The Cast of Yesterday Debuts Their Film in London, Plus Gwyneth Paltrow, Shaq & More

Yesterday's News
Ed Sheeran, Lily James and Himesh Patel attend the U.K. premiere of Yesterday at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Tuesday.
Yellow Brick Road
Also there: their costar, Kate McKinnon.
Backstage Buds
Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee hang with John Cena at WWE Raw in L.A. on Monday.
Set Sail
Shaquille O’Neal — Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Fun Officer — hosts an exclusive deck party to celebrate Mardi Gras, Carnival’s newest ship debuting in 2020, at Pier 59 in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Mom Mode
Jessie James Decker steps out for the launch of Enfagrow NeuroPro at an event in New York City on Tuesday.
London Look
Gwyneth Paltrow sits down for a chat with Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, during the London Fashion Week Men’s British Fashion Council Fashion Forum on Tuesday.
Wind Blown
Model Izabel Goulart has a moment on Tuesday while out in N.Y.C.
Living Legend
Michael Douglas poses on stage after receiving the Golden Nymph Award for his career during the closing ceremony of the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco on Tuesday.
Power Couple
Champion Award honorees Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos share a sweet moment at TrevorLIVE NY 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday in N.Y.C.
Show of Support
Also at Monday night’s event: Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne and Antoni Porowski.
Squad Goals
The cast of The Good Place — Marc Evan Jackson, William Jackson Harper, D’Arcy Carden, creator Michael Schur, Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto — does their best prom pose at a For Your Consideration event in L.A. on Monday.
Glitz & Glamour
Olivia Munn shines in a shimmering dress as she waves to fans at the L.A. premiere of Starz’s The Rook at The Getty Museum on Monday.
What a Gem
Colin and Livia Firth pause for a picture at the Chopard Flagship Boutique reopening after dinner party in London on Monday.
Up & at 'Em
Tony Hale chats about Toy Story 4 and Veep on You Up w/ Nikki Glaser at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.
Night Court
Team USA leader Michelle Obama poses with teammates Mila Kunis, Allison Janney, Kate Hudson, Lena Waithe and Melissa McCarthy in a celebrity dodgeball game against host James Corden’s team on Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show in London.
Suited Studs
Richard Madden and Samuel L. Jackson share a smile outside the Giorgio Armani show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on Monday.
Disc Diva
Paris Hilton takes over the turntables at Nightingale for sbe Nightlife’s Dean May birthday party on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Carry On
Noah Galvin and Erich Bergen get close at 24 Hour Musicals at The Pershing Square Signature Center in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Putting Around
Mario Lopez hits the green during his 2nd annual Golf Classic benefitting Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center at Toluca Lake Golf Course in L.A. on Monday.
Best Friends Forever
Old pals Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart have a moment on Monday as Stewart visits Colbert’s Late Show in N.Y.C.
Sugar Rush
Kendall Jenner looks impossibly glam while grabbing a soda on Monday in N.Y.C.
Surf Session
Keke Palmer tests out a new surfboard workout on Monday’s episode of Strahan & Sara in N.Y.C.
Music Men
Andrea Bocelli and son Matteo speak onstage during a Q&A at the GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on Monday.
Stop and Stare
Gwyneth Paltrow leaves her goop store in London’s Westbourne Grove after a book signing event on Tuesday.
Rev Your Engines
Host Adam Driver speaks with Norton Motorcycles CEO Stuart Garner and President of Breitling USA Thierry Prissert during an event at the Breitling Boutique in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Cool Down
Host Mark Wahlberg sips on a bottle of AQUAHydrate after a workout class at F45 in West Hollywood to celebrate the brand’s partnership with Wounded Warrior Project.
Backstage Beauties
Helen Hunt stops backstage to chat with cast member Rebecca Naomi Jones after watching the revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma at New York City’s Circle in the Square Theater.
Having a Ball
Marsai Martin and Becky G join Secret Deodorant in Paris to cheer on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team and their All Strength, No Sweat moments.
Party On
Kerry Washington and Russell Wilson attend a party hosted by Spotify and Hulu during Cannes Lions 2019 at Villa Mirazuron in France on Monday.
Mellow Yellow
Eva Longoria brightens the day during a visit to The View in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Dino Dudes
Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard and Drake celebrate together on Monday during the Raptors’ NBA Championship victory parade in Toronto.
Shop Girl
Julianne Moore attends the Chopard Bond Street Boutique reopening on in London on Monday.
Summer Style
Karlie Kloss looks ready for a picnic in her flowy white dress and straw bag in N.Y.C. on Monday.
No Lying
Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski visit Build Series to discuss their crime drama Lying and Stealing at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Star in Stripes
Naomi Watts steps out for an errand run in the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Monday.
Smokin Hot
Usher performs at the 2019 Smokin Grooves Festival in Long Beach, California, on Saturday.
Bottle Service
Henry Golding, announced as Hennessy’s new Prestige & Rare Cognac Collection Ambassador, and his wife Liv enjoy Paradis Imperial at the brand’s “Future of Tradition” event at STUDIO 525 in New York City on Thursday.
On the Road
Jessie J sings it out for Hilton Honors Members during an exclusive performance at Abbey Road Studios in London.
Scenic Route
Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland pick the perfect spot for a photo call for their latest film Spider-Man: Far from Home at London’s Tower Bridge on Monday.
Talk Show
Kerry Washington speaks on stage during the Hulu session at the Cannes Lions 2019 festival in France on Sunday.
Keeping It Comfy
Cardi B performs in a bathrobe after a wardrobe malfunction at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday in Manchester, Tennessee.
Alter Ego
Donald Glover performs as Childish Gambino at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on Friday.
Horsing Around
Simon Baker says hello to fans as he arrives at the Prix de Diane 2019 with his wife Rebecca Rigg (not pictured) at Hippodrome de Chantilly in France.
Pucker Up
Selma Blair and her son Arthur serve lemonade in support of Country Time’s efforts to legalize lemonade stands in all 50 states on Friday.
Jamming Out
Willow Smith takes the stage at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, on Saturday.
Together Again
George Wendt reunites with former Cheers costar Ted Danson at Wizard World Comic Con in Philadelphia on Sunday.
Get 'Lowe'
Rob Lowe greets the press on Monday at a photo call for the TV show Wild Bill at the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco.
TV Royalty
Prince Albert II of Monaco treats his children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella to the 20-year anniversary celebration of SpongeBob SquarePants during the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival on Sunday.
Oh, Maya!
Maya Rudolph rocks out with her band Princess on day four of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday in Manchester, Tennessee.
Sweet Life
Mindy Kaling takes her ice cream to go during an outing in L.A. on Sunday.
Just the Beginning
Mischa Barton and costar Justin ‘Bobby’ Brescia pose during a press tour for The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday in London.
Slam Dunk
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal a.k.a. DJ Diesel made his Wynn debut at Encore Beach Club’s Nightswim in Las Vegas.
Three Cheers
Olivia Wilde receives the Lights! Camera! Passion! award during the 2019 Maui Film Festival in Hawaii on Sunday.
Fashion Force
A newly single Irina Shayk shows off her toned physique while out and about in Milan during Milan Men’s Fashion Week on Saturday in Italy.
A 'World' of Magic
Ian Somerhalder speaks onstage at Wizard World Comic Con at the Philadelphia Convention Center on Saturday.
Caped Crusader
Avril Lavigne dons a dramatic dress for Sunday night’s 2019 Radio Disney Music Awards at CBS Studios in Studio City, California.
Card Shark
Kristin Chenoweth gets giddy at the 5th Annual Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp backstage at the Kristi Awards in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on Saturday.
In Bloom
Jenna Coleman attends The Cartier Queen’s Cup Polo Final 2019 in Windsor, England, on Sunday.
Stepping Out
Priyanka Chopra rocks black and khaki in New York City on Sunday.
Seeing Double
Tom Hanks pals around with Woody at the European premiere of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 in London on Sunday.
Far from the Creek!
Schitt’s Creek stars Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy strike poses at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in L.A. on Saturday.
All That Glitters
Aubrey Plaza is all smiles at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in L.A. on Saturday.
One Hand in Her Pocket
Patricia Arquette attends the Italy Sardinia Festival on Saturday.
The Rest Is Still Unwritten
Vanderpump Rules‘ James Kennedy and The Hills‘ Frankie Delgado celebrate the re-opening of Cleo Hollywood at h.club.
Fierce Fashions
Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls walk the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma at Piazzale Michelangelo in Italy on Thursday.