Star Tracks: Wednesday, June 1, 2011
DINE & SHINE
Bride-to-be Kim Kardashian flaunts her gams – and her new mega-diamond ring! – outside Beverly Hills restaurant La Scala Tuesday night.
CREAM OF THE CROP
The world's most popular lil' sis, Pippa Middleton, beats the beige blahs in a chic ensemble while out and about in London on Wednesday – just a few days after catching a French Open match with pals.
CAP'N LUNCH
Billion-dollar babe Jessica Simpson is ready for take-off on Tuesday, reportedly stopping in for a pre-flight snack at a Chili's restaurant in Los Angeles International.
'IDOL' WORSHIP
The newest American Idol Scotty McCreery causes a fan frenzy Tuesday during a stop at MTV's studios in New York City.
PLAY BALL
Ready, set, aim! New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets to practicing in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Tuesday.
SHOWING HER STRIPES
After flaunting her baby bump on the beach, Tori Spelling covers it up Tuesday while stepping out in Beverly Hills.
BAG LADY
Jennifer Garner gives daughter Seraphina, 2, a lift Tuesday while running errands in Brentwood, Calif.
PIECE OF CAKE
A surprised Brooke Shields prepares to blow out her candles Tuesday while celebrating her 46th birthday at Abe amp Arthur's restaurant in New York.
WALK & ROLL
Scoot to it! Hugh Jackman happily escorts his easy rider, 5-year-old daughter Ava, through New York City on Tuesday morning.
THE 'RITE' STUFF
Still on the mend from a twisted ankle, a casual Reese Witherspoon stays active with a drug store run alongside son Deacon, 7, Sunday in Brentwood, Calif.
'MAD' HATTER
What's on the menu? A casual Jon Hamm grabs a bite for lunch at a Hollywood deli on Monday.
STEP TO IT!
Michelle Williams hits her stride in a breezy summer dress and heels while running errands in New York City Tuesday.
WHITE OUT
Ready to rock! Funnyman Russell Brand works his all-white ensemble while arriving to the Fort Lauderdale set of Rock of Ages Tuesday.
BLUE STREAK
James Bond undercover? Daniel Craig keeps a low profile in news cap and jeans Tuesday on the set of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo in Stockholm, Sweden.
FAMILY GUYS
They're boys to men! Isaac, Taylor, and Zac Hanson stick together on Monday in London, where the trio is preparing to play a week's worth of concerts.