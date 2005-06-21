Star Tracks - Wednesday, June 22, 2005
AB FAB
David Beckham reveals his fine form while swimming in the Mediterranean on Tuesday. The Real Madrid soccer star is vacationing in Saint-Tropez with his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria.
IN HER SHOES
A stiletto-sporting Jennifer Aniston strolls with Joey Lauren Adams in a scene for their film The Break Up in Chicago on Tuesday. In the romantic comedy, Aniston plays a woman living with her ex (Vince Vaughn) to pay off a mortgage.
HAPPY TRAILS
They broke up in January, but that didn't keep Kate Bosworth and Orlando Bloom from horsing around during a three-hour private ride in Australia's Hunter Valley on Sunday. (Bosworth has been Down Under filming Superman Returns.) Although his rep insists the exes are just friends, Bloom told PEOPLE in May, "We are very close. … She'll always be a part of my life."
BIRTHDAY GIRL
Lindsay Lohan, who turns 19 on July 2, leaves her early birthday party in the wee hours on Monday at Hollywood hot spot Basque, where guests included her mom, Dina, Nicole Richie and Adam "DJ A.M." Goldstein. Earlier, it was all about work – she attended the Herbie: Fully Loaded premiere and afterparty.
PUFF DADDY
Leonardo DiCaprio takes a smoke break while filming the Martin Scorsese-directed The Departed in Boston on Tuesday. The actor's neck still shows the cut he received last week when he was hit with a bottle at an L.A. party; he's since filed a police complaint.
FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS!
Tom Cruise gives sweetie Katie Holmes a shoulder to lean on Monday in Madrid. The couple had dinner that night with the family of his ex, Penelope Cruz, at the restaurant Casa Lucio, then met up with Cruz at the local Church of Scientology. Cruz's father, Eduardo, later told Spanish television that Holmes is "a really beautiful person."
LONG-DISTANCE LOVE
Matthew McConaughey takes a Frisbee break on the Alabama set of his movie Failure to Launch on Monday. Meanwhile, in Spain that same day, girlfriend Penelope Cruz, meets up with her ex, Tom Cruise, and his new fiancée, Katie Holmes. Cruz is in her native country preparing to shoot the Pedro Almodovar comedy Volver.
PRINTS CHARMING
Bring on the baby pictures! Heath Ledger, with pregnant girlfriend Michelle Williams, totes a new photo printer in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday. The couple, who met a year ago while filming Brokeback Mountain, live in Brooklyn.
WELL HEELED
Walking tall, Jessica Simpson makes a pit stop while on the road with husband Nick Lachey in Los Angeles on Monday.
MAUI WOWIE
Jake Gyllenhaal, one of PEOPLE's 50 Hottest Bachelors this year, sizzles under the sun while on a surfing trip in Maui on Saturday.
MAKING THE SCENE
Kelly Osbourne, who recently entered a treatment center "to deal with personal issues," according to her rep, still finds time to hit the Hollywood hot spot Spider Club on Monday. The singer has been out promoting her new album, Sleeping in the Nothing.
DOG DAYS OF SUMMER
Christina Aguilera takes her two Papillon pups, Chui and Stinky, for a stroll in Beverly Hills on Monday. Rumor has it that the singer will wed her music executive fiancé, Jordan Bratman, within the next few weeks.