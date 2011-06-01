Star Tracks: Wednesday, June 1, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

DINE & SHINE

Credit: SPW/Splash News Online

Bride-to-be Kim Kardashian flaunts her gams – and her new mega-diamond ring! – outside Beverly Hills restaurant La Scala Tuesday night.

CREAM OF THE CROP

Credit: Xposure

The world's most popular lil' sis, Pippa Middleton, beats the beige blahs in a chic ensemble while out and about in London on Wednesday – just a few days after catching a French Open match with pals.

CAP'N LUNCH

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Billion-dollar babe Jessica Simpson is ready for take-off on Tuesday, reportedly stopping in for a pre-flight snack at a Chili's restaurant in Los Angeles International.

'IDOL' WORSHIP

Credit: Pacific Coast News

The newest American Idol Scotty McCreery causes a fan frenzy Tuesday during a stop at MTV's studios in New York City.

PLAY BALL

Credit: Fame

Ready, set, aim! New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets to practicing in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Tuesday.

SHOWING HER STRIPES

Credit: Fame

After flaunting her baby bump on the beach, Tori Spelling covers it up Tuesday while stepping out in Beverly Hills.

BAG LADY

Credit: Carlos Roque/Broadimage

Jennifer Garner gives daughter Seraphina, 2, a lift Tuesday while running errands in Brentwood, Calif.

PIECE OF CAKE

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss /Startraks

A surprised Brooke Shields prepares to blow out her candles Tuesday while celebrating her 46th birthday at Abe amp Arthur's restaurant in New York.

WALK & ROLL

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Scoot to it! Hugh Jackman happily escorts his easy rider, 5-year-old daughter Ava, through New York City on Tuesday morning.

THE 'RITE' STUFF

Credit: Flynet

Still on the mend from a twisted ankle, a casual Reese Witherspoon stays active with a drug store run alongside son Deacon, 7, Sunday in Brentwood, Calif.

'MAD' HATTER

Credit: INF

What's on the menu? A casual Jon Hamm grabs a bite for lunch at a Hollywood deli on Monday.

STEP TO IT!

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Michelle Williams hits her stride in a breezy summer dress and heels while running errands in New York City Tuesday.

WHITE OUT

Credit: Thibault Monnier/Rachid Ait/Pacific Coast News

Ready to rock! Funnyman Russell Brand works his all-white ensemble while arriving to the Fort Lauderdale set of Rock of Ages Tuesday.

BLUE STREAK

Credit: IBL/Rex USA

James Bond undercover? Daniel Craig keeps a low profile in news cap and jeans Tuesday on the set of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo in Stockholm, Sweden.

FAMILY GUYS

Credit: Xposure

They're boys to men! Isaac, Taylor, and Zac Hanson stick together on Monday in London, where the trio is preparing to play a week's worth of concerts.

