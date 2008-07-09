Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 9, 2008
LEAN ON ME
Pete and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz leave room for a little lovin' after a romantic lunch date Tuesday at West Hollywood eatery Urth Caffé.
THRILL RIDE
Miley Cyrus may be one hard-working teen – but the superstar still makes time for fun with the family, checking out the rides at Universal Studios in Studio City, Calif., on Tuesday.
STRAIGHT AND NARROW
Britney Spears, who will film an appearance for Madonna's upcoming Sticky amp Sweet tour, gets locked and loaded with new hair extensions from Kim Vo's B2V Hair Salon in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
HIT THE DECK
He's not making waves! George Clooney – whose ex, Sarah Larson, still calls him "a great guy" – sets sail with friends Tuesday for a pleasant cruise near his villa in Lake Como, Italy.
VISITING HOURS
Another day, another visit! Brad Pitt returns to the Nice, France, hospital to visit Angelina Jolie on Tuesday. The expectant mom has been staying in a pre-booked suite with four rooms as she prepares for the birth of her twins.
DOING THE TWIST
Gabrielle Union shows off a few twists and turns on the red carpet Tuesday at the Westwood, Calif., premiere of her new comedy, Meet Dave, costarring Eddie Murphy.
GOLDEN GIRL
There's nothing mellow about Pamela Anderson – in pale yellow babydoll dress – who keeps everyone entertained during a press event Wednesday in Queensland on Australia's Gold Coast. The former Baywatch star
is scheduled to drop by the Australian Big Brother house as a celebrity intruder.
STICKING TO HER MAN
Kirsten Dunst keeps her candidate close by snatching up a few issues of Rolling Stone while out in New York's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.
THE RECHT STUFF
Hangin' tough in Munich, the New Kids on the Block (from left, Joey McIntyre, Jonathan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight and Danny Wood) stay on point Wednesday while promoting their latest single, "Summertime".
AT YOUR SERVICE
After warming up with the kids, Kate Hudson puts on her game face during a friendly tennis match against beau Lance Armstrong (not pictured) Monday at the Pacific Palisades Tennis Club in Los Angeles.
KEEPING HER COOL
Battling the summer heat, Gwyneth Paltrow keeps things cool and casual in a coordinated top and shorts Tuesday as she heads to a meeting in New York City.
SHORT STOP
Showing off her long, lean legs, Selma Blair makes her arrival short and sweet in a chic jumpsuit at MTV's New York City studio on Tuesday. The actress stopped by TRL to promote her new summer action sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army.
MIRACLE GROW
Wow, her hair grows fast! Hayden Panettiere, who recently talked about how "easy" her new bob is, adds some length to her locks with extensions Tuesday on the L.A. set of Heroes.
ALL LIT UP
Amy Winehouse takes her smoke break alfresco as she cruises along Monday in London. The singer is continuing treatment as an outpatient for a lung disorder after being discharged from the hospital on July 1.
BUNDLED UP
Alicia Keys stays wrapped up Tuesday while sightseeing with a friend in London, where she's set to perform at the O2 Arena later that night.
ROAD WARRIOR
John Mayer, who was joined by girlfriend Jennifer Aniston on the Rothbury, Mich., stop of his U.S. tour this past weekend, takes a solo stroll Tuesday in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.