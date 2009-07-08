Star Tracks: Wednesday, July 8, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

1 of 15

PLAY DATE

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Jump for joy! An expectant Heidi Klum goofs off with children Leni, 5, and Henry, 3½, at a New York City park on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

PICK-UP STICKS

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

It's game time! Lauren Conrad and pal Lauren "Lo" Bosworth get ready for a little action Tuesday during the LXMPRO Lacrosse Tour BBQ at the Sierra Mist beach house in Malibu, Calif.

3 of 15

WAVE RUNNER

Credit: Pichichi/Splash News Online

Look at her go! Nahla Ariela Aubry, 15 months, gets a leg up on mom Halle Berry as the two enjoy the morning at Miami Beach on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

HAIR APPARENT

Credit: Flynet

Reese Witherspoon lets the wind blow in her hair after leaving the Neil George Salon in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The actress was most recently in Washington, D.C., where she was filming the flick How Do You Know.

Advertisement

5 of 15

BLUE STREAK

Credit: GSI Media

Keeping cool and casual in the summer heat, Star Trek star Chris Pine stocks up on water while running errands Tuesday in Hollywood.

6 of 15

FASHION POLICE

He's back – and he's fabulous! Arriving stateside, Bruno, a.k.a. Sacha Baron Cohen, hops to it at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City for an appearance Tuesday on the Late Show with David Letterman.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

HAPPY MEAL

Credit: Splash News Online

Getting her fill of good eats, Lindsay Lohan is one happy lady after a lunch date Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

RUBY TUESDAY

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Sporting a signature red-lipped Rolling Stones T-shirt, a low-key Michelle Trachtenberg stays connected while strolling through New York's Meatpacking District on Tuesday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

BLOODY BLOKE

Credit: Sinky/Macca/Splash News Online

Who messed up Robert Pattinson's pretty face? The Twilight star gets the battered treatment Tuesday on the New York City set of his film Remember Me.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

TOUR DE FRANCE

Credit: INF

After her boys spent the day with dad [CELEBRITY_LINK" "" "" "0" ] on Monday, Britney Spears reconnects Tuesday with sons Jayden James, 2, and Sean Preston, 3, for a dinner date at Paris's Eiffel Tower on Tuesday. The pop star visited the landmark at dusk and dined with her little guys at the tower's first-level restaurant, 58 Tour Eiffel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

SITTING PRETTY

Credit: Fame

Megan Fox and Cate Blanchett watch the runway action from their front-row perch at the Giorgio Armani Privé show in Paris on Tuesday. The actresses became fast friends at the haute couture event, and even chatted backstage.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

PAYING THEIR RESPECTS

Credit: Kevin Mazur/MJ Memorial/Getty

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Michael Jackson with sisters Khloe and Kourtney and mom Kris at the singer's memorial service Tuesday at L.A.'s Staples Center. The reality star, who celebrated her 14th birthday at Jackson's Neverland Ranch, even Tweeted about the star-studded event, saying, "Michael's children were so brave 2 stand there on stage amp speak to the world about their father."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

BACK TOGETHER

Credit: TS/Splash News Online

Bradley Cooper captures Julia Roberts's attention Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of their new movie, Valentine's Day. The romantic comedy is a reunion for the pair, who costarred in the 2006 Broadway show Three Days of Rain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

CASTING A SPELL

Credit: Leon Neal/AFP/Getty

They're all grown up! Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince stars Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe hit the red carpet – in front of some spirited Quidditch fans! – Tuesday at their movie's world premiere in London. The sixth installment of the fantasy series hits U.S. theaters July 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

IN THE DARK

Credit: Scott Gries/PictureGroup

Open wide! Hayden Panettiere braves a blindfold and trusts her taste buds to Alexa Chung while filming a segment Tuesday for the talk-show host's MTV chatfest in New York City. The actress was on hand to promote her upcoming comedy I Love You, Beth Cooper, which opens July 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff