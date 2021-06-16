Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Cozy Up in L.A., Plus Brad Paisley, Cynthia Erivo and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
June 16, 2021 06:00 AM

Heads Together

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson look loved-up on June 15 at the Coin Cloud Cocktail Party, hosted by Common, at Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. 

Sing Thing

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Brad Paisley gets tuned up on June 15 during the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies game in L.A. 

Orange You Glad?

Credit: JP Yim/Getty

Cynthia Erivo is all dressed up for the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on June 15. 

Stormi Weather

Credit: Craig Baritt/Getty

Also at the Parsons Benefit on June 15: honoree Travis Scott, joined by Kylie Jenner and their daughter, Stormi Webster

Summer Breeze

Credit: Gotham/GC

Irina Shayk keeps up her parade of cool street style looks in N.Y.C. on June 15. 

Check Her Out

Credit: Jamie Mccarthy/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o give a twirl on June 15 at the Queen of Glory premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C.

A World Away

Credit: Courtesy Paris HIlton/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum join his family for a family vacation in South Africa on June 11.

Got Game?

Credit: James Devaney/Getty

Zoë Kravitz throws her hands up in triumph during the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 15. 

Too Much Fun

Credit: BENS/backgrid

Avril Lavigne and Willow Smith have smiles on their faces while filming a music video in L.A. on June 14. 

Ready to Fly

Credit: TODAY

Tune in! Jenna Bush Hager will be skydiving on Thursday, June 17, live on NBC's Today in honor of her late grandfather, President George H.W. Bush, and in celebration of the reopening of the National Museum of the United States Army in Virginia.

Purple Reign

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire/Mega

Lisa Kudrow is almost unrecognizable while filming her latest project in N.Y.C. on June 15. 

Blond(ie) Ambition

Credit: Eric Pendzich/Shutterstock

Blondie's Chris Stein, Debbie Harry and Clem Burke get together on June 15 at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Storytellers: Blondie in N.Y.C.

Here to Help

Credit: Courtesy John Stamos

John Stamos and wife Caitlin join his Big Shot costars Tiana Le, Monique Green and Jessalyn Gilsig to hand out groceries at a pre-Father's Day Feeding America event through the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. 

Strum-thing New

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Moby grabs his guitar on June 11 at an event celebrating his new album Reprise and his new documentary film, Moby Doc, at NeueHouse in L.A,

Ready to Go

Credit: Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online

Julianne Moore waits for her Uber in N.Y.C. on June 15.

Costume Change

Credit: The Image Direct

Justin Theroux is seen dressed in character with a full mustache on the set of The White House Plumbers in Albany, New York on June 15.

Comfy Cute

Credit: The Image Direct

Gwen Stefani steps out in a tee, joggers and boots on June 15 in L.A.

Puppy Mom

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Culpo is seen with her puppy at Gemma in N.Y.C. on June 15.

Forget A-Boat It

Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Harry Styles takes a chilled out ride on a water taxi in Venice, Italy on June 14. 

Pals on the Carpet

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Christian Slater and Joshua Jackson pose on the red carpet at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival premier of Dr. Death on June 14. 

A Total Hit

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Salma Hayek attends a special screening of Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard on June 14 in London. 

Strut Your Stuff

Credit: MEGA

Skai Jackson steps out in L.A. on June 14 in a striped suit. 

Girl's Day Out

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Christina and Katherine Schwarzenegger step out for some tennis on June 14 in L.A. 

Bumpin' Along

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Ilana Glazer shows off her growing baby bump on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 14 in N.Y.C. 

Arms Wide Open

Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Frank Grillo looks thrilled at a special screening for Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard in N.Y.C. on June 14. 

Everything's Coming Up Roses

Credit: The Image Direct

Bachelorette co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe head out for a dinner together in N.Y.C. on June 12. 

Causal City Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Katie Holmes steps out in a tank, wide-leg jeans and a top knot on June 14 in N.Y.C.

Doggy Daycare

Credit: Splash News Online

Olivia Munn grabs her pup to head to the groomers out in L.A. on June 14.

Take 5

Credit: The Image Direct

Justin Hartley stops to check his phone while on a break from filming The Noel Diary in Fairfield County, Connecticut on June 13.

Tournament Ready

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Pamela Reed and Joel McHale pose at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 11th Annual LA Golf Classic Tournament on June 14 in Westlake Village, California.

Game Time

Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock

LeBron James and Drake watch James' son Bronny's game as Sierra Canyon takes on Corona Centennial during the CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals on June 11 in L.A. 

Sharing His Story

Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty

A$AP Rocky looks sharp at the premiere of his documentary, Stockholm Syndrome, at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival on June 13 in N.Y.C. 

Fashion Favorite

Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

Maisie Williams shows support for her boyfriend Reuben Selby at his fashion show during London Fashion Week on June 12. 

Red-y to Go 

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Alexandra Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens turn heads on the red carpet at the premiere of Asking For It on June 12 in N.Y.C. during the Tribeca Film Festival. 

Cracking Up

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Busy Philipps looks chic in an oversized pantsuit at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she and Tina Fey chat during a 'Tribeca Talks' session on June 11 at Spring Studios in N.Y.C.

Heavy Hitters

Credit: Wolfgang Schwan/Shutterstock

Co-hosts Coco and Ice-T put up their fists as they prepare to kick off the celebrity boxing match between Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter on June 11 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. 

Festival Fun

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Rita Moreno strikes a playful pose at the Tribeca Film Festival's Borough to Borough Screenings hosted by FreshDirect on June 13 in N.Y.C. 

Sweat It Out

Credit: The Image Direct

Miles Teller heads to his car after a workout at the gym in L.A. on June 12.

Star 'Spotting'

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Costars Jasmine Cephas Jones and Helen Hunt hit the red carpet for the Blindspotting L.A. premiere on June 13 in Hollywood.

Muscle Man

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Mark Wahlberg sweats it out at the opening of F45 Training at Miramar MCAs on June 11 in San Diego. 

Jones Returns

Credit: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Harrison Ford and Toby Jones are seen filming a new Indiana Jones movie in the Scottish Borders on June 11. 

'Hot' Topic

Credit: VCG via Getty

Donnie Yen Ji-dan speaks during a press conference for his movie Raging Fire on June 13 during the 24th annual Shanghai International Film Festival in Shanghai.

Raise A Glass

Credit: Tanqueray

Stanley Tucci toasts to his new signature Grapefruit Martini cocktail in partnership with Tanqueray No. TEN on June 13. 

Queen of Ice

Credit: ShotbyNYP/BACKGRID

Saweetie looks as glamorous as ever as she shops along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills at night.

Curry with the Shot

Credit: Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

Steph and Ayesha Curry build new playgrounds and basketball courts for kids with their Eat. Learn. Play. organization in Oakland.

They Feel Pretty

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer attend their Storytellers event at the 2021 Tribeca Festival in New York City.

Secret's Out

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Élia Beach Club grand opening at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Big Tiger

Credit: RACHPOOT/BACKGRID

Rita Ora provides some fitness inspiration on her way to pilates class in Los Angeles.

Foxy Lady

Credit: RACHPOOT/BACKGRID

Megan Fox leaves little to the imagination in a chainmail top after a photo shoot in Los Angeles. 

KISS and Tell

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Eric Singer at the 2021 Tribeca Festival screening of Biography: KISStory in N.Y.C.

Winner, Winner

Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

RuPaul's Drag Race winner Symone hosts The Garden Las Vegas' 1-year anniversary party.

Take Him Out to the Ballgame

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP/Shutterstock

Lifelong Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray leads the Wrigley Field crowd during the seventh-inning stretch.

A Tale of Two Sisters

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Ewan McGregor's daughters Clara and Esther attend the world premiere of The Birthday Cake in Las Vegas.

Oh, Baby!

Credit: The Image Direct

Mom-to-be Halsey lets her bump lead the way while out in Los Angeles on June 11. 

Pink Ladies

Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty

Kate Middleton and First Lady Jill Biden color coordinate on June 11 while heading to feed some rabbits during their visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, England. 

Back to Blond

Credit: The Image Direct

Mark-Paul Gosselaar gets back into character on the Los Angeles set of the Saved by the Bell reboot on June 11. 

Park It

Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Milo Ventimiglia is spotted filming a scene on a park bench alongside Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 10 in N.Y.C. 

