Star Tracks - Wednesday, June 21, 2006
MANE ATTRACTION
Jessica Simpson and Eva Longoria show two heads are better than one when both are clients of hairstylist Ken Paves. The pals and the Hollywood coiffeur attended the T-Mobile Sidekick 3 launch party Tuesday along with Nicole Richie, Mischa Barton and her beau Cisco Adler.
DANCING QUEEN
Nicole Richie, who's reportedly off-again with boyfriend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein, hits the floor at the T-Mobile party in Hollywood.
WHAT A SCOOP!
Maggie Gyllenhaal, who's pregnant with her first child, indulges a sweet craving during a stroll with fiancé Peter Sarsgaard (not pictured) in New York City's West Village on Tuesday.
MAN ABOUT TOWN
Meanwhile brother Jake Gyllenhaal takes to the New York City streets for a coffee run with pals. The actor will soon head west to begin filming Zodiac, based on the real-life '70s San Francisco serial killer.
SWADDLE OF JOY
New mom Rachel Weisz keeps her son (born June 1), with fiancé director Darren Aronofsky, under wraps Tuesday during an outing in New York City.
POD PERSON
New dad Matt Damon – who welcomed Isabella June 11 with wife Luciana – gets to work on his iPod before working out his bod Tuesday in Florida. Next month, Damon begins filming Ocean's Thirteen.
HOME PRIDE
Charity does begin at home: Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas bring a touch of Hollywood glamour to her native Wales during a visit Monday to open a national Children's Hospital in Cardiff.
ONE BIG FAMILY
Birthday girl Nicole Kidman (she turned 39) and fiancé Keith Urban, who are Down Under for their nuptials, practice domestic duties – including picking up Kidman's niece from a Sydney school Tuesday.
ARRIVAL PARTY
Naomi Watts lands in Sydney early Wednesday to attend longtime pal Kidman's wedding. "I'm very excited for my friend," Watts told the press, but said she wasn't "at liberty to discuss" any details of the nuptials.
FEMALE BONDING
Rosario Dawson hugs it out with actress Kerry Washington at a V-Day "Until the Violence Stops" event, a two-week global festival to end violence against women, Monday in New York City.
'BELL' OF THE BALL
Brittany Murphy gives a big hand to herself Tuesday in New York City as she celebrates the news that she'll be the voice of Tinker Bell in the upcoming Disney animated movie. It fits her résumé: Murphy already voices the character Luanne Platter on King of the Hill.
FAMILIAR TERRITORY
Who's that girl? A platinum-blonde Sienna Miller, with on-again boyfriend Jude Law, takes to the streets of downtown New York City after a lunch date Sunday.
'X' FACTOR
Hugh Jackman and director Brett Ratner give male bonding a new symbol at the Shanghai premiere of X-Men: The Last Stand on Monday.
BALANCING ACT
Ashley Olsen – who has her hands full – takes it one step at a time Tuesday during an outing in Malibu.
DOUBLE TAKE
Bruce Willis stands tall next to costar Hammy the squirrel, while promoting his animated film Over the Hedge in Mexico City on Monday.