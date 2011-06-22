Star Tracks: Wednesday, June 22, 2011
'TRUE' LOVE
Anna Paquin stays close to husband and costar Stephen Moyer Tuesday at the red carpet premiere of True Blood's fourth season, held at the Cinerama Dome in L.A.
REST ASSURED
Take five! Suri, 5, breaks from her shopping duties Tuesday with mom Katie Holmes at the Bal Harbor Shops in Miami, where the mom-daughter duo have relished in their beachy getaway.
FAMOUS FANS
Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart step out to support New Moon director Chris Weitz Tuesday at a screening of his new film, A Better Life, at the Los Angeles Film Festival.
SKIRTING THE ISSUE
Stepping out without beau Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston weathers New York City's summer heat in a sheer white skirt Tuesday.
THE FULL 'MONTE'
After sharing the stage with her guy, Selena Gomez takes the mic at the Miami International Mall, where she talked up her new movie, Monte Carlo (out July 1), on Tuesday.
REV, YOUR ENGINE!
Rev Run rides shotgun as new dad Nick Cannon takes the wheel Tuesday at the opening of a Mercedes-Benz Manhattan dealership in New York.
AT ARM'S LENGTH
Nicole Richie hugs it out with a newly single Paris Hilton Tuesday at a bowling party for mutual friend Charlotte Ronson's I Heart Ronson collection for JCPenney, held at the Spare Room in Hollywood.
HEART OF THE MATTER
After arriving in Australia with on-again boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus continues her Gypsy Heart tour Tuesday, rocking out during a concert at the country's Brisbane Entertainment Centre.
GOING TO MAT
Geared up and ready for a workout, a pregnant January Jones heads to her prenatal yoga class Tuesday in L.A.
WALK THE LINE
DWTS runner-up Kirstie Alley exercises great caution while showing off her svelte physique on Tuesday during a shopping trip in Manhattan.
GET SHORTY
They're taking it in stride! Tom Brady gets a hand from older son Jack, 3, as they head out in Malibu on Tuesday.
HEEL THYSELF
Liv Tyler is a bona fide gam-azon in a pretty lip-print DKNY number while out in New York City on Tuesday.
SHOWING HER STRIPES
Yes, she can keep pace with the best of them! Heidi Klum maintains her supermodel silhouette with a jog Tuesday through New York City.
WHITE OF WAY
Leighton Meester wows in white Tuesday on the Boston set of her latest comedy I Hate You, Dad, which also stars Adam Sandler and SNL funnyman Andy Samberg.
EYE SPY
Just in time for summer! Brooke Shields tries on a cool pair of shades while browsing the Beauty.com accessories launch event Tuesday in New York City.