Star Tracks: Wednesday, July 8, 2009
PLAY DATE
Jump for joy! An expectant Heidi Klum goofs off with children Leni, 5, and Henry, 3½, at a New York City park on Tuesday.
PICK-UP STICKS
It's game time! Lauren Conrad and pal Lauren "Lo" Bosworth get ready for a little action Tuesday during the LXMPRO Lacrosse Tour BBQ at the Sierra Mist beach house in Malibu, Calif.
WAVE RUNNER
Look at her go! Nahla Ariela Aubry, 15 months, gets a leg up on mom Halle Berry as the two enjoy the morning at Miami Beach on Wednesday.
HAIR APPARENT
Reese Witherspoon lets the wind blow in her hair after leaving the Neil George Salon in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The actress was most recently in Washington, D.C., where she was filming the flick How Do You Know.
BLUE STREAK
Keeping cool and casual in the summer heat, Star Trek star Chris Pine stocks up on water while running errands Tuesday in Hollywood.
FASHION POLICE
He's back – and he's fabulous! Arriving stateside, Bruno, a.k.a. Sacha Baron Cohen, hops to it at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City for an appearance Tuesday on the Late Show with David Letterman.
HAPPY MEAL
Getting her fill of good eats, Lindsay Lohan is one happy lady after a lunch date Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
RUBY TUESDAY
Sporting a signature red-lipped Rolling Stones T-shirt, a low-key Michelle Trachtenberg stays connected while strolling through New York's Meatpacking District on Tuesday.
BLOODY BLOKE
Who messed up Robert Pattinson's pretty face? The Twilight star gets the battered treatment Tuesday on the New York City set of his film Remember Me.
TOUR DE FRANCE
After her boys spent the day with dad on Monday, Britney Spears reconnects Tuesday with sons Jayden James, 2, and Sean Preston, 3, for a dinner date at Paris's Eiffel Tower on Tuesday. The pop star visited the landmark at dusk and dined with her little guys at the tower's first-level restaurant, 58 Tour Eiffel.
SITTING PRETTY
Megan Fox and Cate Blanchett watch the runway action from their front-row perch at the Giorgio Armani Privé show in Paris on Tuesday. The actresses became fast friends at the haute couture event, and even chatted backstage.
PAYING THEIR RESPECTS
Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Michael Jackson with sisters Khloe and Kourtney and mom Kris at the singer's memorial service Tuesday at L.A.'s Staples Center. The reality star, who celebrated her 14th birthday at Jackson's Neverland Ranch, even Tweeted about the star-studded event, saying, "Michael's children were so brave 2 stand there on stage amp speak to the world about their father."
BACK TOGETHER
Bradley Cooper captures Julia Roberts's attention Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of their new movie, Valentine's Day. The romantic comedy is a reunion for the pair, who costarred in the 2006 Broadway show Three Days of Rain.
CASTING A SPELL
They're all grown up! Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince stars Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe hit the red carpet – in front of some spirited Quidditch fans! – Tuesday at their movie's world premiere in London. The sixth installment of the fantasy series hits U.S. theaters July 15.
IN THE DARK
Open wide! Hayden Panettiere braves a blindfold and trusts her taste buds to Alexa Chung while filming a segment Tuesday for the talk-show host's MTV chatfest in New York City. The actress was on hand to promote her upcoming comedy I Love You, Beth Cooper, which opens July 10.