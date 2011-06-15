Star Tracks: Wednesday, June 15, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

RAISING THE ROOF

Credit: Eliot Press/Bauer-Griffin

An aqua-hued Lady Gaga gets a superstar view of her little monsters from the sunroof of her car after performing on the French version of The X Factor Tuesday in Paris.

LEAN BACK

Credit: Ramey

Ashton Kutcher basks in the breeze Tuesday while shooting a commercial at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro for clothing brand Colcci.

TOYS FOR TOTS

Credit: Flynet

After debuting as the new face of Louis Vuitton, Angelina Jolie returns to mommy mode Wednesday, taking 6-year-old daughter Zahara and 2-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne to an indoor playground in Malta.

GIGGLE GALA

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Heidi Klum and Project Runway costar, designer Michael Kors, can't keep a straight face at Tuesday's amfAR Inspiration Gala at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

SIDE BY SIDE

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Also at the gala: Ke$ha buddies up to nearby diner James Franco while attending the charity event in New York.

BEAM ME UP

Credit: SharpShooter Images/Splash News Online

Back from France, Beyoncé is positively beaming on Tuesday after touching down at New York's JFK International Airport.

BACKSTAGE BUDS

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Meanwhile, her hubby Jay-Z puts a friendly arm around pal Gina Gershon during opening night of the superhero Broadway musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Tuesday at New York's Foxwoods Theatre.

NAILED IT

Credit: GSI Media

That's one multi-tasking mommy! Rachel Zoe brings along her main man, nearly 3-month-old son Skyler, Tuesday to a nail appointment in Beverly Hills.

MIDDLE MAN

Credit: Eric Ryan/Getty

Stepping out sans fiancée Charlene Wittstock, Monaco's Prince Albert keeps company with a pair of lovely ladies, Janet Jackson and Diane Kruger Tuesday evening at a benefit at Paris's Louvre Museum.

FRENCH FLARE

Credit: Abaca

Bonjour, Paris! Jennifer Lopez greets the City of Light with her signature smile while in town for some radio promotion on Tuesday.

PHOTO OPP

Credit: INF

Say cheese! Judge Paula Abdul is picture perfect, posing with fans – and prospective contestants! – outside the X Factor auditions Tuesday afternoon in Miami.

BLACKED OUT

Credit: Richie Buxo/Splash News Online

Green Lantern star Ryan Reynolds suits up in black on Tuesday before chatting up his superhero flick – which is out on Friday – on the Late Show With David Letterman in N.Y.C.

FILL 'ER UP

Credit: National Photo Group

After putting his pedal to the metal, a plaid-clad Gerard Butler fuels up his ride Tuesday in L.A.

'OM' ALONE

Credit: Fame

Shape up! A pregnant January Jones maintains top form thanks to a yoga session Tuesday in L.A.

FAST FOOD

Credit: Charles Guerin/Abaca

What a handful! Sacha Baron Cohen manages to balances good humor and some food and drink while filming his latest comedy, The Dictator, on Manhattan's Upper East Side Tuesday

EAT UP!

Credit: Laura Cavanaugh/UPI/Landov

A newly svelte Ross Mathews serves up healthy eats alongside fellow Jenny Craig spokesperson Sara Rue during an event at New York's Lincoln Center Tuesday.

