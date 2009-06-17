Star Tracks: Wednesday, June 17, 2009
WAVE RUNNERS
Aloha! Tori Spelling, husband Dean McDermott and son Liam Aaron, 2, unwind on the beaches of Maui, Hawaii, on Tuesday. The family is taking a much-needed break from filming their Oxygen reality show and celebrating the first birthday of daughter Stella (not pictured).
BRONX BEAT
Such a cutie! Little Bronx Mowgli, 7 months, cuddles close with Mom Ashlee Simpson-Wentz as the two head off to visit dad Pete Wentz at a business meeting in Westwood, Calif., on Tuesday. Last week, the Wentzs posed for a dramatic shot to protest the passage of the gay marriage ban in California.
THUMBS UP!
Look ma, no cavities! Dancing With the Stars pro Julianne Hough (in a coral Jenny Packham dress) opens up backstage at the CMT Music Awards at Nashville's Sommet Center on Tuesday. Big winners at the country gala included Brad Paisley and Taylor Swift, who took home two awards for her video, "Love Story."
ROCK ON
Country darling Taylor Swift channels her inner rock star while performing "Pour Some Sugar on Me" alongside Def Leppard (not pictured) Tuesday night at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville. The teen star scored two awards, video of the year and female video of the year, for the romantic clip to her hit "Love Story."
MOVIE MAGIC
Baby on board? Not quite! Jennifer Lopez sports a prosthetic baby bump while filming her latest flick, The Back-Up Plan, Tuesday in Los Angeles.
BIRTHDAY BOY
Lindsay Lohan treats her little brother Cody to a celebratory shopping trip for his 13th birthday Tuesday at New York's Blue amp Cream boutique in downtown Manhattan.
BLUE BELLE
Singer Kelis, who is expecting a son on July 21, covers her bump in style, matching her dress to her purse – and her hair! – at the eighth annual Four Seasons of Hope Gala at New York City's Cipriani Wall Street on Tuesday. Her first pregnancy hasn't been all smooth sailing: the singer filed for divorce from husband Nas in late April.
GREEN MACHINE
Cooling off with a tasty smoothie, Sarah Jessica Parker stays plugged in during a morning jog through New York's West Village neighborhood on Tuesday.
POWER FORWARD
Run, Reese, run! Witherspoon is in fine form Tuesday on the Washington, D.C., set of her James L. Brooks comedy, in which she plays a pro softball player. Owen Wilson and Jack Nicholson costar in the movie.
FLY GIRL
No, she's not in a roped-off area of a club – Paris Hilton is just making her way through the VIP section of the Dubai International Airport on Tuesday. The hotel heiress is reportedly in the United Arab Emirates to shoot Paris Hilton's Dubai BFF.
THE 'JETT' SET
You're supposed to be seeing double! Following in her footsteps – literally! – Twilight star Kristen Stewart shadows rocker Joan Jett while out in Burbank, Calif., on Tuesday. The actress will star as the legendary guitarist in the biopic The Runaways.
CLEAN SWEEP
Hiding under a familiar hoodie, a newly clean-shaven Chris Pine makes his customary coffee run in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
SUN EXPO
Audrina Patridge gives boyfriend Corey Bohan a romantic pat on the back while the reconnected pair continue their Mexican getaway on Tuesday.
SIDE SHOW
Ready to welcome her bouncing baby girl to the world any day now, Ugly Betty star Ana Ortiz shows off her growing belly while hosting Product-n-Press LIVE, a consumer product fair, in New York City on Tuesday.