The Cast of Yesterday Debuts Their Film in London, Plus Gwyneth Paltrow, Shaq & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
June 19, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 95

Yesterday's News

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Ed Sheeran, Lily James and Himesh Patel attend the U.K. premiere of Yesterday at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 95

Yellow Brick Road

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Also there: their costar, Kate McKinnon.

3 of 95

Backstage Buds

Courtesy WWE

Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee hang with John Cena at WWE Raw in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 95

Set Sail

Diego Corredor/MediaPunch

Shaquille O’Neal — Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Fun Officer — hosts an exclusive deck party to celebrate Mardi Gras, Carnival’s newest ship debuting in 2020, at Pier 59 in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement

5 of 95

Mom Mode

Cindy Ord/Getty

Jessie James Decker steps out for the launch of Enfagrow NeuroPro at an event in New York City on Tuesday.

6 of 95

London Look

Tabatha Fireman/BFC/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow sits down for a chat with Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, during the London Fashion Week Men’s British Fashion Council Fashion Forum on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 95

Wind Blown

GC Images

Model Izabel Goulart has a moment on Tuesday while out in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 95

Living Legend

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Michael Douglas poses on stage after receiving the Golden Nymph Award for his career during the closing ceremony of the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco on Tuesday.

Advertisement

9 of 95

Power Couple

Craig Barritt/Getty

Champion Award honorees Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos share a sweet moment at TrevorLIVE NY 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 95

Show of Support

Craig Barritt/Getty

Also at Monday night’s event: Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne and Antoni Porowski.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 95

Squad Goals

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The cast of The Good Place — Marc Evan Jackson, William Jackson Harper, D’Arcy Carden, creator Michael Schur, Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto — does their best prom pose at a For Your Consideration event in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 95

Glitz & Glamour

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Olivia Munn shines in a shimmering dress as she waves to fans at the L.A. premiere of Starz’s The Rook at The Getty Museum on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 95

What a Gem

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Colin and Livia Firth pause for a picture at the Chopard Flagship Boutique reopening after dinner party in London on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 95

Up & at 'Em

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Tony Hale chats about Toy Story 4 and Veep on You Up w/ Nikki Glaser at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 95

Night Court

Terence Patrick/CBS

Team USA leader Michelle Obama poses with teammates Mila Kunis, Allison Janney, Kate Hudson, Lena Waithe and Melissa McCarthy in a celebrity dodgeball game against host James Corden’s team on Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 95

Suited Studs

Claudio Lavenia/Getty

Richard Madden and Samuel L. Jackson share a smile outside the Giorgio Armani show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 95

Disc Diva

Michael Simon/Startraks

Paris Hilton takes over the turntables at Nightingale for sbe Nightlife’s Dean May birthday party on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 95

Carry On

Theo Wargo/Getty

Noah Galvin and Erich Bergen get close at 24 Hour Musicals at The Pershing Square Signature Center in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 95

Putting Around

Mega

Mario Lopez hits the green during his 2nd annual Golf Classic benefitting Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center at Toluca Lake Golf Course in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 95

Best Friends Forever

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Old pals Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart have a moment on Monday as Stewart visits Colbert’s Late Show in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 95

Sugar Rush

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kendall Jenner looks impossibly glam while grabbing a soda on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 95

Surf Session

Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Keke Palmer tests out a new surfboard workout on Monday’s episode of Strahan & Sara in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 95

Music Men

Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

Andrea Bocelli and son Matteo speak onstage during a Q&A at the GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 95

Stop and Stare

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves her goop store in London’s Westbourne Grove after a book signing event on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 95

Rev Your Engines

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Host Adam Driver speaks with Norton Motorcycles CEO Stuart Garner and President of Breitling USA Thierry Prissert during an event at the Breitling Boutique in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 95

Cool Down

Danielle Klebanow

Host Mark Wahlberg sips on a bottle of AQUAHydrate after a workout class at F45 in West Hollywood to celebrate the brand’s partnership with Wounded Warrior Project.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 95

Backstage Beauties

Caroline Weber

Helen Hunt stops backstage to chat with cast member Rebecca Naomi Jones after watching the revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma at New York City’s Circle in the Square Theater.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 95

Having a Ball

MOVI Inc.

Marsai Martin and Becky G join Secret Deodorant in Paris to cheer on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team and their All Strength, No Sweat moments.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 95

Party On

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Kerry Washington and Russell Wilson attend a party hosted by Spotify and Hulu during Cannes Lions 2019 at Villa Mirazuron in France on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 95

Mellow Yellow

Splash News Online

Eva Longoria brightens the day during a visit to The View in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 95

Dino Dudes

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press/AP

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard and Drake celebrate together on Monday during the Raptors’ NBA Championship victory parade in Toronto. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 95

Shop Girl

Dave Benett/Getty

Julianne Moore attends the Chopard Bond Street Boutique reopening on in London on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 95

Summer Style

The Image DIrect

Karlie Kloss looks ready for a picnic in her flowy white dress and straw bag in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 95

No Lying

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski visit Build Series to discuss their crime drama Lying and Stealing at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 95

Star in Stripes

GC Images

Naomi Watts steps out for an errand run in the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 95

Smokin Hot

Matt Cowan

Usher performs at the 2019 Smokin Grooves Festival in Long Beach, California, on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 95

Bottle Service

Lauren Cowart

Henry Golding, announced as Hennessy’s new Prestige & Rare Cognac Collection Ambassador, and his wife Liv enjoy Paradis Imperial at the brand’s “Future of Tradition” event at STUDIO 525 in New York City on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 95

On the Road

Koury Angelo/Getty

Jessie J sings it out for Hilton Honors Members during an exclusive performance at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 95

Scenic Route

ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty

Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland pick the perfect spot for a photo call for their latest film Spider-Man: Far from Home at London’s Tower Bridge on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 95

Talk Show

Richard Bord/Getty

Kerry Washington speaks on stage during the Hulu session at the Cannes Lions 2019 festival in France on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 95

Keeping It Comfy

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cardi B performs in a bathrobe after a wardrobe malfunction at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday in Manchester, Tennessee.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 95

Alter Ego

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Donald Glover performs as Childish Gambino at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 95

Horsing Around

INSTARimages

Simon Baker says hello to fans as he arrives at the Prix de Diane 2019 with his wife Rebecca Rigg (not pictured) at Hippodrome de Chantilly in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 95

Pucker Up

Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Selma Blair and her son Arthur serve lemonade in support of Country Time’s efforts to legalize lemonade stands in all 50 states on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 95

Jamming Out

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Willow Smith takes the stage at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 95

Together Again

MEGA

George Wendt reunites with former Cheers costar Ted Danson at Wizard World Comic Con in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 95

Get 'Lowe'

Thierry Carpico/News Pictures/Shutterstock

Rob Lowe greets the press on Monday at a photo call for the TV show Wild Bill at the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 95

TV Royalty

Tony Barson/FilmMagic

Prince Albert II of Monaco treats his children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella to the 20-year anniversary celebration of SpongeBob SquarePants during the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 95

Oh, Maya!

Gary Miller/Getty

Maya Rudolph rocks out with her band Princess on day four of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday in Manchester, Tennessee. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 95

Sweet Life

Splash News Online

Mindy Kaling takes her ice cream to go during an outing in L.A. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 95

Just the Beginning

Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Mischa Barton and costar Justin ‘Bobby’ Brescia pose during a press tour for The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 95

Slam Dunk

DJ Diesel also known as NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal made his Wynn debut at Encore Beach Club's Nightswim Pic Courtesy of Wynn Nightlife.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal a.k.a. DJ Diesel made his Wynn debut at Encore Beach Club’s Nightswim in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 95

Three Cheers

Rich Fury/Getty

Olivia Wilde receives the Lights! Camera! Passion! award during the 2019 Maui Film Festival in Hawaii on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 95

Fashion Force

Shutterstock

A newly single Irina Shayk shows off her toned physique while out and about in Milan during Milan Men’s Fashion Week on Saturday in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 95

A 'World' of Magic

Star Shooter/MediaPunch

Ian Somerhalder speaks onstage at Wizard World Comic Con at the Philadelphia Convention Center on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 95

Caped Crusader

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Avril Lavigne dons a dramatic dress for Sunday night’s 2019 Radio Disney Music Awards at CBS Studios in Studio City, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 95

Card Shark

Bruce Glikas/2019KCBBC

Kristin Chenoweth gets giddy at the 5th Annual Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp backstage at the Kristi Awards in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 95

In Bloom

David M. Benett/Getty

Jenna Coleman attends The Cartier Queen’s Cup Polo Final 2019 in Windsor, England, on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 95

Stepping Out

Peter Parker/SplashNews.com

Priyanka Chopra rocks black and khaki in New York City on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 95

Seeing Double 

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Tom Hanks pals around with Woody at the European premiere of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 in London on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 95

Far from the Creek!

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Schitt’s Creek stars Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy strike poses at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in L.A. on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 95

All That Glitters

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza is all smiles at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in L.A. on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 95

One Hand in Her Pocket

Maurizio D'Avanzo/IPA/Shutterstock

Patricia Arquette attends the Italy Sardinia Festival on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 95

The Rest Is Still Unwritten

Courtesy of SBE

Vanderpump Rules‘ James Kennedy and The Hills‘ Frankie Delgado celebrate the re-opening of Cleo Hollywood at h.club.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 95

Fierce Fashions

Estrop/Getty Images

Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls walk the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma at Piazzale Michelangelo in Italy on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 95