife

Zac Efron keeps his luscious locks under wraps while leaving a Burbank, Calif., studio on Tuesday. The heartthrob was filming an episode of the sketch comedy series Robot Chicken with actors Seth Green and Breckin Meyer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

GOTTA JETT

Credit: Flynet

Kristen Stewart channels her inner Joan Jett Tuesday on the set of The Runaways in L.A. The Twilight starlet is suiting up as the rocker for the edgy biopic – and has even been spending time with the musician herself.

3 of 15

DAPPER DEPP

Credit: Brian To/Elevation Photos

Johnny Depp keeps it color-coordinated at the Los Angeles Film Festival premiere of his latest film, Public Enemies, on Tuesday. The buzzworthy gangster flick also stars actors Christian Bale and Channing Tatum.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

SUPER SOAKER

Credit: Starsurf/Splash News Online

Look who's ready for summer! Baring her beach-ready body, Hilary Duff braves the waves Wednesday in a sleek black bikini during her Hawaiian getaway.

See more stars take it off in Beach Patrol!

Advertisement

5 of 15

JUST FOR LAUGHS

Credit: Splash News Online

What a joker! Reese Witherspoon finds her funny bone alongside her equally amused costar Paul Rudd while filming a scene Tuesday for their comedy, How Do You Know, in Washington, D.C..

6 of 15

'KEEP'ING UP

Credit: Ron Asadorian-Eddie Mejia/Splash News Online

After receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Cameron Diaz makes her way to the Big Apple for an appearance Wednesday on Good Morning America, where she promoted her new film, My Sister's Keeper. In the film, which opens June 26, Diaz plays a mother trying to save her child, who has leukemia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

MODEL PARENT

Credit: Ramey

Could she be satisfying a pregnancy craving? An expectant Gisele Bündchen steps out for a casual lunch Tuesday at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

SPECIAL DELIVERY

Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Thumbs up! Joan Rivers – who donated her Celebrity Apprentice winnings (provided by the MAC AIDS Fund) to the charity God's Love We Deliver – is on hand Tuesday as the organization packs up their 10 millionth meal for the homebound in New York City.

Advertisement

9 of 15

CIAO, MILANO!

Credit: Venturelli/WireImage

PEOPLE's Hottest Bachelor Chace Crawford does his title justice overseas in a pinstriped Emporio Armani suit while attending the designer's menswear show at Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

SPIN CYCLE

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Just call her the transporter! Jennifer Aniston gets a handle on an old-fashioned rickshaw Tuesday while on the Atlantic City set of her comedy Bounty Hunter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

MORNING STAR

Credit: Kevin Perkins/James Breeden/Pacific Coast News

After glamming up for Monday's L.A. premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, a casual Megan Fox starts a new day with a coffee run Tuesday in Los Angeles with on-again, off-again beau Brian Austin Green.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

ON THE MOVE

Credit: Tom Meinelt-Jason Winslow/Splash News Online

Despite filing for divorce the day before, an incognito Kate Gosselin still keeps her spirits up while running errands Tuesday in Reading, Pa.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

CULTURE CLUB

Credit: Le Floch/Sipa

Demi Moore steps out for a little art appreciation, visiting the Louvre Museum in Paris on Tuesday. The previous evening, the actress hit the town for dinner with daughters Scout, 17, Tallulah, 15, and pal Kylie Minogue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

BAGGAGE CARRIER

Credit: Fame Pictures

With the help of a wind gust, Josh Duhamel flashes a peek of his abs as he rolls some luggage outside his Brentwood, Calif., home on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

GOING MOBILE

Credit: Brian Prahl/Splash News Online

We've got his number! Tracy Morgan goes undercover as a cell-phone promoter Tuesday on the set of his new flick A Couple of Dicks in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Kevin Smith-directed comedy also stars Bruce Willis, Seann William Scott and Adam Brody.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff