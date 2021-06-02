Rachel Brosnahan and Marin Hinkle Look Marvelous in N.Y.C., Plus Matt James, Olivia Culpo and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Glam Gals
Rachel Brosnahan and Marin Hinkle pose in costume on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 1 in N.Y.C.'s West Village.
City Cruiser
Matt James takes a Citi bike for a spin around N.Y.C. on June 1.
Workout Complete
Olivia Culpo leaves her pilates class in a black matching set and slides on June 1 in West Hollywood.
Dinner Date
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin leave Craig's restaurant after dinner in West Hollywood on June 1.
Big Apple Bound
Tyler Cameron and girlfriend Camila Kendra catch a flight to N.Y.C. on June 1.
Out & About
Kaia Gerber steps out in a comfy outfit with her hands full as she makes her way through L.A. on June 1.
Baby Blues
Joe Manganiello wears a blue button up and jeans while out in L.A. on June 1.
City Stroll
Sienna Miller is seen walking hand-in-hand with Archie Keswick in Hudson River Park on June 1 in N.Y.C.
Snack Time
Kit Harington stops for snacks while running errands in N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side on June 1.
Going Green
Emily Ratajkowski wears a green matching set while out in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca on June 1.
Street Style
Margaret Qualley wears a hoodie, sneakers and a Celine bag out in N.Y.C. on May 31.
Animal Magnetism
Nina Dobrev cracks up after greeting a mule toting Kate Hudson's King St. Vodka and CANN Social Tonics over Memorial Day Weekend.
Wheely Fun Time
Tia Mowry Hardrict gets kids Cree and Cairo ready for a ride while showcasing the latest from Radio Flyer, the brand's first-ever product for adults, the Flyer electric bike.
Born to Be Wild
Avril Lavigne takes a ride on a hot pink electric motorcycle in Malibu on May 31.
Birthday Girl
Normani celebrates her 25th birthday in an all-leather look at Craigs in L.A. on May 31.
So Fetching
Zach Braff tosses a toy to his dog at a Pasadena dog park on June 1.
Shopping Spree
Jon Hamm picks up some flowers while grocery shopping in L.A. on May 30.
Talk of the Town
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor takes a sunny stroll on May 31 in London.
Arts and Crafts
Katie Holmes is seen walking through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood with art supplies in tow on May 27.
Sing Thing
Ne-Yo performs from the top of One World Observatory in N.Y.C. on Monday night during the Side By Side: A Celebration of Service concert to honor those who've served and raise funds for Northwell Health's Military Liaison Services Program,
Brunch Buddies
Chris Martin and pal Gavin Rossdale head to brunch together in Malibu on May 30.
Go Team
Spike Lee shows his support for the New York Knicks as they take on the Atlanta Hawks on May 28 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Laid-Back Look
Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker are seen grabbing coffee and groceries in Bel-Air on May 29.
Red Carpet Recognition
Mary J. Blige is inducted into The Apollo Theater's Walk of Fame on May 28 in New York City.
'Wonder'-ful Breakfast
Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot grabs baguettes and other treats from a bakery in L.A. on May 30.
Red Hot
Bethenny Frankel goes for a swim in a red one-piece bathing suit on May 30 in Miami Beach.
Practice Makes Perfect
Rafael Nadal jokes around while practicing on the court during the French Open on May 29 in Paris.
Hands On
Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell hold hands while out for a stroll in the Hamptons together on May 30.
Stars in Stripes
Jennifer Garner holds hands with her mom Patricia Ann while out and about in L.A. on May 28.
Have Mercy
John Stamos reunites with The Beach Boys onstage in San Diego.
Long May They Rainbow
Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum get matched up for a Malibu shopping trip.
Better in Color
Lizzo is all smiles wearing a bright pop of color on a night out in West Hollywood.
Pardon Her French
Naomi Osaka wins her first match of the 2021 French Open only to be fined $15K for not speaking to the press.
Father and Sun
Rob Lowe enjoys a day at the beach with his son, John Owen Lowe.
Rockstar Duet
Megan Fox joins Machine Gun Kelly onstage at the Indianapolis 500 weekend concert.
Pearly White
Eva Longoria is all smiles in all white as she steps out with friends in Beverly Hills.
A Quieter Place
John Krasinski and J-Mac are buddy-buddy at a Houston screening for <em>A Quiet Place Part II</em>.
Just Marvelous
Rachel Brosnahan gets back into character on the set of <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em> in N.Y.C.
Thunder and Lightning
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky grab breakfast with their parents in Woollahra, Australia.
Living Legend
Mary J. Blige looks incredible at her induction into the Apollo Walk of Fame ceremony at The Apollo Theater on May 28 in N.Y.C.
Set Sighting
Jessica Chastain walks onto the set of The Good Nurse in Norwalk, Connecticut on May 27.
Break Time
Lily James heads to her trailer after filming scenes for Hulu's Pam and Tommy in L.A. on May 28.
Camera Ready
Chris Hemsworth films scenes for Thor: Love and Thunder on May 27 in Centennial Parklands in Sydney.
Late Night Chat
Billy Porter makes a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 27 in N.Y.C.
Golden Gal
Megan Thee Stallion shows off her iHeart award for best collaboration for "Savage (Remix)" at The Dolby Theatre in L.A. on May 27.
Date Night
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly cuddle up at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in L.A. on May 27.
Fitness Fashion
Jennifer Lopez wears a lavender matching workout set to Anatomy gym in Miami on May 27.
Keeping It Casual
Ben Affleck wears a baseball cap, t-shirt and jeans while out in L.A. on May 27.
In Memory Of
Sherri Shepherd takes the mic during the Paul Mooney tribute show at The Laugh Factory on May 27 in West Hollywood.
Premiere Partners
J.J. Abrams and John Krasinski attend the L.A. screening of A Quiet Place Part II at the Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on May 27 in L.A.
Elton Tribute
Demi Lovato performs at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27.
Back in Action
Gemma Arterton poses at a photocall to celebrate the opening of Walden at the Harold Pinter Theatre on May 27 in London.
Darling in Denim
Julianne Moore wears a big smile while out in a denim shirt and jeans on May 27 in N.Y.C.
Season 2 Sneak
Phoebe Dynevor shoots scenes for season 2 of Bridgerton on May 27 in London.
Skater Girl
Avril Lavigne wears a cropped tank and boots on her way to coffee with a friend on May 27 in Malibu.
On the Go
Keanu Reeves carries his leftovers as he leaves his hotel to head to the studio in Berlin on May 27.
Full Glam
Joan Collins shows off her timeless style at the Villa Remus Press Day on May 26 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.