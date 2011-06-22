Star Tracks: Wednesday, June 22, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

'TRUE' LOVE

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Anna Paquin stays close to husband and costar Stephen Moyer Tuesday at the red carpet premiere of True Blood's fourth season, held at the Cinerama Dome in L.A.

REST ASSURED

Credit: Ramey

Take five! Suri, 5, breaks from her shopping duties Tuesday with mom Katie Holmes at the Bal Harbor Shops in Miami, where the mom-daughter duo have relished in their beachy getaway.

FAMOUS FANS

Credit: Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart step out to support New Moon director Chris Weitz Tuesday at a screening of his new film, A Better Life, at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

SKIRTING THE ISSUE

Credit: Daniel/INF

Stepping out without beau Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston weathers New York City's summer heat in a sheer white skirt Tuesday.

THE FULL 'MONTE'

Credit: Pixel Photo Inc/Splash News Online

After sharing the stage with her guy, Selena Gomez takes the mic at the Miami International Mall, where she talked up her new movie, Monte Carlo (out July 1), on Tuesday.

REV, YOUR ENGINE!

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Rev Run rides shotgun as new dad Nick Cannon takes the wheel Tuesday at the opening of a Mercedes-Benz Manhattan dealership in New York.

AT ARM'S LENGTH

Credit: Charley Gallay/WireImage

Nicole Richie hugs it out with a newly single Paris Hilton Tuesday at a bowling party for mutual friend Charlotte Ronson's I Heart Ronson collection for JCPenney, held at the Spare Room in Hollywood.

HEART OF THE MATTER

Credit: Splash News Online

After arriving in Australia with on-again boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus continues her Gypsy Heart tour Tuesday, rocking out during a concert at the country's Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

GOING TO MAT

Credit: Gonzalo/Bauer-Griffin

Geared up and ready for a workout, a pregnant January Jones heads to her prenatal yoga class Tuesday in L.A.

WALK THE LINE

Credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Splash News Online

DWTS runner-up Kirstie Alley exercises great caution while showing off her svelte physique on Tuesday during a shopping trip in Manhattan.

GET SHORTY

Credit: Kevin Perkins/Pedro Andrade/Pacific Coast News

They're taking it in stride! Tom Brady gets a hand from older son Jack, 3, as they head out in Malibu on Tuesday.

HEEL THYSELF

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Liv Tyler is a bona fide gam-azon in a pretty lip-print DKNY number while out in New York City on Tuesday.

SHOWING HER STRIPES

Credit: Flynet

Yes, she can keep pace with the best of them! Heidi Klum maintains her supermodel silhouette with a jog Tuesday through New York City.

WHITE OF WAY

Credit: Splash News Online

Leighton Meester wows in white Tuesday on the Boston set of her latest comedy I Hate You, Dad, which also stars Adam Sandler and SNL funnyman Andy Samberg.

EYE SPY

Credit: Amanda Schwab/Startraks

Just in time for summer! Brooke Shields tries on a cool pair of shades while browsing the Beauty.com accessories launch event Tuesday in New York City.

By People Staff