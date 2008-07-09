Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 9, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 16

LEAN ON ME

Credit: WENN

Pete and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz leave room for a little lovin' after a romantic lunch date Tuesday at West Hollywood eatery Urth Caffé.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

THRILL RIDE

Credit: Mullen/ JFXonline

Miley Cyrus may be one hard-working teen – but the superstar still makes time for fun with the family, checking out the rides at Universal Studios in Studio City, Calif., on Tuesday.

3 of 16

STRAIGHT AND NARROW

Credit: Flynet

Britney Spears, who will film an appearance for Madonna's upcoming Sticky amp Sweet tour, gets locked and loaded with new hair extensions from Kim Vo's B2V Hair Salon in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

HIT THE DECK

Credit: Ramey

He's not making waves! George Clooney – whose ex, Sarah Larson, still calls him "a great guy" – sets sail with friends Tuesday for a pleasant cruise near his villa in Lake Como, Italy.

Advertisement

5 of 16

VISITING HOURS

Credit: ANG/Fame Pictures

Another day, another visit! Brad Pitt returns to the Nice, France, hospital to visit Angelina Jolie on Tuesday. The expectant mom has been staying in a pre-booked suite with four rooms as she prepares for the birth of her twins.

6 of 16

DOING THE TWIST

Credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage

Gabrielle Union shows off a few twists and turns on the red carpet Tuesday at the Westwood, Calif., premiere of her new comedy, Meet Dave, costarring Eddie Murphy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

GOLDEN GIRL

Credit: TitoMedia/ Splash News Online

There's nothing mellow about Pamela Anderson – in pale yellow babydoll dress – who keeps everyone entertained during a press event Wednesday in Queensland on Australia's Gold Coast. The former Baywatch star

is scheduled to drop by the Australian Big Brother house as a celebrity intruder.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

STICKING TO HER MAN

Credit: Flynet

Kirsten Dunst keeps her candidate close by snatching up a few issues of Rolling Stone while out in New York's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.

Advertisement

9 of 16

THE RECHT STUFF

Credit: Michaela Rehle/ Reuters/ Landov

Hangin' tough in Munich, the New Kids on the Block (from left, Joey McIntyre, Jonathan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight and Danny Wood) stay on point Wednesday while promoting their latest single, "Summertime".

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

AT YOUR SERVICE

Credit: Limelight Pictures

After warming up with the kids, Kate Hudson puts on her game face during a friendly tennis match against beau Lance Armstrong (not pictured) Monday at the Pacific Palisades Tennis Club in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

KEEPING HER COOL

Credit: Edward Opinaldo/ Pacific Coast News

Battling the summer heat, Gwyneth Paltrow keeps things cool and casual in a coordinated top and shorts Tuesday as she heads to a meeting in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

SHORT STOP

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Showing off her long, lean legs, Selma Blair makes her arrival short and sweet in a chic jumpsuit at MTV's New York City studio on Tuesday. The actress stopped by TRL to promote her new summer action sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

MIRACLE GROW

Credit: Richard Beetham / Splash News Online

Wow, her hair grows fast! Hayden Panettiere, who recently talked about how "easy" her new bob is, adds some length to her locks with extensions Tuesday on the L.A. set of Heroes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

ALL LIT UP

Credit: WENN

Amy Winehouse takes her smoke break alfresco as she cruises along Monday in London. The singer is continuing treatment as an outpatient for a lung disorder after being discharged from the hospital on July 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

BUNDLED UP

Credit: Goff/INF

Alicia Keys stays wrapped up Tuesday while sightseeing with a friend in London, where she's set to perform at the O2 Arena later that night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

ROAD WARRIOR

Credit: INF

John Mayer, who was joined by girlfriend Jennifer Aniston on the Rothbury, Mich., stop of his U.S. tour this past weekend, takes a solo stroll Tuesday in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff