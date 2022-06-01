Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Bring Elvis to London, Plus the Real Housewives, Selena Gomez and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Heads Together
Elvis costars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks share a sentiment on May 31 during the film's London premiere.
Ladies Who Lunch
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais snap a pic with former costar Denise Richards on May 31 following lunch at The Ivy in Los Angeles.
Giving Spirit
Selena Gomez and Raquelle Stevens attend the "Giving Back Generation" event on May 31 in West Hollywood.
Double Dog Day
A smiley Selma Blair takes two pups on her May 31 coffee run in Los Angeles.
J.Lo on the Go
Jennifer Lopez runs errands in a crop top and futuristic sunnies on May 31 in Los Angeles.
Rock On
Gavin DeGraw entertains the troops on May 25 during the USO's Rock the Fleet, part of Fleet Week, at N.Y.C.'s Hard Rock Café.
'Wolf' Pack
Trevor Donovan and James Maslow attend the Detroit screening of Wolf Hound at Emagine Novi on May 25.
Time Travel
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan are almost unrecognizable while filming Maestro in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on May 31.
Meet the Press
The guys of BTS join White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at her daily press briefing in Washington, D.C., on May 31, following their visit with President Joe Biden in which they discussed anti-Asian hate crimes and representation in America.
Girls' Night
Ava Phillippe and a friend attend Cinespia's screening of Mean Girls, presented by Amazon Studios, at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles on May 28.
Carry On
Alison Brie totes her groceries after a stop at a Los Feliz, California, store on May 30.
Let's Bounce
Victor Cruz and Eva Longoria shake things up on May 28 while behind the bar at Bounce Beach Montauk in New York for Casa Del Sol.
Lead the Way
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber leave Nobu Malibu after grabbing a bite on May 30.
Into the 'Future'
Scott Speedman and Viggo Mortensen share a laugh at the Crimes of the Future premiere in Toronto on May 30.
Scene Setter
Gemma Chan sips a Patrón Pole Position Paloma ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco over the weekend.
With Honor
On Memorial Day, Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller helps Gold Star Mothers past national president Judith Young and Philadelphia Phillies Managing Partner and CEO John Middleton unveil the American Gold Star Mothers Chair of Honor at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Toast with the Most
Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Zoey Deutch and Jimmy Tatro raise a class of Dobrev's Fresh Vine Wine ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco over the weekend.
Take Me Out
Michelle Yeoh and director Destin Daniel Cretton get to the point at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game in L.A. on May 30.
'World' Tour
Jeff Goldblum, Mamoudou Athie, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise and Colin Trevorrow get together for a Jurassic World: Dominion photo call in Cologne, Germany, on May 30.
Summer Styles
Rumer Willis looks ready to take a dip while arriving to a Memorial Day barbecue in Beverly Hills on May 30.
Make It a Date
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson step out for dinner in London on May 30.
Lady in Red
Pink rocks out during the BottleRock food and music festival in Napa Valley, California, on May 29.
All Shook Up
Elvis star Austin Butler attends a special Warner Bros. and British GQ screening of the film on May 30 at The Ham Yard Hotel in London.
Guitar Hero
Harry Styles only has eyes for the cameras on May 29 during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 concert in Coventry, England.
We Are the Champions
Prince Harry and a pal toast their victory at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in Santa Barbara, California, on May 29.
Game On
Camila Cabello belts it out on May 28 ahead of the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Final game in Paris.
Need for Speed
Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer, Patrick Dempsey, Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi pose for a photo outside the Red Bull Racing Garage ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in Monte-Carlo on May 29.
Close Costars
Stranger Things stars Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink cuddle up on May 27 at the show's ATAS screening at Raleigh Studios Hollywood.
Sweet Sous Chef
Pink's son Jameson joins her onstage on May 28 during a culinary demonstration at the 2022 BottleRock Napa Valley event in California.
Palme d'Or
Broker star Song Kang-ho shows off his best actor award at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 28.
Perfect Combo
Chef Roy Choi and Pink serve up some smiles together at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock in Napa Valley on May 28.
Good Fight
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington bring their love story to the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte-Carlo on May 29.
Grand Princesses
Princess Charlene and daughter Princess Gabriella hold hands at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte-Carlo on May 29.
Have Mercy
Halle Bailey stays hydrated at the vitaminwater Mercury in Retrograde Shelter in New York City on May 28.
Glamorous Maternity
Michelle Williams shows off her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the Showing Up premiere during the Cannes Film Festival on May 27 in France.
London Squad
Director Colin Trevorrow, Mamoudou Athie, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, DeWanda Wise and Jeff Goldblum looked sharp while attending the Jurassic World: Dominion photo call at Trafalgar Square on May 27 in London.
Hard at Work
Kim Kardashian shows off her SKIMS ensemble as she prepares for a photo shoot outside of her office while holding a can of Diet Coke on May 27 in Los Angeles.
Fun in France
Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell have a moment at the screening of Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere) during the Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27 in France.
Back in Action
Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum share a laugh at the Jurassic World: Dominion photo call in London on May 27.
Photo Finish
Javier Bardem smiles for the cameras during an event in his honor at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 27.
Feeling Super
Machine Gun Kelly and host Jimmy Fallon goof off during the Mad Lib Theater sketch on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on May 26.
One Cute Couple
Katie Holmes and new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III get happy at The Silver Ball: The Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala honoring David Byrne at Spring Studios in N.Y.C. on May 26.
View from the 'Top'
PEOPLE editor-in-chief Liz Vaccariello hangs with Top Gun: Maverick's Danny Ramirez, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell during a screening and Q&A in New York City on May 26.
Party People
Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria have a blast on May 26 at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 afterparty at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France.
Red-y for Fun
Also at the amfAR Gala on May 26: a beaming Ashley Graham.
He Comes in Peace
Meanwhile, Ricky Martin is a hit with fans while arriving at the amfAR Gala, where guests sipped Clase Azul tequila.
Barbie Girl
Laverne Cox — recently honored with her own Barbie — has a blast celebrating A Very Barbie Birthday at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square in N.Y.C. on May 26.
Purple Reign
Olivia Rodrigo sings her heart out on May 26 during her tour stop at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
So Bright
Austin Butler looks every bit the movie star on May 26 during the photo call for Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Keeping It Spicy
Melanie Chisholm and Princess Beatrice of York buddy up at a dinner to celebrate the new alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet store on London's Bruton Street on May 26.
Music Man
Harrison Ford speaks to the crowd during a belated celebration of composer John Williams' 90th birthday in Anaheim, California, on May 26.
Paris Match
Newlyweds Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher share a kiss during their honeymoon in Paris on May 26.
Top of the World
Priah Ferguson, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Cara Buono of Stranger Things visit the top of the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on May 26.
Retro 'Fit
Jessica Chastain gets into character on the set of Mother's Instinct in Union County, New Jersey, on May 26.
Blue Belle
Also going back in time on the Mother's Instinct set on May 26: Anne Hathaway.
Back to Set
Michael B. Jordan heads to the set of Creed III to reprise his role as Donnie Creed in L.A. on May 25.
Chit Chat
Jon Hamm visits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on May 25.
Suit & Tie
Mandy Moore looks dashing in a tailored suit at the NBCU FYC event on May 25 in Hollywood.
Knock Out
In Beverly Hills, Nick Jonas poses with Sugar Ray Leonard at the boxer's foundation's 11th Annual Big Fighters, Big Cause charity boxing night at The Beverly Hilton on May 25.
Out & About
Kaley Cuoco is spotted outside the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 25 in L.A.
Forever Inspo
Regina Hall receives the second annual Variety Voice of Inspiration Award at the 2022 Reel Works ChangeMakers Gala at Tribeca 360 in N.Y.C. on May 25.
Talk of the Town
Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston chat outside Global Radio studios in London on May 26.
Comfy Casual
Chloë Moretz wears a matching set and a pair of sunnies while out in Beverly Hills on May 25.
High Honors
Jimmy Fallon takes the stage at Greenwich International Film Festival's Changemaker Gala to honor Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Miranda Family Foundation on May 25.
Press Tour
Glen Powell and Greg Tarzan Davis attend a screening of Top Gun: Maverick at the U.S. Navy Memorial Burke Theater on May 25 in Washington, D.C.
Coffee Run
Rumer Willis grabs iced coffee from Alfred in L.A. on May 25.
Mother-Daughter Moment
Princess Charlene brings daughter Gabriella to the Monte Carlo Fashion Awards at the Opéra Garnier on May 25.
Mental Health Matters
Big Boi performs at Sound Mind Live festival, which brought together musicians and music lovers to build community around mental health, in N.Y.C. on May 21.