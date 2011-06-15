Star Tracks: Wednesday, June 15, 2011
RAISING THE ROOF
An aqua-hued Lady Gaga gets a superstar view of her little monsters from the sunroof of her car after performing on the French version of The X Factor Tuesday in Paris.
LEAN BACK
Ashton Kutcher basks in the breeze Tuesday while shooting a commercial at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro for clothing brand Colcci.
TOYS FOR TOTS
After debuting as the new face of Louis Vuitton, Angelina Jolie returns to mommy mode Wednesday, taking 6-year-old daughter Zahara and 2-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne to an indoor playground in Malta.
GIGGLE GALA
Heidi Klum and Project Runway costar, designer Michael Kors, can't keep a straight face at Tuesday's amfAR Inspiration Gala at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
SIDE BY SIDE
Also at the gala: Ke$ha buddies up to nearby diner James Franco while attending the charity event in New York.
BEAM ME UP
Back from France, Beyoncé is positively beaming on Tuesday after touching down at New York's JFK International Airport.
BACKSTAGE BUDS
Meanwhile, her hubby Jay-Z puts a friendly arm around pal Gina Gershon during opening night of the superhero Broadway musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Tuesday at New York's Foxwoods Theatre.
NAILED IT
That's one multi-tasking mommy! Rachel Zoe brings along her main man, nearly 3-month-old son Skyler, Tuesday to a nail appointment in Beverly Hills.
MIDDLE MAN
Stepping out sans fiancée Charlene Wittstock, Monaco's Prince Albert keeps company with a pair of lovely ladies, Janet Jackson and Diane Kruger Tuesday evening at a benefit at Paris's Louvre Museum.
FRENCH FLARE
Bonjour, Paris! Jennifer Lopez greets the City of Light with her signature smile while in town for some radio promotion on Tuesday.
PHOTO OPP
Say cheese! Judge Paula Abdul is picture perfect, posing with fans – and prospective contestants! – outside the X Factor auditions Tuesday afternoon in Miami.
BLACKED OUT
Green Lantern star Ryan Reynolds suits up in black on Tuesday before chatting up his superhero flick – which is out on Friday – on the Late Show With David Letterman in N.Y.C.
FILL 'ER UP
After putting his pedal to the metal, a plaid-clad Gerard Butler fuels up his ride Tuesday in L.A.
'OM' ALONE
Shape up! A pregnant January Jones maintains top form thanks to a yoga session Tuesday in L.A.
FAST FOOD
What a handful! Sacha Baron Cohen manages to balances good humor and some food and drink while filming his latest comedy, The Dictator, on Manhattan's Upper East Side Tuesday
EAT UP!
A newly svelte Ross Mathews serves up healthy eats alongside fellow Jenny Craig spokesperson Sara Rue during an event at New York's Lincoln Center Tuesday.