Star Tracks - Wednesday, June 1, 2005
JETTING IN
Brad Pitt – who's been in Morocco shooting his latest movie Babel – drops into New York on Sunday to begin promoting Friday's Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The actor is expected to sit down with Diane Sawyer for an interview airing June 7 on ABC. As for his on- and offscreen costar Angelina Jolie ...
FOLLOWING SUIT
Mr. Smith's other half – Angelina Jolie – follows him into New York City two days later with son Maddox, 3. The two costars and real-life companions are taking pains to avoid being spotted together, reportedly staying in separate hotels.
DOUBLE TAKE
No, it's not the Olsens: With their oversize shades and chunky bangle bracelets, new best friends Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Richie look remarkably like the twin teen queens (and each other!) during recent trips to the L.A. restaurants Matsuhisa (left, on Saturday) and Il Sole (on Monday).
WATER WORLD
George Clooney rocks the boat on Italy's Lake Como on Tuesday. The actor has been staying at his lakefront villa there for about a week while he converts an adjacent property into a film screening and editing facility.
SHE WANTS YOU!
Jessica Simpson shows she's down with the troops – and really big prairie skirts – as she heads out for a night in Hollywood. The Dukes of Hazzard star recently went to Iraq with hubby Nick Lachey for a USO tour.
GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Denise Richards, whose second child is due this month, beams on her way to breakfast with mom Joni and daughter Sam, 1, in Encino, Calif., on Saturday. Because of her pregnancy, Richards couldn't make it to New York City last week to promote her UPN drama, Sex, Lies amp Secrets – but estranged husband Charlie Sheen was there boosting his CBS sitcom, Two and a Half Men.
SHOP GIRL
After her Tuesday appearance on Live with Regis and Kelly, Cinderella Man star and newlywed Renée Zellweger hits the New York City showroom of Carolina Herrera. The designer had created the dress Zellweger wore for her May 9 Virgin Islands wedding to Kenny Chesney.
NYC BALLER
Soccer star David Beckham arrives in New York on Sunday wearing a T-shirt bearing his son's namesake: Brooklyn. The Real Madrid player was in town to compete with his English National Team in an exhibition game against Colombia on Tuesday.
ROCK STEADY
Gwen Stefani stays the course and keeps her balance as she prowls by fans at the Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas on Monday. The singer performed her hit "Hollaback Girl" for a special edition of MTV's Total Request Live, to help kick off the network's Summer on the Strip.
VROOM AT THE TOP
Cinderella Man star Russell Crowe trades the boxing ring for the racetrack Sunday at the Indy 500. The actor took a pre-race lap around the Indianapolis track alongside fellow celeb fans, including Patrick Dempsey, Wynonna Judd and Cheech Marin, then stuck around to watch the first three hours of the competition.
IDOL HANDS
American Idol runner-up Bo Bice gets into some phone-y business while walking in New York City on Tuesday. The hirsute singer may have come in second to Carrie Underwood last week, but his not-yet-released version of "Inside Your Heaven" is already outselling hers on the Barnes amp Noble singles chart.
PAUSE & EFFECT
Jude Law and Juliette Binoche take a dramatic pause while filming Breaking and Entering in London on Tuesday. The movie, which also stars Robin Wright Penn and Martin Freeman, takes place in the seedy district of Kings Cross.
SHALL WE PLAY?
Richard Gere displays a show of arms on Tuesday at a charity soccer match played by Italian singers in Milan. The actor will next appear opposite Juliette Binoche as the father of a spelling champ in this fall's Bee Season.
FEMALE BONDING
Costars (from left) Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn share the spotlight at the Los Angeles premiere party for their coming-of-age movie Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.