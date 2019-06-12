Helen Mirren Gets Regal in London, Plus Prince Harry, Pete Davidson & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
A Royal Welcome
Helen Mirren attends the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park relaunch party with some VIP guests on Tuesday in London.
Prince Charming
New dad Prince Harry charms Rita Ora and her mother, Vera Sahatciu, at the 2019 Sentebale Audi Concert at Hampton Court Palace on Tuesday.
Sweet Ride
Also at the Sentebale concert on Tuesday: Tom Hardy.
Set Dressing
Maude Apatow, Marisa Tomei and Pete Davidson film scenes for Judd Apatow’s latest project in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Flower Power
Younger‘s Sutton Foster makes her way into Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Tuesday in a floral-print dress.
Dog Days
Emily Ratajkowski keeps it casual for a Tuesday walk with her pup in N.Y.C.
Mic Drop
Shailene Woodley suits up to talk at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Isn't It Grand?
Eva Longoria and Bachelorette Hannah Brown become fast friends on Monday as Elite Daily and YouTube TV celebrate the new series Grand Hotel with a special screening event at The Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.
Theater Lover
Amanda Seales hosts the Apollo Theater’s 14th Annual Spring Gala, which raised more than $2 million, in N.Y.C. on Monday night.
Partners in Crime
Costars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler embrace at the premiere of Netflix’s Murder Mystery at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday in Westwood, California.
Classic Beauty
Regina Hall glows in a gorgeous green sequin gown at the Shaft premiere on Monday at AMC Lincoln Square in N.Y.C.
Basketball Banter
Drake chats with TV personality Doris Burke before game five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on Monday in Toronto.
Leopard Lover
Jessica Biel steps out in a black crop top and trendy leopard-print skirt in L.A. on Monday.
Zombie Zone
The stars of The Dead Don’t Die — Chloë Sevigny, Bill Murray and Selena Gomez — pose for a group photo at the N.Y.C. premiere on Monday.
Father-Son Outing
David Arquette brings son Charlie West as his date to the Saving Flora premiere in L.A. on Monday.
Work It
Ashley Tisdale finishes up a workout in Studio City, California, on Monday.
Comedy Comrades
Aidy Bryant joins Fred Armisen at the HBO’s Los Espookys’ N.Y.C. special screening on Monday.
Loving Look
David Burtka chats with husband Neil Patrick Harris on Mash Up at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in New York City.
Picture It
Kelly Sawyer, Nicole Richie, Jamie Mizrahi and Rachel Zoe snap a selfie on Monday at the Fête Maisonette and Yumi event at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
Quiz Show Scaries
Michael Sheen tests his trivia skills during an episode of The Chase for Soccer Aid, which will air in London on Friday.
Young Crowd
Miles Teller poses with costar Jena Malone at the Too Old to Die Young TV show screening afterparty in Los Angeles on Monday.
Fundraiser Favorites
Julianna Margulies, Carla Gugino, Connie Britton and Malin Akerman arrive at the African Children’s Choir’s 10th anniversary ChangeMakers gala on Monday in N.Y.C.
Panel Talk
Arturo Castro takes the mic at the Entertainment Weekly and Comedy Central screening of Alternatino with Arturo Castro at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Foot Pop
Hilaria Baldwin gazes at husband Alec at the 23rd Annual Ace Awards on Monday in N.Y.C.
Great Guest
Brian Tyree Henry stops by Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Dressed to Impress
Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union get all dressed up for a photo call for their show L.A.’s Finest at Villa Magna hotel in Madrid on Monday.
Laugh In
Richard Roundtree and Samuel L. Jackson crack up at SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Shaft, hosted by Sway Calloway, at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Taking Cover
Cindy Crawford stays shielded from the rain during a Monday walk with her family in New York City.
Four of a Kind
Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Brandi Carlile of The Highwomen get together on Monday at SiriusXM Nashville Studios at Bridgestone Arena.
Style-eyes
Host Liam Payne attends the British GQ London Fashion Week Men’s dinner with HUGO during at Berners Tavern on Monday evening.
Play Ball!
Diddy mans the mic on Saturday during a baseball game with son Quincy Brown at a private school in Los Angeles.
Raise a Glass
Malin Åkerman attends The Official National Rosé Day celebration on Saturday hosted by Bodvár House of Rosé at Marina Del Rey Hotel in California.
Talk to Me
Ryan Seacrest takes the mic to host his Polished by Dr. Lancer panel at QVC’s Beauty Bash in Philadelphia on Friday.
Sing 'Pretty'
“Cry Pretty” singer Carrie Underwood performs on day 2 of the CMA Music Festival on Friday in Nashville.
Gala Gals
Nikki Reed and Shailene Woodley leg pop while posing for photos at the Women in Conservation event dinner at Milk Studios in L.A. on Saturday.
Cute Couple
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde show love at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend party and show on Saturday at the Spring Center in Kansas City.
Cover Girl
Mandy Moore proudly poses next to her cover at the L.A. Confidential Impact Awards at the Line Hotel on Sunday in L.A.
Good Gamer
Keanu Reeves surprises fans by announcing his role in the new video game Cyberpunk 2077 at the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Puerto Rican Pride
Grand Marshal Ricky Martin waves a flag at the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday in New York City.
Kids and Crafts
Molly Sims and her children Brooks Alan, Scarlett May and Grey Douglas celebrate the Nordstrom x Maisonette Pop-In launch at The Grove in L.A. on Sunday
Winning Stance
Network star Bryan Cranston — winner of the award for lead actor in a play — gets goofy during the opening number at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Broadway Bash
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan look chic at a Tony Awards afterparty for What the Constitution Means to Me and the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! at 48 Lounge on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Sweet Treat
Marion Cotillard snacks on ice cream at the 2019 Roland Garros men’s international tennis finals in Paris on Sunday.
Leisure Look
Justin Theroux walks through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Sunday wearing a vintage Alicia Keys concert tee with distressed jeans and black boots.
Fashion Statement
Kate Beckinsale wears a full Moschino look for the brand’s Spring/Summer ’20 Menswear and Women’s Resort collection presentation, sponsored in part by FIJI Water, at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday.
Who's There?
Suki Waterhouse seemingly channels Drew Barrymore’s Scream character at the Moschino Spring/Summer ’20 Menswear and Women’s Resort collection presentation, sponsored in part by FIJI Water, at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday.
Good Stuff
Kel Mitchell is all smiles at Nickelodeon’s screening of All That and Good Burger at the Chop Shop on Saturday in Chicago.
Cool, Calm, Collected
Kevin Bacon rocks a pair of shades on the City on a Hill screening carpet during the ATX Television Festival in Austin on Saturday.
Rosé All Day
Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx and Nicole Scherzinger celebrate Rosé Day L.A. presented by Corkcicle on Saturday at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu.
Colliding Casts
Original Beetlejuice star Catherine O’Hara poses with Shrunken Head Guy backstage at the musical adaptation of the movie on Broadway on Saturday.
Back at It
Halsey strikes a pose at A Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.
Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling
Costars Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin arrive at the N.Y.C. ATAS screening for Netflix’s GLOW on Friday.
Humanitarian with Heart
Angelina Jolie delivers a speech during a press conference after visiting a refugee camp on Saturday in the border between Colombia and Venezuela in Maicao.
Final Bow
Céline Dion ends her 16-year Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum and celebrates with a fireworks display at MR CHOW at Caesars Palace on Saturday night.
Late Night Talks
Late Night‘s Mindy Kaling speaks at the Produced By Conference at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Saturday.
Belles of the Ball
Katie Holmes and Dita Von Teese attend the LIFE+ Solidarity Gala prior to the Life Ball 2019 at Spiegelzelt in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday.
Old Town Road
Keith Urban and Lil Nas X perform with Billy Ray Cyrus during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival in Nashville on Saturday.
Solitary Men
Danny DeVito and Michael Douglas have a friendly costar reunion at the Produced By Conference at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Saturday.
Showtime
Dominic West, Lily Collins and David Oyelowo attend the photo call for the PBS and BBC One television miniseries Les Misérables in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Housewife No More
Lisa Vanderpump makes her first red carpet appearance since announcing her departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, stepping out at the L.A. Pride opening ceremony in West Hollywood over the weekend.
Girl Better Have My Luggage
Rihanna touches down in New York City on Saturday in an all-white ensemble.
Gang's All Here!
Ahead of Toy Story 4‘s release, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves visit Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.
VIP Visitor
Selena Gomez greets children on Friday during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend Hospital Visit to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
Quiet on the Set
Marc Anthony makes his way to the New York City set of In the Heights on Friday.
Little Chat
Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town visit a special CMA Fest edition of the Storme Warren Show at SiriusXM Nashville Studios at Bridgestone Arena on Friday.