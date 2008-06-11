Star Tracks - Wednesday, June 11, 2008

David Beckham and son Brooklyn, 9, get a kick out of the courtside action at the Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game Tuesday at L.A.'s Staples Center. The soccer star wasn't the only celeb in the house: Hilary Duff, Kanye West, Fergie, Eddie Murphy and David Arquette also watched the Lakers beat the Celtics 87-81.

See more photos of hands-on Hollywood dads and their kids!