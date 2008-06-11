Star Tracks - Wednesday, June 11, 2008
HOMECOMING KINGS
Fresh from playing shows in Europe, Nick Jonas leads brothers Joe and Kevin into their New York City hotel Wednesday. The guys are in town to premiere their Disney Channel movie Camp Rock at the Ziegfeld Theatre before heading back on the road. The movie airs June 20 on the Disney Channel.
MAMMA MIA!
Expectant mom Ashlee Simpson flaunts her pregnancy curves Tuesday in a figure-hugging, plunging dress while leaving Ren-Mar Studios in Hollywood.
LENDING A HAND
David Beckham and son Brooklyn, 9, get a kick out of the courtside action at the Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game Tuesday at L.A.'s Staples Center. The soccer star wasn't the only celeb in the house: Hilary Duff, Kanye West, Fergie, Eddie Murphy and David Arquette also watched the Lakers beat the Celtics 87-81.
See more photos of hands-on Hollywood dads and their kids!
A 'PREMIERE' PAIR
Onscreen, they play a married couple – and Mark Wahlberg and Zooey Deschanel (in Christian Dior) happen to look just stunning together at the Tuesday premiere of their thriller The Happening at New York's famed Ziegfeld Theater. Offscreen, Wahlberg is expecting his third child, and Deschanel raves about his parenting skills, telling PEOPLE, "He's great with kids."
HELLO, YELLOW
A golden Jessica Simpson adds a splash of color with her patchwork clutch while spending the night out in New York City on Tuesday.
STANDING TALL
Putting her beau's legal woes aside, a regal Anne Hathaway takes the stage Tuesday at the Paris launch of Lancome's new fragrance, Magnifique.
TOKYO DRIFT
It's a perfect fit! Reese Witherspoon, an AVON goodwill ambassador, slips into a colorful kimono Wednesday while visiting Tokyo to launch the Women's Empowerment Bracelet. Sales from the bracelet will contribute to the UN Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women.
RAINBOW BRIGHT
Singer M.I.A. positively glows during her electric performance Tuesday at the Party in the Garden at New York's Museum of Modern Art.
SNACK TIME
Chace Crawford gets a taste of London street fare after strolling through the city's upscale Bond Street shopping district on Monday.
WALKING TO WORK
Sarah Michelle Gellar steps out into the sweltering streets of New York Wednesday, heading to the set of her new film, Veronika Decides to Die.
HOT-DOGGIN' IT
Newly single Mario Lopez urges his fans to get a little closer (check out that "Kiss the Cook!" apron) as he prepares to play grill master at an Oscar Mayer event Tuesday in New York's Times Square to benefit the food bank Second Harvest.
UNHAPPY BIRTHDAY?
A distraught-looking Uma Thurman has her hands full on the set of Motherhood in New York on Tuesday. In the movie, she plays a mom struggling to put together a birthday party for her daughter.
IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT
After double-dating at a boxing match over the weekend, Prince William – or Sub Lieutenant Wales, as he's known in the Royal Navy – gets back to business with a visit to the HMS Alliance Tuesday at The Submarine Museum in Gosport, England.
BEST FOOT FORWARD
Solange Knowles, who broke her foot during a tour stop in Kansas City, soldiers on with an appearance at MTV's TRL Tuesday in New York, where the singer is scheduled to perform at the Hammerstein Ballroom.
DOUBLE SCOOP
It's all black and white for Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, who blend fashion with ice cream during a stroll Tuesday through the streets of Monaco.