Star Tracks - Wednesday, June 15, 2005
BEACHY KEEN
Leonardo DiCaprio does a little beachcombing in Malibu on Sunday. The actor is on a break from filming his newest Martin Scorsese film, The Departed (the Oscar-nominated actor previously appeared in the director's The Aviator and Gangs of New York), in Boston and New York City.
NO RESTRAINT
A fan dangles her appreciation for Tom Cruise before his eyes at the Berlin premiere of War of the Worlds on Tuesday. But the actor kept his mind on girlfriend Katie Holmes, telling reporters, "Something magnificent has happened to me, and I'm so happy, I can't restrain myself."
SWEET NINETEEN
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen celebrate their 19th birthday on Monday by hitting upscale clothing boutique Maxfields in Los Angeles. Later that evening, the twins had an intimate dinner for 20 of their friends and family at their favorite sushi restaurant, HamaSaku.
GOOD JEANS
Kirsten Dunst talks up her handiwork at a benefit in L.A. on Tuesday. The Marie-Antoinette actress, who has been spotted recently around L.A. with her ex, Jake Gyllenhaal, customized a pair of Generra jeans to be auctioned off for the nonprofit group Inner-City Arts.
BOYS CLUB
Kevin Dillon (from left), Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly and Jeremy Piven try their luck at the tables during the unveiling of the Las Vegas Palms Hotel Entourage Suite package on Tuesday. The pricey two-day deal ($2,500 weekdays, $3,500 on the weekends), named in honor of the popular HBO series, includes a stay in a two-bedroom penthouse and a slew of perks, including, of course, the Entourage Season 1 DVD Pack.
A CINDERELLA STORY
A Gucci-clad Hilary Duff looks all grown up at the premiere of her new movie, The Perfect Man, in L.A. on Sunday. The actress and singer, who is gearing up for a world tour this summer, told PEOPLE, "I had the most crazy day! I just performed for the President last night in Washington, D.C., and then flew in this morning at, like, 6:30."
CHOCOLATE LOVER
David Furnish's heart melts as he unveils a 227-lb. chocolate statue of his fiancé, music legend Elton John, at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London on Tuesday. The solid Cadbury "Rocket Man," which took 1,000 hours to make, was created after John was voted England's favorite pop star in a contest held by the candy company.
PERSONAL SHOPPER
Former "Dirrty" girl Christina Aguilera, leaving a New York City hotel on Friday, may be dressing more demure these days, but she hasn't lost her taste for sexy underthings: She's toting a shopping bag from the high-end lingerie store Agent Provocateur.
GIRLS' NIGHT OUT
Looking more like sisters than pals, Nicole Richie and Lindsay Lohan stay in step after dining at trendy Beverly Hills eatery the Ivy on Monday. Lohan (along with Nicky Hilton) will be one of Richie's bridesmaids at the Simple Life star's upcoming nuptials to deejay Adam Goldstein.
GETTING CHEEKY
Nicole Kidman and costar Will Ferrell squeeze in some face time at the New York City premiere of Bewitched on Monday. (The movie hits theaters June 24.) Despite her smile, Kidman was mourning the loss of a close friend – reportedly Rob McCann, her longtime makeup artist – who died suddenly the previous day.
HANDY WORK
Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts pound the pavement on their way to see a play in New York City on Sunday. Schreiber – who won a Tony for his role in Broadway's Glengarry Glen Ross – and King Kong star Watts, who is taking the summer off, have been linked since early May.
LOST IN DISNEY WORLD
Lost star Maggie Grace gets some direction from Goofy at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday. The actress, who plays spoiled castaway Shannon on the ABC hit, recently signed on to play a mutant in the upcoming X-Men sequel, X3.