Star Tracks - Wednesday, June 14, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

HEY, NICKY

Nicole Kidman remains zen, and hydrated, when out running errands Tuesday Stateside. The Oscar winner is expected soon to wed fellow Aussie Keith Urban.

SPEEDY REUNION

Former Speed costars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock take it slowly, posing for pictures at the premiere of their new romantic drama The Lake House in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

WHAT A FRILL

A newly shorn Kristin Cavallari shows off a sophisticated look – and a great pair of gams – at the Lake House premiere.

CITY OF (CANDLE)LIGHT

Back in Paris, Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn enjoy a candlelit dinner at the ritzy Plaza Athenee on Tuesday. The couple are mixing pleasure with business as they tour Europe to promote The Break-Up.

ON A HIGH NOTE

Katharine McPhee shares a laugh Tuesday with former Idol guest star Andrea Bocelli during rehearsal at Los Angeles's Shrine Auditorium for the JCPenney Jam: The Concert for America's Kids. The all-star concert, featuring their duet and benefiting the JCPenney Afterschool Fund, will run Aug. 22 on CBS.

ONE KNIGHT

Sir Paul McCartney walks the streets of midtown Manhattan alone on Tuesday, two days after his estranged wife Heather Mills announced officially that the couple would be divorcing. McCartney, who was knighted in 1997, will be celebrating his 64th birthday this weekend.

GETTING AN EARFUL

Orlando Bloom listens closely to Claire Danes during a charity auction Saturday in Northamptonshire, England – getting the rumor mill churning. But Bloom's rep insists the two are "just friends" and shot down tabloid reports of something more, noting that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is still dating longtime girlfriend Kate Bosworth (who did not attend the Raisa Gorbachev Foundation event).

CRUZ CONTROL

Penélope Cruz, who split from beau Matthew McConaughey last month because of conflicting work schedules, wraps herself in comfort in Carmona, Spain, on Monday while on break from filming Manolete. The biopic of famed matador Manuel Rodriguez Sanchez costars Adrien Brody.

A DOG'S LIFE

Kevin Federline takes a power walk with man's best friend near his Malibu home on Tuesday.

TÊTE À TÊTE

Renée Zellweger goes head-to-head with former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on Monday during the Global Women's Action Network for Children's gala dinner in Jordan.

WATER BABY

Mariska Hargitay, whose first child is due any day, doubles up on the sun protection during a Malibu beach stroll Sunday with actor-husband Peter Hermann.

SPOUSAL SUPPORT

Tom Hanks takes one on the chin from wife Rita Wilson after her Broadway debut in the long-running musical Chicago on Monday. The actress will be hoofing it on the Great White Way until Aug. 20.

IN THE BUFF

Jessica Biel gives herself the once-over after a workout at her Los Angeles gym Monday.

By People Staff