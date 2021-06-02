Rachel Brosnahan and Marin Hinkle Look Marvelous in N.Y.C., Plus Matt James, Olivia Culpo and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated June 02, 2021 11:54 AM

1 of 99

Glam Gals

Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

Rachel Brosnahan and Marin Hinkle pose in costume on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 1 in N.Y.C.'s West Village.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 99

City Cruiser

Credit: The Image Direct

Matt James takes a Citi bike for a spin around N.Y.C. on June 1.

3 of 99

Workout Complete

Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com

Olivia Culpo leaves her pilates class in a black matching set and slides on June 1 in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 99

Dinner Date

Credit: BACKGRID

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin leave Craig's restaurant after dinner in West Hollywood on June 1.

Advertisement

5 of 99

Big Apple Bound

Credit: The Image Direct

Tyler Cameron and girlfriend Camila Kendra catch a flight to N.Y.C. on June 1.

6 of 99

Out & About

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kaia Gerber steps out in a comfy outfit with her hands full as she makes her way through L.A. on June 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 99

Baby Blues

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Joe Manganiello wears a blue button up and jeans while out in L.A. on June 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 99

City Stroll

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Sienna Miller is seen walking hand-in-hand with Archie Keswick in Hudson River Park on June 1 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

9 of 99

Snack Time

Credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Kit Harington stops for snacks while running errands in N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side on June 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 99

Going Green

Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski wears a green matching set while out in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca on June 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 99

Street Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Margaret Qualley wears a hoodie, sneakers and a Celine bag out in N.Y.C. on May 31.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 99

Animal Magnetism

Credit: Shutterstock

Nina Dobrev cracks up after greeting a mule toting Kate Hudson's King St. Vodka and CANN Social Tonics over Memorial Day Weekend. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 99

Wheely Fun Time

Credit: Courtesy Radio Flyer

Tia Mowry Hardrict gets kids Cree and Cairo ready for a ride while showcasing the latest from Radio Flyer, the brand's first-ever product for adults, the Flyer electric bike.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 99

Born to Be Wild

Credit: Maciel / BACKGRID

Avril Lavigne takes a ride on a hot pink electric motorcycle in Malibu on May 31. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 99

Birthday Girl

Credit: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Normani celebrates her 25th birthday in an all-leather look at Craigs in L.A. on May 31. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 99

So Fetching

Credit: DIGGZY/JP / SplashNews.com

Zach Braff tosses a toy to his dog at a Pasadena dog park on June 1. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 99

Shopping Spree

Credit: The Image Direct

Jon Hamm picks up some flowers while grocery shopping in L.A. on May 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 99

Talk of the Town

Credit: NHPIX/MEGA

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor takes a sunny stroll on May 31 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 99

Arts and Crafts

Credit: The Image Direct

Katie Holmes is seen walking through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood with art supplies in tow on May 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 99

Sing Thing

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Ne-Yo performs from the top of One World Observatory in N.Y.C. on Monday night during the Side By Side: A Celebration of Service concert to honor those who've served and raise funds for Northwell Health's Military Liaison Services Program,

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 99

Brunch Buddies

Credit: RMBI/Backgrid

Chris Martin and pal Gavin Rossdale head to brunch together in Malibu on May 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 99

Go Team

Credit: Scott Cunningham/Getty

Spike Lee shows his support for the New York Knicks as they take on the Atlanta Hawks on May 28 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 99

Laid-Back Look

Credit: FIA/MEGA

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker are seen grabbing coffee and groceries in Bel-Air on May 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 99

Red Carpet Recognition

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige is inducted into The Apollo Theater's Walk of Fame on May 28 in New York City. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 99

'Wonder'-ful Breakfast

Credit: LESE/BACKGRID

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot grabs baguettes and other treats from a bakery in L.A. on May 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 99

Red Hot

Credit: VAEM/BACKGRID

Bethenny Frankel goes for a swim in a red one-piece bathing suit on May 30 in Miami Beach. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 99

Practice Makes Perfect

Credit: DPPI/Jean Catuffe/Livemedia/Shutterstock

Rafael Nadal jokes around while practicing on the court during the French Open on May 29 in Paris. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 99

Hands On

Credit: Matt Agudo/Splash

Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell hold hands while out for a stroll in the Hamptons together on May 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 99

Stars in Stripes

Credit: BG004/Getty

Jennifer Garner holds hands with her mom Patricia Ann while out and about in L.A. on May 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 99

Have Mercy

Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

John Stamos reunites with The Beach Boys onstage in San Diego.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 99

Long May They Rainbow

Credit: P&P/MEGA

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum get matched up for a Malibu shopping trip.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 99

Better in Color

Credit: ShotbyNYP/BACKGRID

Lizzo is all smiles wearing a bright pop of color on a night out in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 99

Pardon Her French

Credit: Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock

Naomi Osaka wins her first match of the 2021 French Open only to be fined $15K for not speaking to the press.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 99

Father and Sun

Credit: Van Valkenbug/MEGA

Rob Lowe enjoys a day at the beach with his son, John Owen Lowe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 99

Rockstar Duet

Credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Megan Fox joins Machine Gun Kelly onstage at the Indianapolis 500 weekend concert.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 99

Pearly White

Credit: BACKGRID

Eva Longoria is all smiles in all white as she steps out with friends in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 99

A Quieter Place

Credit: Bob Levey/Getty Images

John Krasinski and J-Mac are buddy-buddy at a Houston screening for <em>A Quiet Place Part II</em>.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 99

Just Marvelous

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Rachel Brosnahan gets back into character on the set of <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em> in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 99

Thunder and Lightning

Credit: MTRX/BACKGRID

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky grab breakfast with their parents in Woollahra, Australia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 99

Living Legend

Credit: Shahar Azran/WireImage

Mary J. Blige looks incredible at her induction into the Apollo Walk of Fame ceremony at The Apollo Theater on May 28 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 99

Set Sighting

Credit: The Image Direct

Jessica Chastain walks onto the set of The Good Nurse in Norwalk, Connecticut on May 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 99

Break Time

Credit: BACKGRID

Lily James heads to her trailer after filming scenes for Hulu's Pam and Tommy in L.A. on May 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 99

Camera Ready

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Hemsworth films scenes for Thor: Love and Thunder on May 27 in Centennial Parklands in Sydney.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 99

Late Night Chat

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Billy Porter makes a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 27 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 99

Golden Gal

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion shows off her iHeart award for best collaboration for "Savage (Remix)" at The Dolby Theatre in L.A. on May 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 99

Date Night

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly cuddle up at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in L.A. on May 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 99

Fitness Fashion

Credit: Pichichipixx.com / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez wears a lavender matching workout set to Anatomy gym in Miami on May 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 99

Keeping It Casual

Credit: The Image Direct

Ben Affleck wears a baseball cap, t-shirt and jeans while out in L.A. on May 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 99

In Memory Of

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Sherri Shepherd takes the mic during the Paul Mooney tribute show at The Laugh Factory on May 27 in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 99

Premiere Partners

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

J.J. Abrams and John Krasinski attend the L.A. screening of A Quiet Place Part II at the Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on May 27 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 99

Elton Tribute

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Demi Lovato performs at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 99

Back in Action

Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

Gemma Arterton poses at a photocall to celebrate the opening of Walden at the Harold Pinter Theatre on May 27 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 99

Darling in Denim

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Julianne Moore wears a big smile while out in a denim shirt and jeans on May 27 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 99

Season 2 Sneak

Credit: Splash News Online

Phoebe Dynevor shoots scenes for season 2 of Bridgerton on May 27 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 99

Skater Girl

Credit: Backgrid

Avril Lavigne wears a cropped tank and boots on her way to coffee with a friend on May 27 in Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 99

On the Go

Credit: SplashNews.com

Keanu Reeves carries his leftovers as he leaves his hotel to head to the studio in Berlin on May 27. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 99

Full Glam

Credit: Isa Foltin/Getty

Joan Collins shows off her timeless style at the Villa Remus Press Day on May 26 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 99