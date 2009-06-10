Star Tracks: Wednesday, June 10, 2009
PETAL PUSHER
Katy Perry thinks pink – and purple and yellow! – with a blossoming floral blazer as she arrives to BBC's Radio 1 studios in London on Wednesday.
CUT IT OUT
Rocking a front (and side!) cutout dress, The Hills newest vixen, Kristin Cavallari, makes a sexy appearance on the yellow carpet at the opening night gala of The Wizard of Oz exhibition at L.A.'s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Tuesday night.
A CUT ABOVE
Showing a little skin with a sexy silver and green cutout dress, Fergie makes a sparkling arrival Tuesday to the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City, where the singer joined the rest of the Black Eyed Peas to promote their new album, The E.N.D., in stores now.
'TRUE' LOVE
Real-life couple and costars Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin stick close Tuesday, arriving together on the red carpet at the True Blood season 2 premiere in L.A. The vampire series returns to HBO on June 14.
SHEER GENIUS
Ready to turn a few heads, Victoria Beckham sports a sheer black top and mini skirt as she leaves her London hotel on Wednesday.
B-DAY SERENADE
Performing at a birthday party in New York, Lil' Kim rocks the crowd Tuesday night at hotspot Tenjune in an eye-catching striped bustier, magenta skirt and a patent bowed belt.
DOUBLE BAGGED
A black-clad Lindsay Lohan, who was recently spotted in London with ex-girlfriend Samantha Ronson, loads up with a few extra supplies while visiting the deejay's L.A. home Tuesday.
DANCE FEVER
Look who's ready to bust a move! Private Practice star Kate Walsh gets her groove on during a photo call Wednesday at the Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco.
VISION QUEST
Beyoncé scopes out London from an especially chic perspective – in some oversized shades – after shopping at the Harvey Nichols department store hours before her concert Tuesday at the O2 Arena.
FORTUNE TELLERS
What does their future hold? Drew Barrymore and Justin Long get cozy – and wear their fortunes on their foreheads! – after lunching Monday at a Chinese restaurant in Beverly Hills. The have been spending plenty of time together recently, including celebrating Long's 31st birthday at a star-studded bash.
SPANISH STEPS
After taking in the French Open and sunning in Saint-Tropez, Tony and Eva Longoria Parker move on to Marbella, Spain, where they checked out a flamenco show on Monday.
TRAINING DAY
David Beckham plays the field Tuesday alongside his English teammates while practicing for a qualifying match against Andorra for the 2010 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday in London. The two teams will face off Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.
ICE, ICE BABY
Kim Kardashian beats the heat with an icy treat as she steps out Tuesday in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on Tuesday. The reality star is in the European principality for the Monte Carlo Television Festival.
SPEED RACER
Ooh la la! A suited-up Patrick Dempsey – who recently told PEOPLE he'd love to take his kids on a racing road trip – is the center of attention Tuesday in Le Mans, France. The Grey's Anatomy star will hit the track this weekend at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race.
'STAR' COUPLE
What a gentleman! Kevin Bacon gives wife Kyra Sedgwick a hand as the actress is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.